Justin Hartley Is Upset He Hasn't Bared It All On 'This Is Us'
Discussing his 'This is Us' co-star Milo Ventimiglia's nude scene, guest co-host Justin Hartley reveals his disappointment with not having a nude scene of his own. Aisha Tyler says, "One of your co-stars on the show Milo Ventimiglia, the producers got him to brave his bottom, show everybody, drop his pants, in the first episode of the show... Has anything like that come up for you?" Justin Hartley responds, "You know, the thing about it is... No! I'm a little upset about it. And I get offended." Sara Gilbert laughs, saying, "It's coming for you!"
butt post, anyone?
he's one of my faves
u betrayed theresa lopez fitzgerald and 4 that reason i will never stan u
but they got divorced irl and i choose 2 blame him 4 it!
Plus Fox and Whitney are OTP
Still a fat ass, though.
http://ilarge.lisimg.com/image/4648
he never had that on heroes at least that I noticed
what a way to open the show