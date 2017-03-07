eugenia volodina

Emma Watson tweets interview where she spoke on Beyoncé after she is attacked for criticizing her



After the Beyhive came for her for allegedly criticizing Bey's feminism (which is apparently sacrosanct though true Emma is in no position to criticize Beyonce's capitalist feminism) Emma Watson tweeted the part of her 2014 interview where she mentioned her, bolding her words to emphasise that she was speaking unambiguously positively of her.
Source
Tagged: , ,