Emma Watson tweets interview where she spoke on Beyoncé after she is attacked for criticizing her
This is the part of my 2014 interview with Tavi where we talked about Beyoncé. My words are in bold. pic.twitter.com/Y8vumOeyDT— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 7, 2017
After the Beyhive came for her for allegedly criticizing Bey's feminism (which is apparently sacrosanct though true Emma is in no position to criticize Beyonce's capitalist feminism) Emma Watson tweeted the part of her 2014 interview where she mentioned her, bolding her words to emphasise that she was speaking unambiguously positively of her.
LOLing forever that she shares a publicist with HiddleSudan. I thought she'd fired everyone on her team though when La La Land became a success?
I like Bey and I think she is genuine on her fight for african-american causes but yeah her capitalist ~feminism is not a good look.
Like that's an inexcusably tone-deaf and ignorant statement to come from someone working in the UN as a feminist ambassador
I'm also struggling to understand what makes criticism of pandering to the male gaze "white feminism" when numerous feminists of every color have made similar comments about Beyonce's feminism. Beyonce is pop feminism and pop feminism is a house of cards begging for a gust of wind.
I feel a certain kind of cognitive dissonance in having to defend Emma Watson of all people, but her criticism of self titled is something I myself tried to articulate for a long time and had trouble with.