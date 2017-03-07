i am

Are Skrillex & Fifth Harmony Collaborating?

Ally, Lauren & Normani were seen at a studio with the 8 times Grammy winner producer/writer Skrillex. A bop is 200% guaranteed





Normani recently did a Q&A and answered some fans question about the recording process for #5H3




they're coming... THEY'RE COMING!!!




sources: twitter x snap01 x snap02 x ntwitter01 x ntwitter02 x ntwitter03 x ntwitter04
