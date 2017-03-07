Are Skrillex & Fifth Harmony Collaborating?
Ally, Lauren & Normani were seen at a studio with the 8 times Grammy winner producer/writer Skrillex. A bop is 200% guaranteed
Normani recently did a Q&A and answered some fans question about the recording process for #5H3
they're coming... THEY'RE COMING!!!
Are Skrillex & Fifth Harmony working on a collab? https://t.co/2v6KpOydvB pic.twitter.com/Dl3CKDuV0E— billboard (@billboard) March 7, 2017
SNAPCHAT | Normani, Ally and Lauren on @Skrillex's story pic.twitter.com/nOSIntzQHZ— Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) March 4, 2017
SNAPCHAT | Normani and Ally on @Skrillex's story pic.twitter.com/bwRdQbi8H6— Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) March 4, 2017
@jennybaby110 we're here now 🔥💦🔥 can't wait for y'all to hear— NormaniKordei (@NormaniKordei) March 2, 2017
@OlympicHarmony working on it now 👀— NormaniKordei (@NormaniKordei) March 2, 2017
@fifth_platinum absolutely— NormaniKordei (@NormaniKordei) March 2, 2017
@unicornalren Typically we have multiple sessions in a day. We pair up and master a record. After completing a song we rotate ✨yay TEAM— NormaniKordei (@NormaniKordei) March 2, 2017
Jk, Hate is still one of my favorite kpop songs (even if it took me a while to appreciate it), and not gonna lie I like some of his songs.
*crying forever*
Most of the Skrillex collars I've liked. I mean, straight forward EDM is over now so I assume it will have a more mellowed out feel to it. Similar to Biebz