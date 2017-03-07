Are Skrillex & Fifth Harmony Collaborating?

who and who but where did he get that fresh shirt 👀 👀 👀 Reply

did some googling b/c I like it too. Looks like it's from a brand called Opening Ceremony! Reply

worrrrd very cool thank you. i work in a film lab so this would be tite Reply

The need to release something already I hated their last album but I support them regardless :\ Reply

when will they transition to H4rmony.. Reply

The last time he collaborated with a girl group they disbanded shortly after 👀



Jk, Hate is still one of my favorite kpop songs (even if it took me a while to appreciate it), and not gonna lie I like some of his songs. Reply

fuck, I love 4minute







*crying forever*



Edited at 2017-03-07 08:21 pm (UTC) Reply

I swear to God I thought that was Corey Feldman. Reply

Came into this post just to make sure I wasn't the only one. Reply

i hope we get the Crazy pt 3 that we deserve Reply

Most of the Skrillex collars I've liked. I mean, straight forward EDM is over now so I assume it will have a more mellowed out feel to it. Similar to Biebz Reply

