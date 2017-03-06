Karrueche set to see Chris Brown in court for a permanent restraining order
- Karrueche was granted an emergency restraining order against Chris because he has been threatening to shoot her
- They were set to go to court 3 times so Chris could be served the restraining order, but Chris kept evading court
- Chris has been claiming that she and anyone who says he's an abusive mess (ie the person from his entourage who leaked all the info to the Billboard expose) are liars
- Karrueche is determined to prove he's a threat and give him an ultimatum: stay away from her for 3 years or go to jail
- Apparently Karrueche is willing to testify under oath that Chris was just as violent towards her as he was towards Rihanna
no one should be around this oxygen thief.
I really wanna tell them why they are wrong this situation but honestly, I need the oxygen I'd waste. These ladies lack a clue.(They are both 35!)
- is what I saw somebody tweet in his defense when the whole Rihanna thing went down.
nothing is as bad in their minds until they see it happening right there in front of them
chris brown needs to die.
hearing his music makes me kinda sick because his career did not suffer at all
Edited at 2017-03-07 08:22 am (UTC)
HOW DOES THIS FOOL HAVE A FUCKING CAREER STILL? WHY HAS HE NOT BEEN BLACKLISTED? WHO IS STILL SUPPLYING HIM?! FFS.
Edited at 2017-03-07 08:36 am (UTC)
I hope they make it so that she doesnt have to see him. Wouldnt be shocked if he was going after her like this so that he could see her even if it is in court. He is a sick enough shit for this to be likely.