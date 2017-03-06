Karrueche set to see Chris Brown in court for a permanent restraining order

I hope she stays safe. Volatile fuckers like him are unpredictable Reply

I hope she has good people around her looking out for her.



no one should be around this oxygen thief. Reply

This is alarming and scary. I can't imagine how she feels. And I don't even want to start to think about how many women could have been saved if people/the justice system had been there for them

I hope she gets it. It sucks that he has to be in court with her. Reply

i will never understand how this sack of shit has fans Reply

I also will never understand how this sack of shit still has a career and tours Reply

A guy I use to date was such a big fan of his and everytime he said anything positive of CB I just immediately had to make a comment about what a true pos he really is. Reply

Donald Trump is president of the United States, nothing surprises me anymore. Reply

yep Reply

Basically Reply

sad truth...ugh. Reply

I know 2 women who defend him with their last breath. Says all these people are after his fame and money, and why didn't Karrueche report this sooner?(one of them also a woman who was abused.)



I really wanna tell them why they are wrong this situation but honestly, I need the oxygen I'd waste. These ladies lack a clue.(They are both 35!) Reply

MTE. He is a dangerous drug addled piece of shit but unfortunately too many women like that. Reply

Because he's hot and can beat me any day -



- is what I saw somebody tweet in his defense when the whole Rihanna thing went down. Reply

for many people it is easy to remove themselves cause they dont know him irl or have seen him ever

nothing is as bad in their minds until they see it happening right there in front of them Reply

i feel so bad for her :( I hope she's granted this and can finally have some peace of mind...



chris brown needs to die. Reply

wow he just can't stop being a piece of shit



hearing his music makes me kinda sick because his career did not suffer at all Reply

I hope her wishes are respected and this piece of shit is far from her and everyone in her life. I have absolutely no sympathy for physical/emotional abusive men/women. Growing up and seeing my dad beat the shit out of my mom for years has made me feel this way, although my father has thankfully has changed since then and is no longer physically hurting my mom there is still a part of me that will hate him for what he did to her.



Edited at 2017-03-07 08:22 am (UTC) Reply

i'm so sorry :( Reply

Stay safe girl. I'm scared for her. Reply

this is so scary, my god. hope she stays safe. Reply

Karrueche stay safe girl.



HOW DOES THIS FOOL HAVE A FUCKING CAREER STILL? WHY HAS HE NOT BEEN BLACKLISTED? WHO IS STILL SUPPLYING HIM?! FFS. Reply

His team and label need to be publicly called out in media for helping him Reply

men Reply

I hate these abusive assholes. Stay safe Karrueche bb



Edited at 2017-03-07 08:36 am (UTC) Reply

your icon's lovely! ❤ Reply

Thank you sweetie <3 Reply

I hope they make it so that she doesnt have to see him. Wouldnt be shocked if he was going after her like this so that he could see her even if it is in court. He is a sick enough shit for this to be likely. Reply

This is so scary. Restraining orders are often what sets attackers off, so I hope she has good security and he doesn't know where she is. Reply

I feel so bad for her. I follow her on social media and she looks like she's just trying to live her cute, carefree life and then Chris continues to make it miserable for her. Reply

And that pisses him off immensely. He can't stand the fact that she wants nothing to do with him, and is continuing with her life, while he obsesses over her every moment of the day. Reply

