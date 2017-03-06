illyria

Karrueche set to see Chris Brown in court for a permanent restraining order


  • Karrueche was granted an emergency restraining order against Chris because he has been threatening to shoot her

  • They were set to go to court 3 times so Chris could be served the restraining order, but Chris kept evading court

  • Chris has been claiming that she and anyone who says he's an abusive mess (ie the person from his entourage who leaked all the info to the Billboard expose) are liars

  • Karrueche is determined to prove he's a threat and give him an ultimatum: stay away from her for 3 years or go to jail

  • Apparently Karrueche is willing to testify under oath that Chris was just as violent towards her as he was towards Rihanna

Source: Twitter
