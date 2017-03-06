Arrest Warrant Issued to La Bruja Del Bloque, Azealia Banks
Arrest warrant issued for alleged boob biter Azealia Banks.https://t.co/CyOdmklqNC pic.twitter.com/3GF3YAnuJv— SPIN (@SPIN) March 6, 2017
Amerikkka's favorite bruja is a wanted woman. Azealia Banks is facing misdemeanor assault due to an incident in 2015 during which she punched and bit the tit of a security guard who denied her access to the VIP area at a Manhattan club. She failed to show up to her court hearing today and a judge issued an arrest warrant.
La bruja could not be bothered to make her court appearance because she was too busy at Paris fashun week and thought her court appearance was on the 8th.
The lawyer she probably can't afford released this statement:
Azealia Banks mistakenly believed she had a court appearance on March 8 instead of March 6. She was in France for Fashion week due to meetings and other social gatherings and was not able to arrange her flight in time to appear today. She apologizes and will apologize in person to the Court for missing her scheduled hearing. In addition, she attempted to appear via a New York Attorney and through a close family member. Ms. Banks will go to the department to remedy the situation as soon as possible. Again, she apologizes for the inconvenience that may have caused the Department.
maybe she lost her passport like lilo?
The chickens revenge
People were defending her? How?!
The ghosts of chickens past will have their revenge!
"She was in France for Fashion week due to meetings and other social gatherings" this law school grammar rn
I'm also enjoying how she thought the court date was the 8th, but she sent her attorney and a "close family member in her place" on the 6th, right? Am I misreading that? Makes no sense.
lmao at least make the lie believable