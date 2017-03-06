Arrest Warrant Issued to La Bruja Del Bloque, Azealia Banks





The chickens revenge

for fashun week!

Send her to Alcatraz

the new birdman of alcatraz

'ONTD's Mental Gymnastics: Azealia Banks' is the fav Ryan Murphy anthology series of mine tbh

Going over the posts about her incident with Russell Crowe is a trip. People bent all the way backwards to defend her. A head punch over getting spat on? I still... no.

Sia chicken post is my personal fave



Edited at 2017-03-07 05:53 am (UTC)

People were defending her? How?!

Arrest ha!

she literally bit someone's tit.

I didn't even think she made enough to fly to Paris? I thought she was sell stuff on eBay and broke?

In an alternate Universe a chicken is sacrificing thousands of Azealia Banks'

So does one just show up to Paris Fashion week and grab a seat, or...?

The ghosts of chickens past will have their revenge!

This and Nicki Minaj's lone boob at Fashion Week sounds like a bad combination

a lawyer didn't write that lmao Azealia typed that herself from her Metro PCS phone

"She was in France for Fashion week due to meetings and other social gatherings" this law school grammar rn Reply

looool

lmao srsly.

lmao nnn more like straight talk lbr.

Yes, everyone goes to Paris Fashion Week for "meetings." That's what it's famous for. We all know that.



I'm also enjoying how she thought the court date was the 8th, but she sent her attorney and a "close family member in her place" on the 6th, right? Am I misreading that? Makes no sense. Reply

Yeah, she should be arrested feather assault she did.

GET IT? FEATHER?

HAHAHA.

CHICKENS.

I wonder how she finances her existence.

she's self-admitted to being a sugar baby for rich white men.

meetings and other social gatherings



lmao at least make the lie believable

