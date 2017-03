I'm so in love with Chick.. He is just crazy weird. Reply

He really grew on me. I wasn't expecting it but after this episode I wanna read that true crime book sfb! He's also such an amazing actor Reply

I have a theory that Rihanna isn't the real Marion Crane, like she'll end up dying in another way but just not in that infamous shower scene. I just have this feeling like there will be some crazy twist for the finale and well the way they are hyping up Rihanna and we still have yet to see her, somethings off. Does this sound crazy? Yep I sound crazy. Plus my theories are always pure shit :/



But the last five minutes seriously gave me full on anxiety! Reply

Lol. Did they really hype up Rihanna's appearance, though? I'm pretty sure she's going to be Marion and she's going to die. Though, the writers did say that the character was going to be quite different from how she was in the movie but that was before filming. From what I gathered from the previews, Marion is there with Sam and later there's a clip where Sam seems to be apprehensively looking for her. It won't play out exactly like Psycho but the details seem minimal. You're gut is definitely misleading you with this theory :/ Reply

I need to get caught up on this before I get too far behind. I watched the premier, but I forgot to watch last week's ep. :( Reply

i didn't like how caleb kept seeing/hearing norma, it was a little too forced imo Reply

is caleb finally dead? hope so.



i miss dylan, can he find out norma's dead sometime soon, pls Reply

pls bby jesus let romero make a full recovery. Reply

