lauren jauregui mistaken for camila cabello at iheartradio music award

lmao poor ha



they would never get legend ally mixed up with anyone, just saying Reply

Thread

Link

Ally is a good God fearing Christian woman. Her voice is a manifestation of the angels in heaven. God and the baby Jesus are on her team. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo welp Reply

Thread

Link





He's my king, but I'm lowkey mad he's at ManU now. He's my king, but I'm lowkey mad he's at ManU now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte i hate man u!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless ur taste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They really trolling Reply

Thread

Link

They probably think all their names are Camila. Reply

Thread

Link

they're literally blending into the backdrop. thats how dull h4rmony is Reply

Thread

Link

Oop. Well, close enough? At least both of them are Cuban-American, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

All Cubans look the same! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Celia Cruz who? Camila is on her way to stardom! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally have never heard of that flop. Does she have a song with MGK and two YouTube videos with over 1 billion views? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know this thread is a joke but you people are killing me ): Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes Reply

Thread

Link

Camilla Cabelo has her own cover photo on Billboard's Facebook page, i don't care for the girl but her team is hustling to get her out there. I wonder who represents her. Reply

Thread

Link



.@rogerhgold's post on Instagram pic.twitter.com/nIoNe4FGug — Camila Cabello News (@CCabelloNews) March 3, 2017





and billboard is on her side because this creepy manager is related to someone there



Edited at 2017-03-07 05:15 am (UTC) this over 40 year old manand billboard is on her side because this creepy manager is related to someone there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your best friend is a 20yr old girl?



Bruh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think that was the least weird part of his exposé. i can't believe her mum let her be alone with that freak during their tour. this is some yolanda level of obsession Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

money does weird things to people



Edited at 2017-03-07 12:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How long til he kidnaps her 🙊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally what the fuck



no @ him doing the absolute most and calling her his partner as if they were together 😰 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know lauren went home and cried about it Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

lol they don't look alike though, er Reply

Thread

Link

petite, white, dark hair. enough to confuse them if you ask me. some people confused Dinah and Ally in the past Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Ohh damn lol 🙈 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to see them next week I'm actually looking forward to it Reply

Thread

Link

really? all they do is kinda wander on stage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link