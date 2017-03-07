lauren jauregui mistaken for camila cabello at iheartradio music award
Photographer at the #iHeartAwards red carpet yelled "Closer Camila!" Honest mistake or shameless trolling? 😒🤔 pic.twitter.com/HPUXTEEJkq— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 6, 2017
while at the red carptet, photographers were calling out camila's name even though she isn't there. no one knows the other four members of fifth harmony.
source
they would never get legend ally mixed up with anyone, just saying
He's my king, but I'm lowkey mad he's at ManU now.
and billboard is on her side because this creepy manager is related to someone there
Edited at 2017-03-07 05:15 am (UTC)
Bruh
Edited at 2017-03-07 12:12 pm (UTC)
no @ him doing the absolute most and calling her his partner as if they were together 😰
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.