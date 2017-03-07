dog

lauren jauregui mistaken for camila cabello at iheartradio music award

Photographer at the #iHeartAwards red carpet yelled "Closer Camila!" Honest mistake or shameless trolling? 😒🤔 pic.twitter.com/HPUXTEEJkq

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 6, 2017



while at the red carptet, photographers were calling out camila's name even though she isn't there. no one knows the other four members of fifth harmony.

