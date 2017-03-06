freja scream

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photographed Together At Wedding

Photos of Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle surfaced today. The couple attended his friend's wedding in Jamaica, where they were photographed eating with a friend and walking together. There are rumours swirling that the pair are very serious and might be engaged soon, as Meghan is said to be living in London with Harry.



Do you think they'll get married?

