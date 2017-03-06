Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photographed Together At Wedding
Photos of Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle surfaced today. The couple attended his friend's wedding in Jamaica, where they were photographed eating with a friend and walking together. There are rumours swirling that the pair are very serious and might be engaged soon, as Meghan is said to be living in London with Harry.
Do you think they'll get married?
She needs to love herself!
He wore a Nazi costume for Halloween and his Grandfather is a racist shit.
But even though he is a prince... still, do better
Anyway is his hair balding?
idk how foolish that sounds i know what i know
She's very good looking. Very, very so.
