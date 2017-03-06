Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks to star in Pentagon Papers movie directed by Spielberg

I can't imagine it will have very strong teeth, since so many celebrities and their cronies were implicated. Reply

Thread

Link

What are you talking about? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pentagon, not Panama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oscar baitiest movie that will ever Oscar bait Reply

Thread

Link

Was Tom inspired by his feminist buddy Emma Watson's offshore tax haven?



Reply

Thread

Link

She was doing it for privacy!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

um I'm dying from second hand embarrassment here. Please for the love of god re-read this post and then comment again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Y'all ready for her 24598th Oscar nom? Reply

Thread

Link

But will Chet get a cameo Reply

Thread

Link

Meh @ Meryl, but I love Hanks-Spielberg as a collab, so I'll see it Reply

Thread

Link

good god why not just give the movie its rightful title: 'political oscar bait' Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IDK, this feels horribly dated. Reminds me of the last Hanks/Spielberg collab, Bridge of Spies. which also felt dated and was slow as molasses.



They should be making a movie about the Washington Post's coverage of Russia tampering with a US election in 2016. Or just go watch All The President's Men. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Catnip for the Academy. They were probably jerking off to the announcement. Reply

Thread

Link

Y'all can call this Oscar bait but we all know Honks will get snubbed as usual Reply

Thread

Link

He'll be ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He may be but I haven't recovered from his Captain Phillips snub TBH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean he has 2 already, Barkhad Abdi shoulda gotten an Oscar for Captain Phillips (yes I hadda google his name lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Barkhad got BAFTA at least. But thats my fav Honks performance. When he breaks down at the end, yas king Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you like it when he breaks down you should be a fan of "Wilson! Wilsonnnnn!!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly I'm hoping Meryl's guaranteed nomination means he'll be able to ride her coattails to a nomination himself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's a trifecta right there Reply

Thread

Link

Amy Pascal ha comeback Reply

Thread

Link

why r u *blessing me, Amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sent from my Sony Xperia Z2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

already stanning this best picture winner Reply

Thread

Link

I love to read or watch anything about Vietnam (the country) and the Vietnam War. Such a fucked up "war" and the fallout of it being the first time any war was seen on television was extraordinary. Go journalism. Reply

Thread

Link

have you seen Hearts & Minds? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have not! I'll check it out, thank you! I confess I've read a fair amount but have only seen the really "big" Vietnam War movies and few documentaries. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you haven't seen it I recommend the documentary In the Year of the Pig. And if you can get your hands on the book Choosing War: The Lost Chance for Peace and the Escalation of War in Vietnam by Fredrik Logevall I highly recommend it, but I might be bias because he was one of my history professors in college. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Vietnam and reading/watching things set there/from there, including Vietnam War stuff.



I'll recommend you the book "The Sorrow of War" by Bảo Ninh. Also for a dense source of info, "The Politics of Heroin: CIA Complicity in the Global Drug Trade" by Alfred McCoy is good. It as originally called "The Politics of Heroin in Southeast Asia" and the guy that wrote it is a professor. One of his classes is "The Vietnam Wars". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Check out The Deer Hunter, another Meryl Streep/Vietnam war movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spielberg won't be giving me the JLaw movie he promised me, huh? Reply

Thread

Link

IKR :( That was her post-THG movie I was looking forward to the most Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Needs graphic violence and tons of nudity. Reply

Thread

Link

The only time I want to see Hanks and Spielberg's name together, is if it's news telling me they're teaming up again to finally make the third HBO War installment



/bitter



Edited at 2017-03-07 04:53 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Idk why but I read it as Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks at first and got excited Reply

Thread

Link

if only Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've honestly been waiting for this threesome for a long ass time. I can't believe Meryl has never worked with Tom or Spielberg. I'm here for this. Better be worth the wait. Reply

Thread

Link

you have my attention Reply

Thread

Link

This is what started it, the Pentagon Papers and the Watergate 1-2 punch. So. Fucking. Exciting. Fun Fact: Ben Bradlee's was played in Spotlight by Roger from Mad Men. The Bradlee legacy is Godly.



Edited at 2017-03-07 05:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

And Ben was played by Jason Robards in All The President's Men, which everyone should be watching right now, if they haven't already seen it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This story needs Sorkin or Oliver Stone, not Spielberg imo Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. This kind of thing is not Spielberg's forte. Ron Howard would also be a better choice.



Edited at 2017-03-07 07:50 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here for this Oscar bait <3 Reply

Thread

Link