Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks to star in Pentagon Papers movie directed by Spielberg
- Hanks will play Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee, and Meryl will play publisher Katharine Graham in The Post, a drama about the Post's involvement in the publication of the Pentagon Papers. Spielberg, who is also one of the producers alongside Amy Pascal, will direct. Everyone will win Oscars.
- The Pentagon Papers were a 7,000 page report on the history of US involvement in Vietnam that was leaked to the New York Times and other papers in 1971 by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who had worked on the report while at the RAND Corporation and had previously tried and failed to get Senators to release the study on the Senate floor. After Nixon's AG obtained an injunction against the NYT to prevent them from publishing more, the Post obtained a copy and began publishing their own stories, opening the floodgates as more newspapers joined them. The government's attempt to block the Post from publishing was less successful, their case was joined to the Times', and a little over two weeks after the initial publication, the Supreme Court ruled in New York Times Co. v. United States that the government hadn't met the "heavy burden" justifying prior restraint on publication, and newspapers were able to publish stories on the classified material.
- seems timely
They should be making a movie about the Washington Post's coverage of Russia tampering with a US election in 2016. Or just go watch All The President's Men.
I'll recommend you the book "The Sorrow of War" by Bảo Ninh. Also for a dense source of info, "The Politics of Heroin: CIA Complicity in the Global Drug Trade" by Alfred McCoy is good. It as originally called "The Politics of Heroin in Southeast Asia" and the guy that wrote it is a professor. One of his classes is "The Vietnam Wars".
Idk why but I read it as Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks at first and got excited
given the current state of affairs i decided to give bridge of spies a watch and it wasn't too bad, just slow.
love meryl, enjoy tom honks, and my current movie theme this year is journalism drama and so i am here. for. IT!!!