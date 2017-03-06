First Description of 'Wonder Woman' Footage
Several movie websites visited the "Wonder Woman" editing room recently and were shown 15 minutes of footage. Here's a brief description of some of the scenes they were shown.
-Diana (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) leave the Amazon island Themyscira on a small ship, headed to the world of man to stop World War I. During their voyage, Steve tries to give her some space while she sleeps and she's puzzled as to why he doesn't lay right next to her, leading to a conversation about "sleeping together." Apparently Gadot and Pine have great chemistry in this scene.
-The villains are General Erich Ludendorff (Danny Huston), a rogue German general trying to stall peace talks, and Dr. Maru (Elena Anaya), a woman who creates poisons and gasses. She gives Ludendorff a gas which gives him enhanced strength and he crushes a gun in his hands.
-They were shown the scene in the trailer where Diana springs into action and enters the front line of the war. She's outside of a village in Belgium and hears the cries of the people and stories of those trapped within the city and climbs out of the trenches and into the battlefield. The opposing side begins to fire at her and she keeps deflecting their bullets with her bracelets and her shield, drawing their ammunition while her allies spring into action. Coming Soon describes this as a total "F**k yeah!" moment in the movie that should have people cheering.
A new "Wonder Woman" trailer is expected to be released this week with "Kong: Skull Island." The movie opens June 2nd.
A new "Wonder Woman" trailer is expected to be released this week with "Kong: Skull Island." The movie opens June 2nd.
