First Description of 'Wonder Woman' Footage

Who's joining my prayer circle that this movie is good? Reply

I'm just hoping for good fight scenes. I need to see WW beat some men down on the big screen. Reply

Praying to the old gods and the new tbh Reply

Me!

But I'm setting the bar kinda low. As long it's not as bad as Suicide Squad. Reply

Please be good. Please get a good RT score. Reply

im honestly going in with the lowest expectations so i wont get disappointed just in case Reply

Me. I'll go light a candle. Reply

I have low expectations, but I want it to be good so they'll make more female superhero movies Reply

Me. I need DC to just give me one good movie and I want it to be this. Reply

I'm lighting a vigil Reply

Me. She was the only good thing about BvS Reply

Lol waste of prayers. Even God and the baby Jesus cant help with this. Reply

I'm going to pray to all Virgencitas I know and to the white Jesus that exist in almost every latin american household Reply

Me Reply

Any spoilers about Steve?

Is he dying in this one?

Reply

Well either way he wont be making it to a sequel, lets just say that. Reply

Awww

I thought Pine had more than one movie in his contract

:( Reply

Unless he does a Lyle Wagonner and he's like Steve Trevor Jr/III. Reply

I mean, it's set in WWI... Reply

I hope it's good, but I won't hold my breath. Reply

I'm excited for this!!! Reply

I'm still excited idec



Tho I know better by now to get my hopes up but it's still happening Reply

I went to my local comic-con cosplaying as Wonder Woman. I am hoping the movie does her justice *fingers crossed* Reply

praying for this to be good. Reply

So no Ares nor Circe? Just regular human enemies? I hope the Logan trend doesn't keep going...I want to see magic, powers, fantasy! Reply

Ares is the big bad. These are just his lackys. Reply

Did they already reveal who's playing Ares? Reply

Link

My goal is to lift heavier so I can someday cosplay as a badass Wonder Woman Reply

I really don't want this to suck... Reply

I don't know, man ... Now that I've seen "Logan," I'm wondering if most superhero movies are going to look boring and formulaic. Reply

that first bullet is like my worst nightmare for what this movie is going to be. WOW WHAT ARE MEN??? WOW SLEEPING TOGETHER MEANS THAT?????? TELL ME MORE ABOUT MEN Reply

Other sites that describe the scene more in depth say it's pretty much the opposite. He's trying to explain sex and marriage and apparently she says she's read about sex and believes that men are only necessary for reproduction. Reply

I kinda like this subversion. Reply

Oh good. Whew. That'd be iconic Reply

lmao Reply

LMAO Reply

pls be good



also #buywonderwomanoncomixology Reply

i work in a WW1 memorial museum and i want this movie to be semi accurate Reply

You know it won't be.



I really wish they hadn't set it in WW1. It just feels disrespectful somehow. Reply

It is disrespectful. They thought they were being clever and original~ by not setting it in WW2 and lord knows I'd love to see more movies about WW1 but comic book movies avoid that time for a reason. It's just inappropriate to force it into a comic book schema of good and evil. Reply

I mean, as per this post they've made Ludendorff into a comic book villain with enhanced strength~ and a supervillain plot so... he was a POS irl but this movie will def not be semi accurate and I find it offensive actually but barely anyone seems to care. Reply

