canon!Hermione

Luke Evans, Josh Gad & Alan Menken break out live version of 'Gaston' at BATB press conference



During the LA press conference for 'Beauty and the Beast' last week, Luke Evans and Josh Gad joined Alan Menken for a live rendition of 'Gaston', right in front of the press.

Enjoy the best part of this overall dreadful movie.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAT1RenTAeI
Tagged: , ,