Luke Evans, Josh Gad & Alan Menken break out live version of 'Gaston' at BATB press conference

stupid video's not loading for me, but i expect they showed the clip of of the beast throwing a basketball-sized snowball at her and knocking her ass down? Reply

LMAO can't wait for this scene

I always wondered what would have happened if he had managed to throw that gigantic snow ball at her, but she kept hitting him and knocking it out of his hands



Also IDGAF about the hate ONTD has for this movie, I'm still excited, I can't help it



it's like they didn't try with background. it looks obviously fake. Reply

until now i thought josh gad was the guy from how i met your mother oop Reply

That's Josh Radnor, lol Reply

Josh Gad is Olaf. Reply

i want josh gad ta snoball with me Reply

This did not crash and burn y'all. It's at a respectable 66% at the moment. That is 66% too high for an Emma Watson starrer. Reply

They also release an extended clip:





Damn, I can totally see Dan Stevens here



Loved those expressions Reply

Yeah I actually like the way the Beast looks. Overall I like the way the movie is looking. Reply

Me too, I just wish they had given him more of an animal nose/snout rather than pointy human face island in a sea of fur Reply

Lmao her angry acting Reply

yep, she's working dem famous eyebrows and nose flaring Reply

Nnn why does Mrs. Potts talk like that? Reply

I've been watching a lot of original BatB videos in Youtube and it's so depressing that the movie has Emma Watson as the robotic-voiced, zombie lead, because the music is truly great and animated Belle is so enthusiastic and charming. Truly a missed chance. And then you have actual Broadway stars and competent singers like Evans as supporting cast, but the two actual leads are the blandest people they could've found.



Josh is such a perfect LeFou too. I can't wait to watch the full number. Reply

Are you familiar with Dan Steven's previous work? he's not a bland actor at all, he's actually quite good.



I wish Emmy Rossum had the lead role though. Reply

Yeah, from the footage that's been posted her lack of enthusiasm and charm is what gets me the most. Such a miscast. Reply

You can just tell from the released footage that Emma does not have a strong voice. Like, how was she the best choice for this? Other than the fact that she's been campaigning for Belle for years, lol. Reply

she's got the box office pull and I guess they were hoping for a better showing than Cinderella, even though that movie didnt do too bad but B&B will do better because of Emma. I just wish they made it non-musical like with Cinderella instead of forcing her to sing. Reply

idt she has box office pull. colonia made 47 pounds opening weekend in the UK and she was the lead in that. Reply

I usually can't tell whats autotuned and what isn't but her voice sounds so machine like that it was hard not to notice. Everyone sounds so natural and they go to her and she sounds like a robot. Reply

hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm gaston is hot AF Reply

If they don't have "If I Can't Love Her" in this then what would be THE FUCKING POINT Reply

None of the Broadway songs are being included in this version, and thank God, because I don't need to hear Emma butchering Home Reply

at first I was sad they weren't including the Broadway songs (I love A Change in Me), but then I heard Emma singing & understood :/ Reply

Also, I love "Gaston" the song way too much. It's hilarious in every language, istg. It also puts into perspective how simple and lackluster modern Disney songs are (my dear Lin's included, sadly) - now they really underestimate their audience. Reply

lol i love this, i love them as the characters Reply

I <3 Alan Menken Reply

the only good thing about this movie Reply

lmao Reply

LOL Reply

Lmao Reply

luke evans is incredibly attractive. Reply

luke evans has a pretty great voice, im surprised. hot and a good singer, UNF Reply

Who knew Evans had such a good voice? He and Gad are perfect, I want to see the movie just for them. Reply

