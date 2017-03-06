Luke Evans, Josh Gad & Alan Menken break out live version of 'Gaston' at BATB press conference
During the LA press conference for 'Beauty and the Beast' last week, Luke Evans and Josh Gad joined Alan Menken for a live rendition of 'Gaston', right in front of the press.
Enjoy the best part of this overall dreadful movie.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAT1Ren
I always wondered what would have happened if he had managed to throw that gigantic snow ball at her, but she kept hitting him and knocking it out of his hands
Also IDGAF about the hate ONTD has for this movie, I'm still excited, I can't help it
Loved those expressions
Josh is such a perfect LeFou too. I can't wait to watch the full number.
I wish Emmy Rossum had the lead role though.