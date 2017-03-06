the Hive is the worst. Reply

Thread

Link

Yet Nicki is still quiet 🤔🤔🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

Directioners, Beyhive and Monsters are the worst Reply

Thread

Link

I still think nothing tops sending your fave a glue drink or a period letter, but that's just me though.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew omg wtffff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sending your fave a handmade bomb because she dated a black man, and recording the process of making it on a video camera ending the vlog with shooting yourself in a face Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

gotta love kpop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't forget broken glass in soda can. Kpop man. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

korean standom is wild on so many levels Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Literally Beyoncé does



And the 3 or 4 tragic queens Madonna still has



Edited at 2017-03-07 03:39 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lol are you indirectly mentioning sweatnatural? Or whatever it's name is on here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And dearjesey(#)



I know it has a number but I forgot it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Madonna stans are actually funny tho, like, they are the most delusional ones and are great for comic relief Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's what happens when your fans are pop music stans



Edited at 2017-03-07 03:36 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I remember when Stan Wars did a thing about whose stans were the biggest flop. Reply

Thread

Link





k..... but when will miki minach respond Reply

Thread

Link





43. "who's your favorite female rapper?" pic.twitter.com/Zz8qfMOSr6 — EMANUEL (@blingspice) February 25, 2017

jsdkfjadskjfdslj i had to go search for that vid again lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iconic



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think about this video every single time Nicki's name comes up i stg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This video kills me everytime Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Remy's hypocritical criminal ass is doing God's work so I'm on Team Take Nicki Down I guess.



Stans going the extra mile for their faves always amounts to second-hand embarrassment. Like please grow up people, they are celebrities, not saints.

Reply

Thread

Link

Lolol Incarcerate ha! Reply

Thread

Link





the best stan club is the Rebarators~ Reply

Thread

Link

Playtoyas tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

P L S Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+1



the children betta get into these iconic hymns, litanies and psalms of our lawd and slayvior











Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES YES also, FANCY!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A single mom who works too hard

Who loves her kids and never stops

With gentle hands and the heart of a fiiiighter Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

To catch u up to speed, had a good breakfast and then the torture started...



Sent from my iPad — Reba (@reba) July 24, 2010





iconic iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love ha!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor Swift's fanbase is the worst bc they are so blind to her snakery. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I'm sorry but I laughed. Reply

Thread

Link

They're all bad. Stanning is a pretty awful concept in general tbh. Reply

Thread

Link