Nicki Minaj stans "Barbz" called Remy Ma's probation officer to try to get her back in jail
On instagram live, Remy Ma was talking about how lame stans were trying to get her sued and locked up for Shether.
ONTD, who do you think has the worst stanbase?
And the 3 or 4 tragic queens Madonna still has
I know it has a number but I forgot it lol
Stans going the extra mile for their faves always amounts to second-hand embarrassment. Like please grow up people, they are celebrities, not saints.
the children betta get into these iconic hymns, litanies and psalms of our lawd and slayvior
Who loves her kids and never stops
With gentle hands and the heart of a fiiiighter
iconic