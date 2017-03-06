Tom Hiddleston: "Everyone is entitled to a private life"

ICU with that question, OP. 😜



Yeah Tommy Boy, you don't get the right to say that shit after the I ❤ TS shirt and the pics with your mom and Taylor.



Edited at 2017-03-07 02:49 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He does tho, he's entitled to open or close the door to his private life any time he wants. Yeah he put that stuff out there, but he's allowed to move on and not talk about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just don't like how butt hurt he sounded about it tbh. He could've just said, "yeah it happened, but I've moved on", but he didn't. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



lol not after that tank top and surely not after that GQ interview tho lmao he's the one who keeps bringing it up Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hahahhaa yes Kitty! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lololol yes Queen Kitty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao. i hope it haunts him forever.



i also can't at some tumblrs thinking he's still dating her and their hiding in secret right now. in what world. he sound so traumatized by it all. the GQ interview still makes me laugh Reply

Thread

Link

Ah, gotta love Tumblr conspiracy theories... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HKN haven ha impacT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder when their own Sweet Pea is coming along Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Such a shame, because he really could've had it all and a bit part in Fantastic Beasts (source: my friend with a bike). Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr (also what about Fantastic Beasts?)



Edited at 2017-03-07 02:52 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A Young Albus Dumbledore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fantastic Beasts? Do tell me more... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

which part?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oooh i actually want to hear more on how exactly he screwed that up? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's too fucking arrogant for a bit part. He refuses to accept that he doesn't have what it takes to be a leading man. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"What should I regret, in your mind?" he shoots back, testily





That fucking tank-top, Tom. Reply

Thread

Link

As well as dragging his mom and nieces into staged pics.



Edited at 2017-03-07 02:51 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait his nieces were participating too?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol @ him trying to be tough. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao, yeah, HiddleSudan did not wanted privacy when he showed with that embarrassing "I (L) TS" shirt, neither with those beach pictures, he was transparent, he wanted publicity, just that it backfired on him lmao.



I know I'm not objective because I'm very "look at that b*tch eating crackers" with him, but nah grandpa, you ain't shit. Reply

Thread

Link

So how do we think this ended? Bc in every statement Tom sounds hurt. Reply

Thread

Link

her publicist told her to get her shit together, dump him, then go into hiding like she promised she would. has she even been seen anywhere?



he really does seem so broken lmao. but it was a 3 month relationship and you're in your mid-30s. get it together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Both sides' publicists probably had meltdowns and forced them to break up is my guess. But I'm sure he's bitter because his bid for relevancy after I Saw the Light flopped spectacularly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor got a view of the hairline from a different angle and then asked him to wear the I <3 TS shirt over his head. Hence the hurt feeling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a theory. But only after reading the bit Lainey wrote on him and his PR game.

If he comes out first acting all heartbroken, she can't play the "he used me for fame" card when TS6 drops. That wouldn't be a good look for her.

Also, he needs to pander to his tumbler fanbase that still think the guy is a disney dream and he got heartbroken. But who knows... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was the Lainey piece the one where he sneakily broke it off with her by inviting her to the Emmys? If so that's kinda ingenious. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think ol Tommy boy is more hurt about what a ruthless beating he took in the public eye. Suck it up, bruh, all you needed to do was laugh at your own expense and the jokes would have died. I truly believe he's a naive moron and at 36 ,with that education and in this business, that is just unacceptable. They both loved every moment of it but Swifty has more sense and I respect that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He mostly sounds embarassed imo. Idk if he's hurt because he loved her or hurt because he risked his career for his meal ticket and she dumped him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO. Sorry, there's no coming back from I ♥ TS, Tom. Everything about him is so patently insincere now. I'd find it annoying if it weren't so entertaining. Reply

Thread

Link

lol this guy sounds like a trip. and coincidentally has so many mannerisms that my theater friends in college had hahah Reply

Thread

Link



You will never live this down Tom. Reply

Thread

Link

ik it's just due to the quality of the photo but his neanderthal looking low eyebrows is terrifying the fuck outta me looool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how can he want to be james bond and then go into the ocean w/a tanktop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He slipped and fell! Stop bullying him! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks almost sixty in these pics. A very buff sixty but still sixty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he lukz like a vampire in Buffy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



LMAO @ Hiddles doing a joint interview with Ed Sheeran where they casually mentioned hanging out over the summer and Tom getting his first ~listen to Ed's new album when they were in ~Rome.

How odd Ed managed to go unphotographed... Reply

Thread

Link

That picture still haunts me to this day.



Also negl, if I met him now I'd probably wouldn't be able to prevent myself from going all Tyra Banks on him going "I WAS ROOTING FOR YOU WE WERE ALL ROOTING FOR YOU".



Edited at 2017-03-07 03:03 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gawd he is so pathetic. I can't believe he dragged his family out for this. Desperate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if hiddleswfit really caught feelings? Tayvin and hiddleswift kind of seem out of character for taylor. She seems to be very all in and an only end badly kind of girl but maybe that's just growing up too Reply

Thread

Link

So it's gonna be forever, or it's gonna go down in flames is what you're saying here... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Grandpa doth protest too much. Reply

Thread

Link