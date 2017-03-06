Tom Hiddleston: "Everyone is entitled to a private life"




On Hiddleswift: "What should I regret, in your mind?" he shoots back, testily. Then: "I would rather not talk about this if that's alright."
Then a long pause, with his hand on his chin. "I'm just thinking about this," he says after a pause. Then: "Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate."

On rocking ugly ass Gucci suits: "I am very lucky that there is an aspect of my job which requires promotion and so I most recently am lucky enough to work with Gucci, who have lent me clothes to wear on those occasions. So some of those clothes I get to keep, but a lot of them I give back, I can assure you."

On being unemployed taking a break: "It’s really simple, I have been working very hard and been away from home for the last three or four years and I just needed to take a moment to catch up with myself," he says."I've been in London for the last four months and I'm just having a breather and catching up and spending time with my family and friends which has been really nice."

Have you ever flaunted your relationship and your family for PR and then tried to exclude yourself from this narrative, ONTD? One that you have never asked to be part of?
