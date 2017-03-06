Tom Hiddleston: "Everyone is entitled to a private life"
On Hiddleswift: "What should I regret, in your mind?" he shoots back, testily. Then: "I would rather not talk about this if that's alright."
Then a long pause, with his hand on his chin. "I'm just thinking about this," he says after a pause. Then: "Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate."
On rocking ugly ass Gucci suits: "I am very lucky that there is an aspect of my job which requires promotion and so I most recently am lucky enough to work with Gucci, who have lent me clothes to wear on those occasions. So some of those clothes I get to keep, but a lot of them I give back, I can assure you."
Have you ever flaunted your relationship and your family for PR and then tried to exclude yourself from this narrative, ONTD? One that you have never asked to be part of?
Yeah Tommy Boy, you don't get the right to say that shit after the I ❤ TS shirt and the pics with your mom and Taylor.
i also can't at some tumblrs thinking he's still dating her and their hiding in secret right now. in what world. he sound so traumatized by it all. the GQ interview still makes me laugh
That fucking tank-top, Tom.
I know I'm not objective because I'm very "look at that b*tch eating crackers" with him, but nah grandpa, you ain't shit.
he really does seem so broken lmao. but it was a 3 month relationship and you're in your mid-30s. get it together.
If he comes out first acting all heartbroken, she can't play the "he used me for fame" card when TS6 drops. That wouldn't be a good look for her.
Also, he needs to pander to his tumbler fanbase that still think the guy is a disney dream and he got heartbroken. But who knows...
How odd Ed managed to go unphotographed...
Also negl, if I met him now I'd probably wouldn't be able to prevent myself from going all Tyra Banks on him going "I WAS ROOTING FOR YOU WE WERE ALL ROOTING FOR YOU".
