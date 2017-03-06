Prince Jackson talks to GMA's Robin Roberts about his charity
WATCH: @RobinRoberts one-on-one with @princemjjjaxon; the King of Pop's son steps into the spotlight pic.twitter.com/Obm0F2NHjO— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 6, 2017
Prince Jackson sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America this morning to promote about his charity, Heal LA, which he co-founded on his college campus (LMU) to combat child abuse, homelessness & hunger in Los Angeles. Heal LA is partnering with A Sense of Home, an organization which aids foster children who have aged out of the system. He also talks about his production company & his dad
How many sandwhiches did we make today? @heallosangeles
There will be more pics coming out but to the people who donated thank you so much you really helped make these kids year and it's hard to see in the photo but the decorations and characters were amazing @heallosangeles
source 2 3
Hopefully she doesn't burn out quickly and end up like X Y and Z of famous youth.
I'm glad he's using his voice/time/money to help people less fortunate
He is very well spoken, nice smile and seems a good kid.
tl;DR but i think michael keeping his kids out of the public eye was so beneficial for them because they were able to grow up without media attention. its pretty clear that in spite of his own demons and controversies, he instilled a lot of good lessons in his kids. paris talking about how he taught them about bing proud to be black, and prince saying how important charitable efforts were to him. like, these kids went through so much turmoil, its kind of a miracle the only real scandal was paris's racist ex and having to go to that special school. they really do seem like good, mostly intelligent kids, in spite of their crazy upbringing. blanket seems chill, too.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Because isn't Paris problematic or something?
She dated a guy with a confederate flag tattoo, but that's really reaching.
When u say problematic, you're probably thinking of last year's twitter fights and constant, endless, non-stop attention seeking, lol. She had a lot of trouble just staying out of it and not rushing to SM to defend herself against literally any and all criticism (and I mean ANY and ALL). She's cooled off in the past couple of months. I'm disappointed ONTD didn't catch her Instagram theatrics, mostly bc I looooooove social media drama hahahah. I need someone to take the torch from her tbh
I'm glad he seems to be doing good work with his life and money.