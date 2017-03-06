Prince Jackson talks to GMA's Robin Roberts about his charity

What is Blanket up to nowadays? Reply

He's still a young teenager

why are these kids everywhere now

mte!! at least this is accomplishing something but idg why paris is everywhere now

She's attempting to start a modeling and/or acting career.

Hopefully she doesn't burn out quickly and end up like X Y and Z of famous youth.

This is making me cry. His dad would be sooo proud

in b4 "who's his real father"

You're literally the only one saying it tho

must be an off night

you spoke too soon cassandra of troy!

Awww good for him

I'm glad he's using his voice/time/money to help people less fortunate

agreed

Well I'm glad he's doing something good.

Wait, he's actually looking kinda cute and less tragic than he was before.

he lost weight, treated his acne and fixed his hair and it made SUCH a difference, he's definitely better looking now

i mean, he was going through puberty and very few kids look "good" going through puberty.

Judging from that RS cover story on Paris it seems like this dude is the most aware of the reality of their situation, like he doesn't even pretend he thinks Michael Jackson is their bio dad.

aww he looks like liam pain!

The fact that we are still fighting hunger in America is sad

I saw this this morning and was very impressed with the way he presented himself (except that chin beard)



He is very well spoken, nice smile and seems a good kid.

LOL mte

Agree. Seems like a great kid.

yeah he seems very well spoken and intelligent. i'm glad robin shaded him a bit with that beard comment lmao



tl;DR but i think michael keeping his kids out of the public eye was so beneficial for them because they were able to grow up without media attention. its pretty clear that in spite of his own demons and controversies, he instilled a lot of good lessons in his kids. paris talking about how he taught them about bing proud to be black, and prince saying how important charitable efforts were to him. like, these kids went through so much turmoil, its kind of a miracle the only real scandal was paris's racist ex and having to go to that special school. they really do seem like good, mostly intelligent kids, in spite of their crazy upbringing. blanket seems chill, too.

All 3 seem to be turning out ok considering they went from cautious, mindful, hands-on parenting to being effectively abandoned. Y'all remember when CPS turned up bc one of the little cousins pointed a stun gun at Blanket? jeSUS no wonder Paris had such a tough time.

Damn. So I guess this is the defacto good one of the Michael clan then? Good for him.

Because isn't Paris problematic or something?

No. Not yet, anyway.

She dated a guy with a confederate flag tattoo, but that's really reaching.

this blanket erasure rn

They have some good cousins (Yashi, who is a poet/mental health advocate; Genevieve, who has a charity similar to Prince's; Stevanna, who graduated from Harvard) so Prince isn't alone.



When u say problematic, you're probably thinking of last year's twitter fights and constant, endless, non-stop attention seeking, lol. She had a lot of trouble just staying out of it and not rushing to SM to defend herself against literally any and all criticism (and I mean ANY and ALL). She's cooled off in the past couple of months. I'm disappointed ONTD didn't catch her Instagram theatrics, mostly bc I looooooove social media drama hahahah. I need someone to take the torch from her tbh

I don't really think Paris has been problematic at all. she's a teenager who's under a lot of scrutiny and has been through a lot. tbh I think her reactions to a lot of criticisms has been fair.

Good for him. I'd like to think I'd do the same kind of thing if I came from money especially THAT level money. But money changes people. Who knows what I'd be like now.

