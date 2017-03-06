senait

Prince Jackson talks to GMA's Robin Roberts about his charity




Prince Jackson sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America this morning to promote about his charity, Heal LA, which he co-founded on his college campus (LMU) to combat child abuse, homelessness & hunger in Los Angeles. Heal LA is partnering with A Sense of Home, an organization which aids foster children who have aged out of the system. He also talks about his production company & his dad



How many sandwhiches did we make today? @heallosangeles

There will be more pics coming out but to the people who donated thank you so much you really helped make these kids year and it's hard to see in the photo but the decorations and characters were amazing @heallosangeles

