Supergirl 2x16 Promo

I'm about to download it now but I'm so excited to see Teri Hatcher on a Super show again!



I grew up with her and Dean Cain's version. I hope they have at least one scene together.



Tom Welling gotta do an ep too!

They havent filmed together though AK wants to get them together but it hasnt happened as of yet.



And I totally need some epic scene of all the former Super fams in one scene. It's weird that Smallville is the only one to literally have all the Superfam (besides Kon) in its series/at all.



Hopefully one day Tom will embrace his past.

Ugh why'd she have to be linked to the living cancer that is Mon-El.

i just wanted to comment n say ia

What is going on in your icon?

I'm in the middle of a Hercules rewatch and I'm here for Kevin Sorbo being in this. Is it a one off appearance?

Its for an arc. They are supposed to be the new big bads (because SG really needs to deviate from the overarching arc once again)

is Teri and DISAPPOINTED playing Mon-El's parents?





Winn has no chemistry with his gf (same when he had a crush on Kara). they need to stop pairing him with women.



For realz! Winn had SO MUCH chemistry with Mon-El and its wasted.



And yes they are.

kara's really lost a lot of what made her "human" this season tbh. and if the show explained that she's maybe clutching onto mon-el as, like, a remembrance of her past i could buy the relationship. but for season 1 to focus so much on catco being the link to her humanity and her desire to be "normal" that her telling mon-el "i can have supergirl and you" just is so NOT the same ideologies that season 1 kara had. and it really feels like she's isolating herself more and more to make him the focus, and now supergirl which was something kara never wanted and clark told her specifically to never let happen.



mon-el is honestly so predictable, and i don't get the fans saying that this is her ONLY link to her past. while daxam was essentially a colony of kryptonian settlers... she could literally find comfort from any other damn alien on the show. especially now that aliens are just walking around freely? like when did that happen?



the show really sold out tbh. i've been reading the comics and that still keeps my love for kara, but idk why i let tumblr rope me into watching this episode when even the smallest little comment just turns me off so badly. i know it's mild but w/e i miss season 1

Pretty much this. I have not touch this season with a ten foot pole.



Edited at 2017-03-07 02:55 am (UTC)

So much truth in this post!



I personally really want them to get rid of the DEO. Blow it the fuck up and have Supergirl not be able to rely on them so they can focus more on her trying to live a normal life.

the DEO is the STAR labs of Supergirl lol

It really is.

man i wish the DEO would fucking evolve or something. you're telling me the only damn aliens they hire are the ones who look human? it would have been interesting to see the tension of their earth becoming more alien friendly, and slowly bringing in aliens to fight alongside kara. it would obviously give them a fucking edge, since there's aliens out there who clearly have traveled galaxies and know everything.



honestly supergirl is literally that fucking show that had the potential to really make it right (and season 1 was amazing, so i'll give CBS credit bar a few things) and really, really make it fun and lighthearted. lmao

Cw loves Chris wood so he isn't going anywhere until they find a new show where he's a main character

yup

Two week hiatus, and then the musical episode.



I'd rather have the musical episode happen and then give me two weeks to cleanse the pallet.

the show is so much better when lena is on and there is zero to no mon-el

I didn't watch tonight, but this season is a snooze fest. I binged season 1, but it's losing its appeal to me.



and Melissa's acting hasn't improved one bit. I was so into her s1, saw so much potential, but I thought she was new to acting. now I'm seeing that she is as good as she's gonna get, which is so meh and at times her lack of chemistry is soooooo distracting



Edited at 2017-03-07 03:42 am (UTC)

You're the only other person I know willing to admit her bad, cringey overexaggerated acting and lack of chemistry with her male LIs.

I have a whole tweet w screen capped thoughts for when people in the Supergirl fandom get mad when I say she can't act tbh

I'm fine with Kara being fired. She very rarely even shows up to work, but I do wonder if she's just going to blog herself now or try and find another job.



Alex should have ended up across the galaxy. Winn said she had 20 seconds before the ship jumped to hyperspace (or whatever it's called on this show) and it was much longer than 20 seconds before Kara stopped the ship. That could have been an interesting storyline - Alex and these aliens sent across the galaxy and having to make their way back to Earth, over the course of multiple episodes.



And also - this is the 3rd episode in a row (I think) with no James. They should just let the actor move on to other projects if they don't want him.



Edited at 2017-03-07 03:40 am (UTC)

Supergirl spend time in a place that isnt National City? Blasphemy!



But thats one of my problems with this season, they arent expanding Supergirls universe. S2 of Flash brought us Earth 2, Error gave us the starting of LoA. Supergirl gives us an Alien dive bar.

James was in this episode to meet Winn's girlfriend. He even saved Alex as guardian when she was being held hostage after the bar got attacked.

Oh, you're right. Somehow I totally forgot about that.

Teri remains my favorite Lois. Her face tho :(



This show got completely CW-ed and it's sad to see. There are a handful of aspects I enjoy about this season but overall, they've completely forgotten who Kara is. All to prop up Lar Bland. Because of fucking course.



Edited at 2017-03-07 04:31 am (UTC)

Yeah, that was my first thought when I saw her. WTF happened to her face?!

Ok I just finished. I really enjoyed the fake news storyline and the parallels to the immigration ban. I thought it was ballsy to show them being gassed. Minimal Mon-El so I was grateful for that.



I'm excited for Teri Hatcher and lol irl @ the cw spoiling that mon-el is the prince of daxam in the fucking promo rofl. Really though, why did they leave Dean Cain behind? And why didn't Kara go straight to James to get her article published??? Why wasn't James even involved in the plot??????

i haven't been enjoying this season much, but i did like this episode

