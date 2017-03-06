Supergirl 2x16 Promo
Supergirl 2x16 "Star-Crossed" Season 2 Episode 16 Promo - TERI HATCHER (“DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES,” “LOIS & CLARK: THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN”) AND KEVIN SORBO (“HERCULES”) GUEST STAR; DARREN CRISS (“GLEE”) MAKES HIS DEBUT AS THE MUSIC MEISTER – A new villain (guest star Teri Hatcher) comes to National City, putting Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) on high alert. Meanwhile, Winn’s (Jeremy Jordan) girlfriend, Lyra (guest star Tamzin Merchant), gets Winn in trouble with the law. Maggie (guest star Floriana Lima) attempts to help Winn but old loyalties get in the way. The Music Meister (Darren Criss) attacks Supergirl. John Medlen directed the episode written by Katie Rose Rogers & Jess Kardos (#216). Original airdate 3/20/2017.
I grew up with her and Dean Cain's version. I hope they have at least one scene together.
Tom Welling gotta do an ep too!
And I totally need some epic scene of all the former Super fams in one scene. It's weird that Smallville is the only one to literally have all the Superfam (besides Kon) in its series/at all.
Hopefully one day Tom will embrace his past.
Winn has no chemistry with his gf (same when he had a crush on Kara). they need to stop pairing him with women.
And yes they are.
mon-el is honestly so predictable, and i don't get the fans saying that this is her ONLY link to her past. while daxam was essentially a colony of kryptonian settlers... she could literally find comfort from any other damn alien on the show. especially now that aliens are just walking around freely? like when did that happen?
the show really sold out tbh. i've been reading the comics and that still keeps my love for kara, but idk why i let tumblr rope me into watching this episode when even the smallest little comment just turns me off so badly. i know it's mild but w/e i miss season 1
I personally really want them to get rid of the DEO. Blow it the fuck up and have Supergirl not be able to rely on them so they can focus more on her trying to live a normal life.
honestly supergirl is literally that fucking show that had the potential to really make it right (and season 1 was amazing, so i'll give CBS credit bar a few things) and really, really make it fun and lighthearted. lmao
I'd rather have the musical episode happen and then give me two weeks to cleanse the pallet.
and Melissa's acting hasn't improved one bit. I was so into her s1, saw so much potential, but I thought she was new to acting. now I'm seeing that she is as good as she's gonna get, which is so meh and at times her lack of chemistry is soooooo distracting
Alex should have ended up across the galaxy. Winn said she had 20 seconds before the ship jumped to hyperspace (or whatever it's called on this show) and it was much longer than 20 seconds before Kara stopped the ship. That could have been an interesting storyline - Alex and these aliens sent across the galaxy and having to make their way back to Earth, over the course of multiple episodes.
And also - this is the 3rd episode in a row (I think) with no James. They should just let the actor move on to other projects if they don't want him.
But thats one of my problems with this season, they arent expanding Supergirls universe. S2 of Flash brought us Earth 2, Error gave us the starting of LoA. Supergirl gives us an Alien dive bar.
This show got completely CW-ed and it's sad to see. There are a handful of aspects I enjoy about this season but overall, they've completely forgotten who Kara is. All to prop up Lar Bland. Because of fucking course.
I'm excited for Teri Hatcher and lol irl @ the cw spoiling that mon-el is the prince of daxam in the fucking promo rofl. Really though, why did they leave Dean Cain behind? And why didn't Kara go straight to James to get her article published??? Why wasn't James even involved in the plot??????