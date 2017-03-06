#5H3 Is Coming: Fifth Harmony Team Meeting
dinalapolt BAM! The Fifth Harmony A-team! #goteam #fifthharmony #nostoppingus💯
The Fifth Harmony gals had a meeting with their team recently. Looks like #5H3 lead single might come sooner than expected. The photo includes their manager (Maverick's Tara Beikae), head manager (Maverick's Larry Rudolph), lawyer (icon and one of the few good people in the industry Dina Lapolt, who managed to snatch "Fifth Harmony" trademark from Syco to the girls), Maverick's manager (Dan Dymtrow, who used to manage T. Swift before he sued her over contract dispute), music lawyer (Jessie Winkler), head of Ally's management team Cranberry Mgmt (Jeffery David) and more.
Atfter the iHeart Radio Awards, the girl were seen at CATCH in LA with Melissa Victor (former VP at Island Def Jam and now VP at Sony Music Entertainment) 👀
Senior Vice President for Epic Records Label Group Chris Anokute posted a photo of Normani and Val, congratulating her for DWTS. He also commented that new music should be coming really soon.
Melody, former member of Pussycat Dolls, left a comment supporting Normani.
all those recent meetings, their lawyer telling the fans that exciting news are coming... they are cooking us something and I'm ready
source: meeting x chrisinsta x melissainsta
The Fifth Harmony gals had a meeting with their team recently. Looks like #5H3 lead single might come sooner than expected. The photo includes their manager (Maverick's Tara Beikae), head manager (Maverick's Larry Rudolph), lawyer (icon and one of the few good people in the industry Dina Lapolt, who managed to snatch "Fifth Harmony" trademark from Syco to the girls), Maverick's manager (Dan Dymtrow, who used to manage T. Swift before he sued her over contract dispute), music lawyer (Jessie Winkler), head of Ally's management team Cranberry Mgmt (Jeffery David) and more.
Atfter the iHeart Radio Awards, the girl were seen at CATCH in LA with Melissa Victor (former VP at Island Def Jam and now VP at Sony Music Entertainment) 👀
Senior Vice President for Epic Records Label Group Chris Anokute posted a photo of Normani and Val, congratulating her for DWTS. He also commented that new music should be coming really soon.
Melody, former member of Pussycat Dolls, left a comment supporting Normani.
all those recent meetings, their lawyer telling the fans that exciting news are coming... they are cooking us something and I'm ready
source: meeting x chrisinsta x melissainsta
If it's about promo or whatever that falls 90% on Britney herself.
half worried because of larry rudolph
Come to think of it tho, I'm kind of surprised they have a tag? Most posts about bands usually go under the music (alternative/indie) tag or w/e
Anyways bring the bops I'll be waiting