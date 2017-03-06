freja scream

Tom Hiddleston's Advice on How To Survive A Bar Fight

Taylor's ex is making the rounds to save his image promote Kong: Skull Island, and he gave advice on how to survive a bar fight. In the movie he plays a rugged, daring adventurer, but he has more practical advice for the real world:

"If you get into a bar fight, the best thing to do is to pretend you don't know what you're doing and run, get the hell out of there. That's what [the army guy he trained with] said. You don't want to get yourself in trouble."

If someone were to start trouble and cut in front of him at the bar,

"I'd say very politely, 'Excuse, I’ve been waiting X amount of time. Usually people are pretty good about that. That’s kind of social protocol. You don’t break that rule. People are like, 'Okay, you go ahead.'"

Have you ever been in a fight?

