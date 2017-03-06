Lisa Kudrow reveals that a Friends guest star told her, "Now you're f---able"
Which Friends guest star had the worst behavior on set? The one who told Lisa Kudrow she was "f--kable." https://t.co/YXB3baMQhU pic.twitter.com/H5BWnREkP4— E! Online TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) March 2, 2017
- While on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lisa was asked a question by a fan 'who had the worst behavior as a guest?'
- "The worst behavior just off the top of my head? I rehearsed without makeup most of the week and then on show night I'm in hair and makeup and I was told, ‘Oh wow, now you're'—can I say it? ‘Now you're f--kable. That’s bad behavior, I’d say.”
- The other guest Jennifer Beal asked did she retaliate and Lisa responded she told Matt LeBlanc, "He's like a big brother," she said
- She did confirmed later it wasn't Charlie Sheen
Friends fans, who do you think it was?
source
Edited at 2017-03-07 02:56 am (UTC)
dakota fanning
With everyone else on this one, definitely Sean Penn. Eurgh.
Also Table 19 was a cute movie, go see it!
my first thought was michael rapaport tbh
Edited at 2017-03-07 02:26 am (UTC)
michael rappaport for sure
FYI: Joey Lauren Adams, Kevin Smith's ex, told him Michael date raped her.
(he's the only friends guest star i know lol)
Probably Sean Penn.