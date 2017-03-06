The Simpsons 30

Lisa Kudrow reveals that a Friends guest star told her, "Now you're f---able"



- While on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lisa was asked a question by a fan 'who had the worst behavior as a guest?'
- "The worst behavior just off the top of my head? I rehearsed without makeup most of the week and then on show night I'm in hair and makeup and I was told, ‘Oh wow, now you're'—can I say it? ‘Now you're f--kable. That’s bad behavior, I’d say.”
- The other guest Jennifer Beal asked did she retaliate and Lisa responded she told Matt LeBlanc, "He's like a big brother," she said
- She did confirmed later it wasn't Charlie Sheen

Friends fans, who do you think it was?
