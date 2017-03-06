Lisa Kudrow reveals that a Friends guest star told her, "Now you're f---able"

Sean Penn. For sure. Reply

first person i thought of tbh Reply

yup Reply

yep, as soon as I read the title Reply

Sean Penn was on Friends? Reply

yup Reply

My very first thought, too. If it's not Charlie Sheen it's definitely him.



Edited at 2017-03-07 02:56 am (UTC) Reply

Friends fans, who do you think it was?



dakota fanning Reply

Lmao Reply

She fucking would Reply

she's out of control Reply

bitch is a loose cannon Reply

I had a feeling. that asshole. Reply

Lmfao Reply

lmao.. of course Reply

Sean Penn? Reply

Sean Penn immediately came to mind. Reply

Awww I love what she said about Matt LeBlanc. <3



With everyone else on this one, definitely Sean Penn. Eurgh. Reply

Agreed. Sean Penn. So weird because I'm literally watching his episodes on Friends right now. Reply

That arc was so awful tbh Reply

That's rude af.



Also Table 19 was a cute movie, go see it! Reply

Well who ever it was we know they were white. Reply

lol true Reply

Yeah, I don't think Aisha Tyler would do that. Reply

Cackling Reply

maybe i've got him mixed up, but isn't sean penn known to be really charming (as most abusers are?)



my first thought was michael rapaport tbh



Edited at 2017-03-07 02:26 am (UTC) Reply

Not really. Sean comes across as douchey in most interviews. How he gets all these women is a mystery Reply

Yeah, I'd def think of Rapaport first. Which sucks bc he was playing Phoebe's bf and Lisa had to put up with him more than anyone else. 😒 Reply

The first person I thought of was Rapaport. I can hear his voice saying it. Reply

yeah like without a doubt sean penn is scum of the earth but i don't think he'd say that out loud to a woman he wasn't involved with



michael rappaport for sure Reply

Kevin Smith doesn't call him Michael RAPEaport for no reason. Guy is a grade a douchebag.



FYI: Joey Lauren Adams, Kevin Smith's ex, told him Michael date raped her. Reply

Yeah, I don't think it's him either. He's an asshole for sure, but that doesn't seem like his style. Reply

Yeah, that's something I can see coming from Rapaport. Reply

cole sprouse Reply

Michael Rapaport? Reply

For sure. First person I thought of. Reply

Tinashe Reply

Alec Baldwin Reply

penn or baldwin tbh Reply

ia, it has to be one of them Reply

Brad Pitt



(he's the only friends guest star i know lol) Reply

I was gonna make this exact comment lol Reply

He was dating Jennifer then so that would have awkward.



Probably Sean Penn. Reply

that didn't stop him when he was filming Mr and Mrs Smith tho Reply

