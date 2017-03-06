Trailer for 'FIRE ISLAND', Logo's gay version of The Real World.



- Logo revealed the trailer for 'Fire Island', the gay reality show to fill the Finding Prince Charming shaped hole in nobody's heart.
- The guys share a house in 'Fire Island', the home of gay parties apparently...
- It holds almost every kind of stereotypical gay category: a muscled model, a bear, a black guy, a slutty latino, a gay hipster, and a sassy gay guy with a 70's pornstache holding a poodle.
- Gaysians remain as rare as unicorn's farts.

Source

ONTD, I'll watch this cause I hate myself, will you?
Tagged: ,