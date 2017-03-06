Trailer for 'FIRE ISLAND', Logo's gay version of The Real World.
- Logo revealed the trailer for 'Fire Island', the gay reality show to fill the Finding Prince Charming shaped hole in nobody's heart.
- The guys share a house in 'Fire Island', the home of gay parties apparently...
- It holds almost every kind of stereotypical gay category: a muscled model, a bear, a black guy, a slutty latino, a gay hipster, and a sassy gay guy with a 70's pornstache holding a poodle.
- Gaysians remain as rare as unicorn's farts.
Source
ONTD, I'll watch this cause I hate myself, will you?
i will watch tho
I mean, it never got to this....
Speaking of gaysians this Vietnamese guy keeps sending my friend nude selfies even tho my friend said he's not interested and has a boyfriend. The guy is hot af tho. Oh well.
Edited at 2017-03-07 01:22 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-07 01:24 am (UTC)
They should've asked this guy to join just for his ass alone. https://www.instagram.com/p/BHr5OCF
Edited at 2017-03-07 01:28 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-07 01:38 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-07 01:26 am (UTC)
Like we have shows like When We Rise, it's def not enough, but reality tv is a different genre