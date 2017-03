im ready Reply

Yessssss cannot wait Reply

So apparently Corrine hasn't been approached about Paradise (so she says) and doesn't know if she'd do it. Meanwhile Alexis is all "I was made for paradise!! Pick me!!" Reply

ALEXIS WAS MADE FOR PARADISE Reply

I love Alexis Reply

good for alexis Reply

I LOVE alexis tho like this is great news.



I love corinne too tho, she better be on paradise. Reply

My husband watches this with me and he's dreading 3 hours of it haha Reply

give him a drink lol Reply

2 hours of women tell all? nooooooo. i was ready for 3 hours of the bachelor to save my monday but.....not like this Reply

omg i forgot about the orgasm thing Reply

That montage was SO BAD Reply

I bet Raven and Nick had awful sex

This is the first full season I've watched and I'm so excited for The Women Tell All. Reply

me too Reply

Same and same! Reply

I've been looking forward to this all day Reply

same Reply

Ken looking good af in that gif 👀 Reply

Miss u and your crazy pills, Corinne Reply

I don't have any wine or beer. Idk if I can handle 3 hours of this. Reply

God this kissing is so awkward Reply

what the did it Reply

