Tinashe dropping new single soon! Will play herself on "Empire", perform at the ANTM finale + more.
Tinashe via Instagram Stories #1 pic.twitter.com/G5nUJRwksN— Tinashe Brasil (@tinashebr) 6 de março de 2017
After releasing her low in sales but critically acclaimed project Nightride, Tinashe is coming back(?) with a new single soon!
The star of "Slumber Party" has been teasing us about new music and today she just started a radio tour to talk about her new song and introduce the DJs to it!
Tinashe via Instagram Stories #2 pic.twitter.com/5q7bu2iLF4— Tinashe Brasil (@tinashebr) 6 de março de 2017
Earlier this month, her label RCA stated that Tinashe is a priority this year. Will she finally get #Justice?
During an interview, Tinashe confirmed she's appearing on a episode of "Empire"!
.@Tinashe will be playing herself in an upcoming episode of #Empire 📽️ pic.twitter.com/zUYiaZT3PF— TINASHE HQ (@Tinashe_HQ) 6 de março de 2017
and performing at the "America's Next Top Model" finale!
We can confirm Tinashe will be performing on the #ANTM finale! pic.twitter.com/dtGyepXYSW— TINASHE HQ (@Tinashe_HQ) 6 de março de 2017
Also, Tinashe will be performing at SXSW 2017 this month, on the 15th.
.@TINASHE WILL BE AT SXSW!!! pic.twitter.com/kYNWcSJcwG— atxconcert (@atxconcert) 2 de março de 2017
As of now, Tinashe has been opening for Maroon 5's tour in the US since February 20! March 8 will be her last date with them. Check out one of her performances at the concert!
Stay tuned for the attempt #54637 at releasing Joyride!
