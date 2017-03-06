Tinashe dropping new single soon! Will play herself on "Empire", perform at the ANTM finale + more.

She's always dropping singles. Reply

Her last one was "Company", in September 16th. Then she just released a bunch of collabs. Reply

Why didn't her company release touch pass as a single? Do they hate her???? Reply

underboob is a phenomenon i don't really understand.



i hate everyone i know personally, impersonally, directly and/or indirectly that gets to see her until i do tbh.



and i hope those 5 viewers she reaches with those gigs BUY THE ALBUM!!!! Reply

Queen of singles! Why even bother with an album at this point considering that she's releasing more than an album's worth of music every 3 months. Reply

She officially on the ABC team: A Bitch Can't.



A bitch can't get on the charts.

A bitch can't get a hit.

A bitch can't get a Grammy.

A bitch just can't! Reply

ITS THE TALKING CHIMNEY Reply

What up, Hash Slingling Slasher! Reply

She should pull a Lana/Helsey and reblandecimiento herself as a tumblr darling. Reply

that's how she got started tbh. Reply

Except it isn't. She promote herself on Twitter and Youtube. Reply

She really should. Reply

i bop to this





i am so proud of her tbqh - ready for Joyride! Reply

