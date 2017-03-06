Connie Britton celebrates her 50th in Austin with Sophia Bush and Taylor Kitsch

Tami and Coach are one of the best tv couples of all time



Loved some of Rayna's on-stage performance outfits. Last week's episode wrecked me.



Wonder how long her hair takes to do, whether it's just epic or whether it's all magic and professionals.



She just seems like someone really down to earth, which always makes me root for her characters! Reply

Thread

Link

Her hair looks too good all the time for it to be stylists she seems to have it down to a science. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh man i cried like 80% of the last episode. the end made me ugly cry so hard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is so precious Reply

Thread

Link

Connie is perfection and seems like the sweetest person to be around. Reply

Thread

Link

She's so beautiful and seems so lovely. Reply

Thread

Link

She had such a tiny role in The People vs. OJ Simpson but she made it count! Reply

Thread

Link

i loooove her Reply

Thread

Link

i love connie and sophia's friendship! Reply

Thread

Link







queen of flawless hair! Tami has produced so many of my favorite/most used reaction gifs, especially this one Reply

Thread

Link









Tami and her reactions are amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol is that first one from when Eric got into a fight with her ex and woke up all bruised and hungover the next day? That scene one of my favorites from them! (I need a rewatch) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I love them.





From when Eric basically forces Matt to leave the house on his date with Julie because they have a blanket.I love them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh gosh how could I forget! so many great scenes. I wish they were a real life couple Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were so good together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks amazing. I hope I can age that well. Reply

Thread

Link

aww happy birthday, connie! she's 20 days older than my mom Reply

Thread

Link

in retrospect fnl had so many flaws but it's still one of my favorite shows ever. i started binging it one weekend in hs and i pretended to be sick so i could finish it that week lol.



connie is flawless <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Season 2 was a mess but it's still so great. I always have an urge to watch it again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i was lowkey invested in the santiago storyline Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It had its moments. Tim in the Taylor house was gold. Santiago and those puppy dog eyes, i wish they would have kept him around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i totally forgot that was season 2. as soon as he moved in i knew that he would get caught watching porn lol. typical tim. tbh most of s2 wasnt that bad besides tyra and landry's dumb story Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was a lot of good stuff, the murder just threw everything off kilter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO SAME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Connie is amazing. Sophia is amazing. And I love everything about their friendship. Reply

Thread

Link

from a friend in attendance, david garza played her bday party at st. cecilia and connie was lovely & dancing/singing along until 3am when cops told david to unplug! she's so great :) Reply

Thread

Link

She just seems like so much fun, I want in her squad ASAP. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh so close to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my wig, it's gone



i love her, she is so beautiful and sunshiney, i want her to be my mom Reply

Thread

Link

I was in austin last week and over the weekend 😔😔😔😔 Reply

Thread

Link

she was so amazing on friday night lights Reply

Thread

Link

happy birthday to connie

i think i see jessie baylin in that pic Reply

Thread

Link