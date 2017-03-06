Panthers p

Connie Britton celebrates her 50th in Austin with Sophia Bush and Taylor Kitsch


Connie Britton turns 50-years-old today and celebrated in Austin over the weekend with friends and family, including her former Friday Night Lights co-star Taylor Kitsch and good friend Sophia Bush.The former Nashville star has just signed on to a Netflix project,"The Land of Steady Habits", alongside Ben Mendelsohn and Edie Falco.



Source Source
Tagged: , ,