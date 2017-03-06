Connie Britton celebrates her 50th in Austin with Sophia Bush and Taylor Kitsch
Connie Britton turns 50-years-old today and celebrated in Austin over the weekend with friends and family, including her former Friday Night Lights co-star Taylor Kitsch and good friend Sophia Bush.The former Nashville star has just signed on to a Netflix project,"The Land of Steady Habits", alongside Ben Mendelsohn and Edie Falco.
Loved some of Rayna's on-stage performance outfits. Last week's episode wrecked me.
Wonder how long her hair takes to do, whether it's just epic or whether it's all magic and professionals.
She just seems like someone really down to earth, which always makes me root for her characters!
lol is that first one from when Eric got into a fight with her ex and woke up all bruised and hungover the next day? That scene one of my favorites from them! (I need a rewatch)
I love them.
oh gosh how could I forget! so many great scenes. I wish they were a real life couple
connie is flawless <3
i love her, she is so beautiful and sunshiney, i want her to be my mom
i think i see jessie baylin in that pic