‘Flip or Flop’ Host Reveals Second Cancer Diagnosis, Says Illness Contributed to Split

Bring back Design Star!



Give them a higher budget and it could be the Project Runway of home decor. Reply

What it should have been all along. Reply

That sucks. Hope he beats it Reply

Ngl I Fuck with this show. It's my favorite wake and bake show. Reply

I never got into Flip or Flop, but being diagnosed with cancer twice is beyond rough. At least the cancers he's dealt with/is dealing with have high rates of survival.



And yes, bring back Candice Olsen. In fact, bring back shows that don't revolve around lowkey Christian couples (like that one couple based in Waco. I don't understand why they're popular). I see you HGTV. HHI is the only show worth watching on that channel, nowadays.



Edited at 2017-03-07 12:22 am (UTC) Reply

They don't really talk about their religion on Fixer Upper. (The show in Waco) Reply

but in their biography they do. Reply

The farmhouse rustic decor they do on fixer upper is really popular right now.. and people love that they're a Christian family and the husband acts like a man child Reply

Candice taught me all about FOCAL POINTS! My Amazonian Canadian queen! Reply

OMFG that is too much. I hope he can recover from this jfc =/ Reply

is this grainy black and white shot of Gary Anderson still the only sighting of him we have? Reply

I'm surprised she fucked with either one of them. Christina seems like a catch. Tarek seems like a wimp and that dude is just gross. Reply

Theres video out there of the4m walking together Reply

I miss shows where they just decorated a room instead of like redoing a house. I, especially miss the shows where it was like "you were gone for a day and we made your bedroom space themed!" Or Trading Spaces! Those shows were a staple of my childhood. Reply

Oh yea I grew up watching Trading Spaces lol!



But now I can't stand any shows about houses, whether it's decorating them or flipping them. I just find it soooooo boring and the forced fake drama on these shows ahhhh just shoot me lol Reply

Trading spaces was my favorite! I wish they would bring that back or at least show reruns. Reply

design shows are dead but idky Reply

I loved trading spaces esp the episodes where the neighbors fugs up the home and the couple living there hates the remodel upon reveal.



doug wilson was such a dick. Reply

Doug was great in that Moving Up show, though. Where the people buying the homes redid them and then brought the other people back. Reply

lol Genevieve was the worst tho Reply

lol those eps were the best, especially when they start crying and run out of the ugly ass room Reply

Now I need to watch videos on YouTube where they hate the reveal. So thanks!



Also how they would always take out the ceiling fan against the people's wishes. Reply

omg trading spaces!!! my mom and i loved vern. Reply

Remember the trading spaces where the women was so mad they made her room brown, she flipped out Reply

While You Were Out? My mom and I loved that show, lol. Reply

I need more Rehab Addict in my life, please and thank you. Nicole Curtis's houses are the best. Reply

I definitely like her style the best.she seems so knowledgeable too and really hands on.

idk mostly I just like old things and want them to stick around. Reply

she's a major POS tho tbh Reply

Really?? Details please! Reply

He seems to be wanting to make her the bad guy without actually saying it. Reply

Link

She's been all over the tabloids implying he cheated for weeks though (I think--I don't know anything about them but I love the Tabloid Cover Wednesday posts). Reply

I haven't seen any of the cheating articles. I thought she had been pretty good about not speaking about details. Reply

I've never watched this show. Is it any good??



I recorded a bunch of House Hunters/House Hunter reno shows which I've been watching again. A cute lesbian couple was literally tearing up a carpet and my gay ass chuckled. /csb Reply

Link

i like it. althought their budget for flipping tends to be higher than most shows and her taste in tiles is awful Reply

I'm ready for the skeletons to come out of chip and joanna's closet.



Down with the damn shiplap. Reply

Link

lmao But you know if something ever came out Joanna would blame herself for all of it even if it weren't completely her fault. Reply

No she wouldn't. She would take the kids and kick Chip's ass to the curb. Reply

she would flip out and murder chip. all the rage from his antics is surely building up Reply

god, i hate chip. keep your shirt on. Reply

Oh wow 😳 Reply

Link

yall i have feelings about people who leave their partners while they are fighting cancer (or other illness)



i read that women with cancer are at some massively inflated risk of divorce



i get that it causes strain but... side eye Reply

Link

Not really related, but kind of...women's risk of being murdered is highest when they're pregnant. Basically, men seriously suck.



Edited at 2017-03-07 12:42 am (UTC) Reply

didn't he like threaten her w/ a gun Reply

No. He threatened himself with a gun. Reply

Having two bouts with cancer and learning your spouse is cheating on you with your contractor would make me go for a walk in the woods with a gun too. Reply

same idek Reply

can't blame her for not wanting his crazy ass around their two small children. any dude throwing a fit with a handgun in my house with my kids around does not get a second chance. Reply

not cancer, but a girl i went to hs with was told her husband wanted a divorce after their most recent fail with ivf. i feel really badly for her...they've been trying for a few years now and this past one they got further along than any other time. then it didn't turn into a pregnancy and a week later they were announcing on facebook that they were parting ways :/ Reply

nah i understand like i don't mean to be that "you took an oath" person but it's pretty shitty unless the other person is terminal or smth and is like "yeah you can bounce, it would be better for both of us" Reply

eesh Reply

Link

That's awful :-( However, these people need to back the fuck away from the tabloids - both print and television. I didn't even know Inside Edition was still around. Reply

Link

she's on the cover of us mag or one of those

i think they're both loving it Reply

They are both living off of this shit and I think they are splitting the checks. Reply

They've been all over the morning shows too. I think the wife was on GMA and he was on The Today Show. Reply

