‘Flip or Flop’ Host Reveals Second Cancer Diagnosis, Says Illness Contributed to Split
.@HGTV host Tarek El Moussa reveals second cancer diagnosis, says it contributed to the split from his wife/cohost.
-Two months after his thyroid cancer diagnosis, he learned he also had testicular cancer. He and his cohost and wife, Christina, decided to keep the second diagnosis private. However, the demands of the show and his treatment took a toll on their relationship. The couple announced their separation last December.
-Christina meanwhile is dating their contractor Gary Anderson
bring back candice olsen.
Give them a higher budget and it could be the Project Runway of home decor.
And yes, bring back Candice Olsen. In fact, bring back shows that don't revolve around lowkey Christian couples (like that one couple based in Waco. I don't understand why they're popular). I see you HGTV. HHI is the only show worth watching on that channel, nowadays.
But now I can't stand any shows about houses, whether it's decorating them or flipping them. I just find it soooooo boring and the forced fake drama on these shows ahhhh just shoot me lol
doug wilson was such a dick.
Also how they would always take out the ceiling fan against the people's wishes.
idk mostly I just like old things and want them to stick around.
I recorded a bunch of House Hunters/House Hunter reno shows which I've been watching again. A cute lesbian couple was literally tearing up a carpet and my gay ass chuckled. /csb
Down with the damn shiplap.
i read that women with cancer are at some massively inflated risk of divorce
i get that it causes strain but... side eye
i think they're both loving it