Chance the Rapper Donates $1,000,000 to Chicago Public Schools
BREAKING: @chancetherapper donates $1 million to Chicago Public Schools: https://t.co/VYBkpr3AK9 pic.twitter.com/iaBltuMfM8— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) March 6, 2017
- Chance met last week with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner (Republican) who Chance said gave only vague answers about funding for CPS schools which are underfunded compared to many other schools in the state & are in danger of not having enough money to finish the school year, and thus having to end school 13 days early.
- During his press conference this afternoon, the Chicago rapper announced that he was donating $1 million to CPS. He also stated that for every $100,000 raised (including the million he donated), Chance's social work non-profit will match with another $10,000.
March 6, 2017
Thanks @chancetherapper for giving back to the Chicago community, which gave us so much. You are an example of the power of arts education.— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2017
Source: 1 / 2 / 3
he made a donation to the CPS. they didn't hire him to run their curriculum.
I always think "God knows you thank him, just do it in your head"
I don't think we have anything to worry about.
If he keeps making churchy music though...
It's about time someone paid attention to the underprivileged kids in Chicago.
Amazing! God bless.
I would judge him HARD and not give him any slack whatsoever.