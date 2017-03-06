Javy

Chance the Rapper Donates $1,000,000 to Chicago Public Schools


- Chance met last week with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner (Republican) who Chance said gave only vague answers about funding for CPS schools which are underfunded compared to many other schools in the state & are in danger of not having enough money to finish the school year, and thus having to end school 13 days early.

- During his press conference this afternoon, the Chicago rapper announced that he was donating $1 million to CPS. He also stated that for every $100,000 raised (including the million he donated), Chance's social work non-profit will match with another $10,000.







