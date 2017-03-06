David Letterman blasts #45 in New York magazine interview

trump is not this big schemer, he is not a mastermind-- he's a fucking idiot. he thinks he can deflect on this rus issue w the wiretap story, but he is bringing more attention to it. what a fuck up. Reply

i'm mad that i'm the first comment in a political post Reply

bannon, tho.



i think trump is a schemer in that he always wants to be ahead or take people down, but i think he has always had and will always need people like bannon -- and those kinds of people love having a puppet to do their work for them Reply

I feel like him being really dumb doesn't get talked abt enough, like he has a low IQ just based on his limited vocabulary and no logical/critical thinking. Reply

The media was talking about his "triumphant" speech to congress and then Sessions snatched the spotlight.



Wouldn't be surprised if he got jealous and pivoted the conversation back onto himself. He doesn't even care if it's bad press as long as people are talking about him again. Reply

The best quote I've seen about him is, "Trump is a poor man's idea of rich, a weak man's idea of strong, and a stupid man's idea of smart." It is so true. I've had so many people tell me I'm a moron because I've said Trump isn't smart. And it's all because of how much money he claims to have. "How can a dumb man have so much money?" Sorry, Jimbo Bubba... just because Trump is smart enough to convince you that he is smart doesn't actually make him smart. If money makes the man, where is all the love for bin Laden? Reply

loving this comment <3 Reply

lmao what kind of stupid ass argument is "money=smart". Guess having your daddy give you a huge ass "loan" makes you incredibly smart. Reply

that quote is en pointe Reply

Saw this earlier and I agree Reply

He looks like what would happen if Tom Hanks and Santa Claus had a baby. Reply

When I saw the cover, I legit thought they had used the Santa Claus filter from snapchat on him. Reply

OMG you're right lol Reply

This is...... very accurate lol Reply

lmao Reply

What is it going to take to get this fucking administration out of there?! This is literally insane, I feel like I'm trapped in a nightmare and we are all going crazy and nobody wants to stop the insanity. Reply

Concrete evidence that Trump himself colluded with/is in financial or otherwise debt to the Russians in order to secure the win.



It's coming. Reply

a virus that wipes out all of humanity... that's what :( Reply

I'm hoping for surprise comet myself. Reply

Taking back Congress in 2018, imo. Reply

Nothing. He's going to be there the next 8 years. It's only after he's gone and there is no money and no jobs that his supporters will realize. They don't care if he is in collusion with Russia as long as it appears he's putting America first. "If that is what it takes" is basically the motto of his supporters Reply

lmao trump and his merry band of fascists aren't going anywhere unless we remove them ourselves. and that's not happening either. we're fucked. Reply

nothing Reply

aliens Reply

They're all thisclose to getting thrown in prison, anyway. Reply

dont get my hopes up Reply

You know that won't happen. Reply

Agent Orange makes me so furious. I'm furious and depressed that this is the world I have to live in, and that POC children have to grow up in. Reply

"We don’t need more confirmation that there’s something wrong with Donald Trump. Let’s instead find ways to rebuild what is rational. And the Democrats, goddamn it, get a little backbone, get a little spine."



ita with all of this. Reply

This alternate reality sucks. Reply

that fallon mention. fuck him for real. Reply

What pisses me off even more about Fallon now is that he's done a complete 360 and doing skits every night that rip apart the Dumpster. It's not genuine though. I KNOW he's doing it because of all the shit he got for that interview. And I swear, his show is paying magazines to tweet about every damn skit he does about it. I've seen such a huge increase in coverage of him lately on my newsfeed. Such bullshit. Reply

it's because his ratings are down~



Colbert has been doing better lately Reply

there is nothing about him that is genuine. hes phony as fuck. Reply

It was nice to see him supporting trans rights too Reply

If Obama, Clinton or any Dem pulled even 2% of what he's doing there would be a 24/7 news cycle discussing impeachment. Republicans would be on every cable news outlet demanding impeachment and investigations. I think the new Muslim ban today really reminded people how much of a gut punch we've taken and how drained we all are - bc it feels so draining to fight back and resist this new awful shit every week even though it's all we have right now. Which lbr this is what Trump and Bannon want. This is how fascism operates. It makes people be like "oh this new ban isn't as bad!" While protest and fighting back helped water down this ban, it's still racist, counterproductive and disgusting. Reply

.01% tbh lol I hate them all Reply

he's so great on Twitter. Reply

I want to but I'm debating it, my boss supports it but it will be my first day I'll take off since I started my job in January, I think it will be ok though. Reply

I might have jury duty :( Reply

Wear red and don't buy anything Reply

I want to so badly but I work in a preschool and me not there would really mess up everything (which I know is a large point of this but I have a hard time not thinking about the benefit of my kids). Plus, I don't trust any of my trump supporting coworkers with my class. I'm trying to raise them in the light. Reply

Where's the strike - DC again? If there's one in NYC, I'd participate Reply

I don't work, but I can wear red and not buy anything. Reply

It's already my day off but I would've probably joined anyway. IDK if there are any rallies near by that I could go to though. Reply

I'm not going but ngl I'm kind of disappointed in some of the reasons coming from the women I know. "I can't take off because I'm taking off St paddys day to drink" is not good enough sorry. Reply

My company has been giving people that day (International Women's Day) off since forever so I'm just gonna stay home and binge watch something



Edited at 2017-03-06 10:51 pm (UTC)

I've got work but I'm sure I can try to not spend money and wear red. Reply

i'd love to but I already have waaaaaay too many absences from work :/ Definitely wearing red and not buying anything, tho Reply

i already have the day off, but i'll make sure not to spend any money either Reply

At least Bush JR surrounded himself with competent people. Drumpf can't even do that.



I'm getting more pissed at the GOP for allowing this BS. They and Fox News used the tiniest BS to be anti-Obama. But when some legitimate corruption is happening before their eyes, they don't do shit. Reply

I feel like he came out of reclusiveness specifically to shit talk Trump. Good for him



fuck jimmy fallon forever, to my knowledge he hasn't taken responsibility for that dumb interview. I loved when Ethan Coen dragged him and more of Hollywood should do the same. Reply

I just need the GOP to @ Trump this song. Reply

they won't as long as they get their tax breaks Reply

I know D-: Reply

