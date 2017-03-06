David Letterman blasts #45 in New York magazine interview
Letterman discussed a wide range of topics, concerning the current DIG and his administration:
On Trump’s outrageous statements: “I’m tired of people being bewildered about everything he says: ‘I can’t believe he said that.’ We gotta stop that and instead figure out ways to protect ourselves from him. We know he’s crazy. We gotta take care of ourselves here now.”
Trump's disrespectful tweets directed to Congressman John Lewis: "So he announces he’s boycotting the inauguration. Trump hops on his Twitter device and describes John Lewis as just another all-talk, no-action congressman, so sad." "Holy God. First of all, because I’m always thinking about myself, I think, 'I was about John Lewis' age when he marched acrosee The Edmund Pettus bridge. Would I have had the guts to do that?' The all-talk John Lewis goes down there and gets a goddamned skull fracture. I mean, Trumpy will never have to worry about a skull fracture because of the hair. Thank you! How do you know if Donald Trump is lying? His lips are moving. Thank you! But in addition to every other thing that’s wrong with the Trump, he’s ignorant in a way that’s insulting to the office, insulting to America, insulting to human rights, insulting to civil rights, insulting to John Lewis. Trump saying that broke my heart. I thought, 'You stupid son of a bitch. You ought to have know better than that'."
On Jimmy Fallon's inteview with Trump: "Jimmy got a fantastic viral clip out of that.......I don't want to criticize him but I can only tell you what I would have done: I would have gone to work on Trump"
The need to start to ignore Trump's tweets: "We don’t need more confirmation that there’s something wrong with Donald Trump. Let’s instead find ways to rebuild what is rational. And the Democrats, goddamn it, get a little backbone, get a little spine."
i think trump is a schemer in that he always wants to be ahead or take people down, but i think he has always had and will always need people like bannon -- and those kinds of people love having a puppet to do their work for them
Wouldn't be surprised if he got jealous and pivoted the conversation back onto himself. He doesn't even care if it's bad press as long as people are talking about him again.
It's coming.
ita with all of this.
Colbert has been doing better lately
I'm getting more pissed at the GOP for allowing this BS. They and Fox News used the tiniest BS to be anti-Obama. But when some legitimate corruption is happening before their eyes, they don't do shit.
fuck jimmy fallon forever, to my knowledge he hasn't taken responsibility for that dumb interview. I loved when Ethan Coen dragged him and more of Hollywood should do the same.