Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is getting abuse thrown at him by little old ladies now
Norman Reedus relayed an encounter he had with a fan while hanging out with Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
"I was with Jeffrey – we were riding motorcycles and we stopped in this little town to get coffee," Reedus told the Daily Star Online.
"We're sitting outside and this car pulls up and this little old lady hangs out of the car and goes, 'You're my Daryl!'
"She looks at him and goes, 'Fuck you!' This little old lady was screaming, 'Don't you touch him!'"
"He's like, 'Hey ma'am, we're just having coffee,' and she's like, 'Where do you live?' and he's like, 'I'm not telling you.'"
weirdly this reminds me of how David Dukes (rip and the actor, not the white supremacist fucknut) would talk about how for decades people would spit on him, hit him, kick him, and verbally harass him because he played edith's rapist on all in the family.
some people need a reminder of what fantasy and reality really mean.
It's kind of worrying how some people can't separate fantasy and reality.
I die of second hand embarrassment everytime I read a story like that, people are just so dumb
like someone bit him once
I think he even told this same story on TTD after the premiere.
Most of the cast have had fans show up at their homes - Chandler Riggs even had a fan show up at his house a couple years back and literally walk right in without knocking. At one point it got so bad that the producers were making announcements at Comic Con asking people not to go to the cast's homes.