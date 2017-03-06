Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is getting abuse thrown at him by little old ladies now

i dont watch this show but WHY IS THE BEARD GONE????

He was never supposed to have one, the character had it for as long as he did because JDM was filming for something else at the time.

I'm so used to seeing him with a beard in every role that he looks weird now.

He should have fucking kept it.

he's only attractive with facial hair.



weirdly this reminds me of how David Dukes (rip and the actor, not the white supremacist fucknut) would talk about how for decades people would spit on him, hit him, kick him, and verbally harass him because he played edith's rapist on all in the family.



some people need a reminder of what fantasy and reality really mean. Reply

The dude who played the older brother on "The Wonder Years" told stories about men starting fights with him because "you're just like my brother was when we were kids!"



It's kind of worrying how some people can't separate fantasy and reality. Reply

People need to get a grip.

People are so extra. Even if I didn't love JDM and think he's a total sweetheart, people need to stop and learn to separate a character from the actor.

ha thats funny

People that can't differentiate between characters and actors are SO EMBARRASSING gdi

I die of second hand embarrassment everytime I read a story like that, people are just so dumb Reply

Right?? I might say something like that jokingly, but I'd make it extremely clear that I'm not taking it overly seriously. jfc.

for real

lmao, and he thought Grey's and SPN fans were bad. This man has been through a lot.

Is JDM getting abuse thrown at him for being flippant about the experience/perceptions of black men, women and children in the UK?

He's in the U.S. so no...

So you have to be British to take issue with him finding more value in a T-shirt than those who found said T-shirt offensive for legitimate reasons?

this little old lady hangs out of the car and goes, 'You're my Daryl!'



Lol mte

lollll mte

lmfaooooo

i feel so bad for him



like someone bit him once

Reply

Lol that gif love that he's making that kid lean, even tho his leaning on the show annoys me. Dude is gonna pull his back out

He's hot that's all I have to contribute

WHY DID HE SHAVE

this reminds me of those stories about Linda Blair, about how right after she did the exorcist, parents would shield their children's eyes from her when she'd walk by.

I feel like ive heard this same story about 50 times since the season premiere tbh.



I think he even told this same story on TTD after the premiere. Reply

Yeah, it happened last summer and it's been repeated a lot by Norman and Jeffrey since.

