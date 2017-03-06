Mako

Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is getting abuse thrown at him by little old ladies now



Norman Reedus relayed an encounter he had with a fan while hanging out with Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"I was with Jeffrey – we were riding motorcycles and we stopped in this little town to get coffee," Reedus told the Daily Star Online.

"We're sitting outside and this car pulls up and this little old lady hangs out of the car and goes, 'You're my Daryl!'

"She looks at him and goes, 'Fuck you!' This little old lady was screaming, 'Don't you touch him!'"

"He's like, 'Hey ma'am, we're just having coffee,' and she's like, 'Where do you live?' and he's like, 'I'm not telling you.'"

Source

Tagged: , , , ,