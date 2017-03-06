I'm so ready for Old School Capone Thug Dorinda! Reply

Thread

Link

Dorinda's "I'll tell you how I'm doing. Not well, bitch" will hopefully become the t-shirt to replace "What are you doing here without, Dorinda?" Reply

Thread

Link





my new fave gif Reply

Thread

Link

this fits a variety of situations, it really does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well it's a step up from that CW reality show Tinsley had with Devorah Rose and jules Kirby lmao that was so embarrassing. Reply

Thread

Link

that was the absolute WORST... and the storyline with her mom digging around her bf's nazi family ties



Edited at 2017-03-06 10:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my new response

how ya doing... NOT WELL BITCH!

I'm going to get fired Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, these messes. I hate them but I watch every week.





Don't make me relive the election you bitches! Reply

Thread

Link

Tinsley Mortimer... oh how the mighty have fallen! Olivia Palermo's cackling all the way to the bank. Reply

Thread

Link





The queen is finally back yas gawd Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao luann taking the alcohol out of sonja's hand Reply

Thread

Link