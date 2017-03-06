Thanks to Megan Trainer's flop ass Epic Records might be shutting down

I think, ultimately, the music industry is having a hard time adjusting to the digital age. Reply

i mean gotdamn we've been in the digital age like 10 years now get it together Reply

ikr I remember articles about the plight of the music industry back in like 2003 lol damn Reply

Well yeah, and like, a bunch of them have already tanked. Reply

That and the talentless bunch who call themselves "musicians" today Reply

I feel like we're just filled with one-off albums. Like everyone's debut album slays and then they're out of good music. Reply

amazing work today op Reply

lmao Reply

Damn RIP Camila's solo career Reply

Not really lmao she'll just get put on another label Reply

This misleading title. I guess only some mods complain about them. Reply

Also, damn orange teeth, batman! It looks like he sucked a cheeto's dick. Reply

Wait a minute, from the article:

Epic Records CEO LA Reid and Epic’s president Sylvia Rhone are expected to face tighter purse strings, even though the pair climbed 15 levels on the Billboard Power 100 list to No. 39 for 2017, because of hits with Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony, Future, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled and A Tribe Called Quest. Reply

Mte those are all successful artists like Reply

If I was you, I'd want to be me too



what a garbage song. Reply

I mean you don't have to be really smart guy to realize that Trainor is gonna flop very soon. She's not a star. Reply

queen of bass has been flopping already lol Reply

hdu :( Reply

but they already only give meghan a $45 music video budget, i don't see how they can cut her costs Reply

the music industry is run by too many failed musicians who refuse to change.





[rant] to this day, i am still petty about not getting a job at warner music.



During my second interview they asked me what the future of the music industry looked like, and I said streaming services reigning supreme. They laughed in my face/said it would never work. I'M LAUGHING NOW THOUGH. [/rant] Reply

u should call them up now and be like REMEMBER ME BITCH? Reply

They will lose money investing in Camila too. She's not gonna sell albums. Reply

i hope so. karma for h4rmony. Reply

Yesssss Reply

That career emergency weight loss is coming soon. Reply

Damn Tamar Braxton, what are Vince you going to do now? Or did Epic drop her last year? Reply

They better move H4rmony to Sony. Couldn't care less about Karla so they can drop her Reply

She'll go to Republic she's BFFS with Charlie Walk Reply

Republic? Living the dream. Reply

Speaking of Megan Trainer, did you guys see the single cover for her Smurfs song that her brother or whatever made? It had me cracking the fuck up. Made in fucking MS Paint. Reply

