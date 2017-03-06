Thanks to Megan Trainer's flop ass Epic Records might be shutting down
-“Epic is worth nothing now. They poured tens of millions of dollars into the label with no results.”
-Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer may even close Epic altogether.
-Epic Records CEO LA Reid and Epic’s president Sylvia Rhone are expected to face tighter purse strings. Reid & Rhone took major L's with Meghan Trainor, Future, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled and A Tribe Called Quest in 2016.
best new artist grammy curse strikes again!
[rant] to this day, i am still petty about not getting a job at warner music.
During my second interview they asked me what the future of the music industry looked like, and I said streaming services reigning supreme. They laughed in my face/said it would never work. I'M LAUGHING NOW THOUGH. [/rant]
Vinceyou going to do now? Or did Epic drop her last year?
And I thought 5h was doing great too. I'm lost.