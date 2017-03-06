all mine

Thanks to Megan Trainer's flop ass Epic Records might be shutting down




-“Epic is worth nothing now. They poured tens of millions of dollars into the label with no results.”

-Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer may even close Epic altogether.

-Epic Records CEO LA Reid and Epic’s president Sylvia Rhone are expected to face tighter purse strings. Reid & Rhone took major L's with Meghan Trainor, Future, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled and A Tribe Called Quest in 2016.

source= https://twitter.com/HeadlineJohnson/status/838563899272212485?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

best new artist grammy curse strikes again!
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: ,