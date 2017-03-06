l: karen

Chained to the Rhythm falls out of the top 10, Lorde debuts at #100



Despite the performances and crazy promotion, Chained to the Rhythm has now fallen out of the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's peak position was at #4! It's current position on iTunes is #8.


With only a half a day of sales, Lorde's Green Light debuts at #100 on Billboard and will more than likely rise by next week.

Ed remains at #1 with Shape of You, Bad and Boujee at #2, I Don't Wanna Live Forever at #3, That's What I Like by Bruno Mars at #4, and The Chainsmokers at #5! The Chainsmokers also now have 3 songs within the top 10 on Billboard (unfortunately).

ONTD do you think Katy can turn it around this era?

