Chained to the Rhythm falls out of the top 10, Lorde debuts at #100

not sure what I think about Green Light... I really liked it right away, but now I kind of feel like its missing something? I wish music journalism was still a thing so I could read other opinions lol Reply

Thread

Link

the chorus is really good but the lyrics in the verses are so cringeworthy. It wants to be a dance song but i can't imagine dancing to anything but the chorus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"With only a half a day of sales, Lorde's Green Light debuts at #100 on Billboard and will more than likely rise by next week."



oh okay



I was worried for a sec. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm already tired of green light Reply

Thread

Link

All I want is Lorde's new album to be awesome (IDGAF what ONTD thinks, I like "Green Light"). Reply

Thread

Link

Same, I like it! ONTD's taste is questionable tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't trusted ONTD's taste in anything since the Eli Roth blueberries incident of 2009 (yeah, I've been a member for that long). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a lot of ppl liked it in the mv post tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

iconic i love tkyle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no idea why Lorde released her song at 2pm on a Thursday, like is a potential #1 in NZ really what you want sis? (and Ed will probably get a #1 there, not Lorde) Reply

Thread

Link

i loooooooooved green light. it's so fun and ontd was on the nose about saying in the first posts that it would be a good driving song. IT IS.

Reply

Thread

Link

The song feels like that ecstatic moment after you climax after a very long time. It's like a rush of endorphins. I love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Katy Perrished becoming forgotten and flopping gives me great joy.



Lorde's success? The same! What a wonderful girl and a wonderful song. Reply

Thread

Link

Katy Perrished becoming forgotten and flopping gives me great joy.



lmao ilu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Except Chained to the Rhythm is at #8 on Billboard's actual site.



So, there's that. Reply

Thread

Link

It hasn't updated on the website I think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The website doesn't update until later in the week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cue "Buzz single" status in 3..2...



She needs a spring/summer dance bop to turn this around, I shamelessly enjoy katy's discography but I use her music as relief from all the shit going on in the world, I don't want her getting too deep/political. Just sing about getting wasted and flamingos or something. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe she thought going political was a better bet? Think about what's cool right now, being popular on instagram and taking cute selfies makes you popular to youths. Katy and Gaga need to work on rebranding like Beyonce did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would guess this was in the works before the election and she thought Hillary would win. I've always gotten the impression that big artists work on looooong timelines. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Green Light" is such a fun pop song, TBH. The lyrics are atrocious and it feels slightly disjointed but it makes me want to put the roof down and sing it at the top of my lungs driving down the highway on a Friday night. I like my Lorde slightly more pretentious but that's just me. Reply

Thread

Link

ITA - it's weird and not that deep and but IDC I love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's the new trend with artists releasing their songs on thursdays? that way they'll never have a high debut with only one day for sales. what's the point of that? Reply

Thread

Link

I hate Green Light, Though I only like one song from Lorde so I guess I was never really expecting much Reply

Thread

Link

I'm a little surprised at how Green Light is performing, then again I guess if she were such a major artist Yellow Flicker Beat and Magnets probably would've done better.



I still stand by Royals big success being a fluke that even her label didn't anticipate.



Edited at 2017-03-06 09:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Magnets and YFB should have done better, they were fucking bops. Along with the always ignored masterpiece that is Meltdown. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Both Yellow Flicker Beat and Magnets deserved way more success but I wish Team was a huge hit for her. Team's my favorite thing she's put out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link