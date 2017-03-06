Chained to the Rhythm falls out of the top 10, Lorde debuts at #100
Billboard Hot 100: #12(-4) Chained to the Rhythm, @katyperry Feat. @SkipMarley [3 weeks]. *peak: #4*— chart data (@chartdata) March 6, 2017
Despite the performances and crazy promotion, Chained to the Rhythm has now fallen out of the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's peak position was at #4! It's current position on iTunes is #8.
Billboard Hot 100: #100(new) Green Light, @lorde.— chart data (@chartdata) March 6, 2017
With only a half a day of sales, Lorde's Green Light debuts at #100 on Billboard and will more than likely rise by next week.
Ed remains at #1 with Shape of You, Bad and Boujee at #2, I Don't Wanna Live Forever at #3, That's What I Like by Bruno Mars at #4, and The Chainsmokers at #5! The Chainsmokers also now have 3 songs within the top 10 on Billboard (unfortunately).
ONTD do you think Katy can turn it around this era?
Lorde's success? The same! What a wonderful girl and a wonderful song.
She needs a spring/summer dance bop to turn this around, I shamelessly enjoy katy's discography but I use her music as relief from all the shit going on in the world, I don't want her getting too deep/political. Just sing about getting wasted and flamingos or something.
I still stand by Royals big success being a fluke that even her label didn't anticipate.
