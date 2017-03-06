Mass Effect: Andomeda - Final Andromeda Initiative Briefing
IT'S ALMOST HEEEERRRE. I wonder if we'll get a proper final cinematic trailer soon? Anyway, this video is about the idea of Golden Worlds and gives you a sneak peek into what each of the worlds we'll be exploring in the game will look like.
source
EDIT: Shoot! I meant to say that this looks really tempting, though! I'm loving what we've gotten so far <3 The characters, the worlds, the diversity! Fuck yeah!
Edited at 2017-03-06 09:09 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-06 09:17 pm (UTC)
ooo at swords! I hope they're *inventive* kinds of swords, like Bloodborne had.
Edited at 2017-03-06 09:38 pm (UTC)
do you ship mercy/genji?
this game looks so gorgeous, i cannot wait to play. just 10 more days until the trial is up on origin access!!!
there is no way i'm settling on a planet full of sand #foranakin
Hooray!
I'll be getting this one: http://www.bestbuy.com/site/hp-pavi
I've been playing ME2 recently, it is/was free on Origin and that was my in into this franchise. Will be getting 1+3 soon, they're massively discounted. So in time I will be getting Andromeda as well :D
1. Horizon Zero Dawn
2. Yooka-laylee
3. NieR: Automata
And I'll play them in that order as well lol
and I still need to even start the Witcher 3 after buying it in September and 3 days later my tv died lol
Then it's got about 2 weeks of glory before the entirety of my life is Persona 5.