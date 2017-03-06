I love Dragon Age, and I'm enough of a sci-fi fan that Mass Effect should be right up my alley, but I've tried and I just can't get into it. I really hate games where I'm forced to use a gun... guns are just too boring as weapons in games.



EDIT: Shoot! I meant to say that this looks really tempting, though! I'm loving what we've gotten so far <3 The characters, the worlds, the diversity! Fuck yeah!



mass effect games have biotic and tech powers that don't involve guns! and this game will introduce real melee weapons, like swords and shit. maybe you can get away with a melee build?



But when can I start choosing biotec/tech powers?? I'm trying to get through the first hour of ME3 and all I have is a gun >.> I'm not the most accurate gunwoman ever, to put it mildly.



ooo at swords! I hope they're *inventive* kinds of swords, like Bloodborne had. Reply

ME3 def isn't gonna be possible to play without guns, although your shep could probably go gunless and just direct your squadies to take out the bad guys lmao. you should have a few biotic/tech powers and grenades by now, i think! what class are you playing as? Reply

From pretty early on you should have biotic/tech powers. Once you get through the tutorial on Earth and get to Mars, you should be getting cues to use biotic powers if you have them. Which might depend on what class you're playing as though... I prefer to play as adept which is pure biotic and I rely a LOT on biotic powers in my playing style though I do use a pistol too.



Can't believe it's only 14 days away! Still hoping someone blabs about the romance options between now and then tbh. Reply

hey looking at your icon i have to ask

do you ship mercy/genji? Reply

Kinda, I'm not actively rooting for it to be a thing but I think it'd be sweet if Blizzard decided to do it. I also like Pharmercy, I try not to take Overwatch ships seriously. Reply

Ugh, I hate that I don't have any consoles that can play this on Reply

this can be played on xbox one right? Reply

awww, yeah. i got my special edition pathfinder helmet 💪🏽



this game looks so gorgeous, i cannot wait to play. just 10 more days until the trial is up on origin access!!! Reply

still hoping for a ps4 to fall on my lap!! Reply

umm i saw gethin anthony and kumail nanjiani are voicing some characters so i bought the game. they better be romanceable, ok.

there is no way i'm settling on a planet full of sand #foranakin Reply

i remember being so excited for me3 and i just dont really feel anything for this game, oop. i'm gonna wait for reviews and a 50% discount before i bother getting it, probably. Reply

Hooray!



I'll be getting this one: I spent the weekend finding all the random Best Buy giftcards I have gotten and all the birthday/Christmas money I have stashed around and then crunching numbers and balancing budgets and long story short, I found the funds to get a new laptop!Hooray!I'll be getting this one: http://www.bestbuy.com/site/hp-pavi lion-15-6-touch-screen-laptop-intel-core-i 5-12gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-gtx-1050-1t b-hard-drive/5714797.p?skuId=5714797# Reply

So excited for this! Trying to finish up my current playthrough of DAI before it's released. Romancing Cassandra this time around, which is fun but nowhere near as satisfying as Blackwall was :/ Reply

I will be getting this one day, but not launch day..Just got the Switch and LoZ:BotW, plus a comic con happening soon so money is tight.





I've been playing ME2 recently, it is/was free on Origin and that was my in into this franchise. Will be getting 1+3 soon, they're massively discounted. So in time I will be getting Andromeda as well :D Reply

I'll probably get it sometime this year, but there so many other games I'm dying to play:



1. Horizon Zero Dawn

2. Yooka-laylee

3. NieR: Automata



And I'll play them in that order as well lol

and I still need to even start the Witcher 3 after buying it in September and 3 days later my tv died lol Reply

My thirst for this game is reaching critical levels. I need it to be march 21st already Reply

