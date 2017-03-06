Robert Osborne has passed away at 84 :(

Very sad. I loved watching him on TCM.. he was like the Matt Pinfield of classic films! Reply

this is heartbreaking. i loved him. Reply

I used to watch TCM a lot as a kid and I always liked him as host. RIP :( Reply

Oh damn, I watched him all the time on TCM :/ Reply

RIP Reply

RIP Reply

Aww I submitted about this too. I'm completely devastated by this. Such a loss to the Old Hollywood community. Reply

I've been dreading this since he started taking time off for health issues. He was a huge part of why I love old movies. RIP. Reply

RIP :( His movie intros always make me think of high school, when I first discovered TCM Reply

this man was a national fucking treasure, RIP Reply

Aww this made me really sad



RIP :( Reply

He was an icon. I loved all the tidbits he'd give before and after a movie aired. RIP :( Reply

Fuck that Mankiewicz dude with the irritating voice.



I hope TCM looks to hire a woman for the primo hosting gig. Reply

I honestly can't stand him. He slammed Judy Garland before a movie once reducing her to a drug addict and unprofessional person, and Bob never did that about anyone. Reply

oh well fuck that dude. Reply

I haven't had cable in a while, so my memories of Robert Osborne aren't super-fresh, but my recollection is that he really tried to approach the host position as an academic and an advocate, not so much as a critic. He'd give necessary background information about a film's difficult production, but it didn't come across as judgmental. Garland's drug problems are a necessary piece of history to fill in about multiple films, but that information can be delivered objectively. You Must Remember This does that very well. Reply

I remember that. I fucking screamed at my TV when I saw that. He's the worst. Reply

ugh Reply

They have a woman who does the Saturday afternoon films, she's pretty good. Reply

I was so annoyed when they brought him in. Reply

they should get cher to host again lol Reply

They hired that young woman but I'm not a big fan tbh, idk if it's her tone or what but I don't enjoy listening to her. Reply

ugh, this makes me sick. Robert Osbourne was such a huge part of my childhood. :( Reply

