"Blind" Item: Making good decisions
You may have heard that he’s been scaling back on some of his work commitments, major projects that meant a lot to him. These are good decisions. Part of a series of better decisions that he’s been making lately. And the best decision is that he’s been in treatment.
Which is why he’s kept a relatively low profile. And the catalyst for that seems to be the person who’s always been a solid influence in his life. She told him she was ready to move forward and shortly after that, he left to get help, out of town where he’s had some success before. He briefly came home so that he could stand up for family recently but then went right back to focus on self-care. Which is why there’s been no comment on a recent rumour that he may be stepping back from his big role. They still want him but his focus right now is not on work and, for the time being, they’re respecting that.
source
Is the woman in the blind item Jen?
I'm bad at guessing so I was like BRAD AND ANGELINA lol