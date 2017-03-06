'Fargo's New Teaser Gives Us a Glimpse of Season 3's Main Characters

The Diner sign flickering out into DIE is... too much. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE and I say this as someone who absolutely loves this show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously, and I say that as someone who loves this show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a little too obvious even for a Final Destination movie, let alone something like this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I though it was done purposely to reference Final Destination Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's obvi a reference for MEW's magnus opus 'Final Destination 3' tho!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so ready! God, I love this show. Reply

Thread

Link



I think Lorne Malvo may be one of my favorite villains ever Reply

Thread

Link

you rang Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched this show but it is on my list, I have heard nothing but good things and the cast is always great. Reply

Thread

Link

yasss i'm ready Reply

Thread

Link





i love MEW sfm Reply

Thread

Link

Same.



If not Kerry Washington, I am still pulling for her to be Domino in Deadpool 2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanna know HOW it's gonna be related to the previous seasons! I predict the Gerhardt son that got locked up last year will be in this. Reply

Thread

Link

i am ready Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still so pressed about Kiki not sweeping all the awards. She was so good. Reply

Thread

Link

She really was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not just that but the fact that she lost to Gaga! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











I read somewhere that Leo was laughing at Kiki for losing to Gaga. Though it did give us this gifI read somewhere that Leo was laughing at Kiki for losing to Gaga. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this gif never gets old Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao yaaas @ u still spreading that rumored #truth (re:the last part) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo whatever do you mean?! I didn't start this rumor that never gained any damn momentum but it's a good rumor goddamn it and whoever did start it is smart and probably beautiful. 😇😇😇 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she had bad luck with being in the same category with sarah paulson

WHO WON EVERYTHING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Conveniently not showing us a clip of Ewan talking. I'm sad they took his pretty away but I am ready for this show to come back. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm holding out hope that this is the ugly twin and we'll get regular Ewan as the other one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here's hoping for sure! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

poor Ewan with that hair. Reply

Thread

Link

so ready for this, my mom & i watch it together Reply

Thread

Link

Just finished S2. I thought S1 was better than S2 but I'm still looking forward to the upcoming season. Reply

Thread

Link

Yay! Between this and Better Call Saul I'll be set! Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait aaaaah, love MEW and Carrie Coon! Reply

Thread

Link

This show always needs more (and better written) female characters Reply

Thread

Link

They need to bring back Molly for real, she was the best and so slept on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you ready for the return of the best show on TV (except for maybe 'The Americans')



i agree with this statement!



i am excited!! queen Carrie Coon will slay me i am sure

Reply

Thread

Link

...is that Ewan?????????



why Reply

Thread

Link