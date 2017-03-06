'Fargo's New Teaser Gives Us a Glimpse of Season 3's Main Characters
Never ignore the warning signs. #Fargo's all new story begins April 19 on @FXNetworks. pic.twitter.com/LcoOKm2CVk— Fargo (@FargoFX) March 6, 2017
- The (mostly) silent new teaser of 'Fargo's third season give us a glimpse of Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and one of Ewan McGregor's characters (the later is playing twins).
- Carrie is seen in police uniform while Ewan McGregor sports a receding hairline and a beer belly. Not sure @ what MEW is wearing tbh.
Are you ready for the return of the best show on TV (except for maybe 'The Americans'), ONTD? TYFYA!
If not Kerry Washington, I am still pulling for her to be Domino in Deadpool 2.
I read somewhere that Leo was laughing at Kiki for losing to Gaga.
WHO WON EVERYTHING
i agree with this statement!
i am excited!! queen Carrie Coon will slay me i am sure
why