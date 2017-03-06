'Fargo's New Teaser Gives Us a Glimpse of Season 3's Main Characters





  • The (mostly) silent new teaser of 'Fargo's third season give us a glimpse of Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and one of Ewan McGregor's characters (the later is playing twins).

  • Carrie is seen in police uniform while Ewan McGregor sports a receding hairline and a beer belly. Not sure @ what MEW is wearing tbh.

SOURCE

Are you ready for the return of the best show on TV (except for maybe 'The Americans'), ONTD? TYFYA!
tumblr_nwjhmktXfm1rl836wo1_400.gif
Tagged: , , ,