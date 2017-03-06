LOGAN's Dafne Keen on bonding with Hugh Jackman during her audition and X-23's future
Dafne Keen’s watch kept beeping during her #Logan audition and didn’t want to admit to Jackman it was hers https://t.co/m6gFSJoOMK— Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) March 6, 2017
ETA to add im still not over [Spoiler (click to open)] My boy Rictor being in this movie and NOT being played by a white boy.
Went and saw it last night with my friend and her brother, she came out of this movie like-
it was an intense movie for sure
I hope it's not the last time we see Laura!
Also, I just watched this and now I'm...somewhat less confused?
But the first two X-Men movies were 'erased' at the end of DoFP??? I guess not, because in Logan they refer to the cage-fighting and the Statue of Liberty...it's all very unclear.
The statue of liberty thing could just magneto being magneto and it was still how rogue had her white hair idk lol but I'm glad they were referenced
Edit: Nvm I forgot X-men:Apocalypse retcons a lot (nightcrawler being part of the team, Jean using the Phoenix force early, etc) but in comics and even sci do shows when the timeline gets changed certain events still stay the same.
SPOILER WARNING
How is Storm and all the xmen alive in the future in DoFP if it is explained in Logan that they have died because of the Legacy Virus and other things etc lol
END OF SPOLERS
I loved when she [Link to spoiler]threw that head at Pierce and his men the whole theater gasped and chuckled
Hollywood should make a Stand By Me type movie with these up and coming child actors. Dafne, Sunny Pawar, Millie Bobby Brown, and Jacob Tremblay
I loved how nobody held back.
But now I read that she's Spanish which was a bummer.
Stop taking our roles @colonists.
Which thank god she said it first because I felt so guilty finding Pierce so hot lol
He was mean tho. Like dude. Chill. Probably the first in a while of these movies I appreciated the badness of the villain. Like Stryker. Old Stryker.
although a little more backdrop on his character would've been nice???