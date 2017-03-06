LOGAN's Dafne Keen on bonding with Hugh Jackman during her audition and X-23's future

I was not as jazzed on this movie as everyone else, but she was great. I can definitely see the Natalie Portman comparisons, I thought the same myself toward the end of the film. Reply

ETA to add im still not over [ Spoiler (click to open) ] My boy Rictor being in this movie and NOT being played by a white boy.



Little wolverine was so good, I cried at the end with her and Logan. I'm glad my bb was in this

ETA to add im still not over [ Spoiler (click to open) ] My boy Rictor being in this movie and NOT being played by a white boy.

Went and saw it last night with my friend and her brother, she came out of this movie like-

I really enjoyed this movie, like others have said, it was completely different from all of the others.

Went and saw it last night with my friend and her brother, she came out of this movie like-

omg bless <333

it was an intense movie for sure Reply

Lol this is my mom. I think this film broke her :x Reply

your user pic was a sexy piece of shit, btw Reply

I'm surprised I didn't cry at all but the lady behind me was ugly crying lol Reply

I cannot believe how dramatically different and actually good this movie was compared to the other 2 Wolverine flicks. Reply

loved her so much <333

I hope it's not the last time we see Laura! Reply

Generally I don't like kids in movies basically ever, especially if they're ~precocious in some way, but she was pretty badass and that final scene with the two of them got me right in the feels. ;___;



Also, I just watched this and now I'm...somewhat less confused?







But the first two X-Men movies were 'erased' at the end of DoFP??? I guess not, because in Logan they refer to the cage-fighting and the Statue of Liberty...it's all very unclear. Reply

they truly retconned the whole sha-bang didn't they Reply

I can see how those two things would stick around.



The statue of liberty thing could just magneto being magneto and it was still how rogue had her white hair idk lol but I'm glad they were referenced Reply

icon <33333 Reply

I hate how attracted I was to your icon in this movie lmao Reply

I thought only X3? IDK mate Reply

Idt it erased all the x-men movies just X3 got erased because the only real major change/retcon was that Jean didn't die. Singer had nothing to do with X3 and most fans like to pretend it doesn't exist anyways.



Edit: Nvm I forgot X-men:Apocalypse retcons a lot (nightcrawler being part of the team, Jean using the Phoenix force early, etc) but in comics and even sci do shows when the timeline gets changed certain events still stay the same.



Edited at 2017-03-06 09:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Don't try to make sense of fox's xmen timeline sis



Edited at 2017-03-06 09:31 pm (UTC) Reply

I hope the hype doesn't ruin this movie for me. The previous Wolverine movie was meh to me except for a lot of the Japanese cast. Reply

they did the female cast so dirty, I'm still bitter over it Reply

I wanted a Logan/Yukio sequel. And a proper Yuriko story, but that's never gonna happen. Reply

It did a little for me, but Patrick, Hugh and Keen were wonderful. Reply

Keen was awesome as X23 Reply

I loved when she [ Link to spoiler ] threw that head at Pierce and his men

She better show up again

the whole theater gasped and chuckled

omg yes, they got scared real quick Reply

I'm going to see this tomorrow so I'm very excited.



Hollywood should make a Stand By Me type movie with these up and coming child actors. Dafne, Sunny Pawar, Millie Bobby Brown, and Jacob Tremblay Reply

a good way to have ppl cry in unison in theatres Reply

Who do I have to call so this happens? Reply

All your Hollywood connections Reply

And Gaten Matarazzo because he is a delight. Reply

Hire her @Hollywood. Reply

loved her going absolutely feral and all her expressions. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Her going on X24, O M G



I loved her going absolutely feral and all her expressions. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Her going on X24, O M G

Yes that fight!



I loved how nobody held back. Reply

I was just going like "He's going to grab and kill and murder and no no no no no get awaaay". Reply

yeaaa it was so good!! Reply

Her taking on X-24 was my favorite fight scene from the movie. She really went crazy with that one. Reply

Right? Man that was crazy. Reply

LOVED that fight! Reply

The movie was entertaining, but as a POC I couldn't be help but be annoyed by their representation in this movie. Especially the white washing of Laura. Reply

Yes, thank you. It's been bugging me so fucking much that once again a Spanish actor is stealing a role that should've gone to a Latina. But of course they think because her mom's name is Fernandez it's the same shit. And Spanish actors are too comfy with taking advantage of the confusion. Reply

lol I thought she was a white Latino but she's half Spaniard? Yikes but not surprising, ppl still act like since white Latinos exist all Latinos can be substituted for spaniards or anglos. Reply

When I heard her speak spanish I thought "oh shit, they got a little bb latina? yasss"



But now I read that she's Spanish which was a bummer.





Stop taking our roles @colonists. Reply

Going into the movie I thought she was supposed to be white, especially since I noticed her name during the opening credits due to the "introducing" part, but when I found out she was supposed to be Latina I made mental note to research further. Then she spoke Spanish and the scale tipped in her favor because I assumed she was half or just a white Latina. Then I looked her up and saw she was Spanish and British. :/ Reply

Seriously, I was annoyed as soon as I saw that the car jackers were latino. Reply

mean the bad guys were and I was like the one with the glasses? She answers yeah the cute one



Which thank god she said it first because I felt so guilty finding Pierce so hot lol





He was mean tho. Like dude. Chill. Probably the first in a while of these movies I appreciated the badness of the villain. Like Stryker. Old Stryker.

My mom was talking about how the bad guys were and I was like the one with the glasses? She answers yeah the cute one

Which thank god she said it first because I felt so guilty finding Pierce so hot lol

He was mean tho. Like dude. Chill. Probably the first in a while of these movies I appreciated the badness of the villain. Like Stryker. Old Stryker.

loved him and i loved his fate too >:)

although a little more backdrop on his character would've been nice??? Reply

Yeah I liked what we got but Idk maybe a why? he was doing what he was doing but I just took it as humans being humans lol Reply

Also a little info on the robot arm they all seemed to have.... Reply

I knew I'd be attracted to Pierce the moment they cast Boyd Holbrook, ngl. Reply

Garrett Hedlund lite is kinda qt, ia. Reply

i fucking loved this movie so much Reply

Me too. And I now love Boyd Holbrook and need to see him more (hopefully with less clothing). Reply

