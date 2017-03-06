Shirley MacLaine Can't Keep Her Hands Off of Amanda Seyfried's Baby Bump

It looks like she's sucking the life force out of Amanda and the bby in that pic. Anyway, I like pregnant bellies. I don't touch them without permission though and I feel weird asking people who aren't close friends or families so I don't. I don't even ask people if they're pregnant because my ex gf asked my aunt if she was pregnant and my aunt wasn't and the disdain my aunt had for her since was hilarious. Reply

That first sentence is literally what I came into this post to type. Reply

I'm generally not very soft around babies lol. and never ask women if I can touch their bellies because that is uncomfy.



But ny neighbor had a baby and he's 7 months old now and I watch him sometimes and he's just so good? I've literally never seen him cry. He's super happy and just so fucking cute. Reply

Aww, Shirley can't keep her hands off of Amanda's baby bump just like Amanda can't keep her hands off of married men/men in relationships. Reply

LoL, I couldn't resist ;-) Reply

lol the reactions (Casey is mid clap, Naomie is like wtf, Shirley can't believe it, Jeff is lol)



i see u Gael at the back <3 Reply

I want to commission this as an oil painting, please. Reply

oh Jeff ... lmao Reply

LMAO Reply

I never liked her because of that tbh Reply

FLAG ON THE FIELD Reply

maybe the baby is a reincarnation of one her siblings from her past life in atlantis or wherever the fuck she's from Reply

She's pregnant too?

Who ISN'T pregnant? Reply

lol same Reply

Same.



It will stay that way forever. Reply

same #blessed Reply

lol <3 Reply

right here! Reply

pregnant bellies creep me out...it's just a scary concept for me lmao. i think i'm traumatized from breaking dawn. Reply

It's so weird that there is a fetal human parasite inside of a giant belly. Reply

and shifting its organs around. ewwwwwwwwww Reply

Nope. I'm glad my friend didn't chase me around demanding I touch it like she promised she'd do when we were teens. Reply

I've never felt the urge to ask a close friend or family member if I could touch their bellies tbh.



And I def would never have the urge to ask an acquaintance if I could Reply

I'm not very interested in baby stuff so I'd never even presume to touch or ask questions unless the pregnant person was offering first. I can't imagine how weird it is to have people touch you because pregnant, even strangers. Like??



Edited at 2017-03-06 07:37 pm (UTC) Reply

I like pregnant bellies and love to touch them but obviously only if I know the person and they don't mind. Also, Amanda is super cute in that gif...too bad she's a mess lol Reply

One day I will be pregnant and will probably growl at people who attempt to touch me. I need to be at Intimacy Level 7 before I like to touch/be touched. Almost all of my friends have multiple children and I've only ever touched one of their bellies, once. Reply

I haven't spent much time around pregnant woman so I've only felt one baby bump, it was a co-worker and she was like "did you feel her kick??" and I was like "yep, wow!" but not really I didn't feel anything lol Reply

I know (at least) 6 people within my family's friend circle who are all having bbz between August and October. It's really freaking me out but also not because I'm going to be an Aunt again!!!!!!! Reply

sis me too tf?? everyone around me/my family/friends seen to be popping babies out (my actual sis included) and I just can't understand why all of the sudden everyone decided to have children. Maybe it's cus I've been too involved in trying to get a job since my internship ended some months ago so I can't relate to people having babies rn lol Reply

IKR? I was so damn excited when my sister told us (literally ran around the house screaming because I'm a super calm and mature person) and then it was just a really cute coincidence when her best friend announced she was pregnant. And then the dam burst, LoL There are 4 people from her wedding party, alone, who will be giving birth this fall. Reply

I have never had any desire to touch a pregnant woman's stomach. And I've learned from others' mistakes not to ask a woman if she's pregnant without prior confirmation or if she's giving birth nearby. Reply

Unless the baby's head is actually coming out of the vagina, you never ask. Even then, don't ask. I have a weird body type and am relatively skinny everywhere but my stomach. I look about 15 weeks pregnant. I have had people ask me when I'm due. It hurts. Reply

ME TOO. It sucks and I hate it.



ME TOO. It sucks and I hate it.

LOL - I always look like I just ate a burrito or am within the first few weeks of pregnancy too. I can't get rid of my stomach. :( Reply

lmao i've never asked people if they're pregnant. Once this lady with a prominent belly showed up @ a bus stop where i was with my friend and both of us were conflicted if we should offer our place in the bench or not (it was a 2 seats bench) lmao. We end up just stading up and she didn't sit so we assumed she was not pregnant tbh. Reply

Two of the kids I've nannied have asked if I was pregnant when I wasn't :/ Reply

the horror and shame I felt after getting a death stare from a not-pregnant-just-plain-fat woman still bothers me to this day so I will never ask someone about their baby again Reply

lmao a lady could be ready to pop tbh and i won't bring it up 'cause 1) i'm not about to get smacked if i'm wrong and 2) i figure the woman is probably sick of talking about her pregnancy to strangers and wants me to leave her tf alone lmao

like i'll obviously get up and offer her my bus seat but i still will never say "because of the baby" so worst care scenario she'll think i'm giving it up b/c she's fat



edit: omg one time my horrible boss was buying a gift for a friend's baby shower at a babies r us or some shit and the sales associate thought she was buying for herself and i dieeedddd because tbh that's a fair assumption and also she was a horrible person



Edited at 2017-03-06 08:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Same here, yikes. I will never understand people who just touch other people either, and it doesn't matter IMO if they ask for permission, it's just a weird concept to me to want to put your hands on someone so casually. It's just so rude. /has a lot of feels about it apparently/ Reply

I once had a costumer ask me when I was due and I just looked at her and laughed then looked down at her stomach, which was bigger than mine

My stomach doesn't even look like a pregnant stomach, it's clearly just fat Reply

remember when Dominic Cooper dumped his gf of 13 years for Amanda? pepperidge farm remembers Reply

I was just thinking that. Haven't all of her relationships involved her and/or her new partner cheating? That's a fucked-up pattern that screams "I don't care who gets hurt so long as I get what I want."



Edited at 2017-03-06 07:42 pm (UTC) Reply

She basically said this in an interview. She expressed zero remorse or trepidation about doing that. Reply

How many has she had like that? I can see with it happening once not necessarily being a pattern, but multiple times feels like you're being intentional. Reply

