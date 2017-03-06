Shirley MacLaine Can't Keep Her Hands Off of Amanda Seyfried's Baby Bump
- Source points out that there's many pics of the 'The Last Word' premiere showing Shirley MacLaine's fondness for Amanda Seyfried and her baby bump.
- It's also noted that despite of being a Wednesday, Amanda didn't wear pink.
- Shirley also gave her opinion about Amanda's relationship with her fiancé Thomas Sadoski, who also stars in the movie: "I was very impressed with their maturity and their... being aligned. The baby is blessed."
- The film's director, Mark Pellington, also shared how the couple acted on set: "This natural, real chemistry emerged on camera. It was like, boy, there’s something there — more than playing their roles. It was like, she seems really into him. And he seems really into her."
Can you keep your hands out of pregnant women's bellies, ONTD? Ever tricked your co-workers into thinking your relationship only started after you and bae broke up with your respective partners when you were both actually cheating the whole time? TYFYA!
It looks like she's sucking the life force out of Amanda and the bby in that pic.
Anyway, I like pregnant bellies. I don't touch them without permission though and I feel weird asking people who aren't close friends or families so I don't. I don't even ask people if they're pregnant because my ex gf asked my aunt if she was pregnant and my aunt wasn't and the disdain my aunt had for her since was hilarious.
But ny neighbor had a baby and he's 7 months old now and I watch him sometimes and he's just so good? I've literally never seen him cry. He's super happy and just so fucking cute.
i see u Gael at the back <3
Who ISN'T pregnant?
It will stay that way forever.
And I def would never have the urge to ask an acquaintance if I could
like i'll obviously get up and offer her my bus seat but i still will never say "because of the baby" so worst care scenario she'll think i'm giving it up b/c she's fat
edit: omg one time my horrible boss was buying a gift for a friend's baby shower at a babies r us or some shit and the sales associate thought she was buying for herself and i dieeedddd because tbh that's a fair assumption and also she was a horrible person
My stomach doesn't even look like a pregnant stomach, it's clearly just fat
