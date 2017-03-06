Shirley MacLaine Can't Keep Her Hands Off of Amanda Seyfried's Baby Bump

636240529163506696-GTY-646917980-89192427.JPG


  • Source points out that there's many pics of the 'The Last Word' premiere showing Shirley MacLaine's fondness for Amanda Seyfried and her baby bump.

  • It's also noted that despite of being a Wednesday, Amanda didn't wear pink.

  • Shirley also gave her opinion about Amanda's relationship with her fiancé Thomas Sadoski, who also stars in the movie: "I was very impressed with their maturity and their... being aligned. The baby is blessed."

  • The film's director, Mark Pellington, also shared how the couple acted on set: "This natural, real chemistry emerged on camera. It was like, boy, there’s something there — more than playing their roles. It was like, she seems really into him. And he seems really into her."


SOURCE

Can you keep your hands out of pregnant women's bellies, ONTD? Ever tricked your co-workers into thinking your relationship only started after you and bae broke up with your respective partners when you were both actually cheating the whole time? TYFYA!
Tagged: , , ,