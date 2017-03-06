Margot Robbie cast in "Marian"

YAS QUEEN Reply

Thread

Link

I am so in for this! It sounds amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

I read this as 'Mulan' at first and my heart stopped for a second lol.



but anyway this is the role Jlaw, Vikander, Robbie and Larson were in contention for right? I was hoping Brie would get it tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

lol same! I'm glad I'm not the only one that has a reading problem Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME



I was expecting the worst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A Thai makeup artist I follow just posted about Mulan on IG saying how excited he is for an all Asian cast, and I just thought "we'll see how Hollywood shoehorns in a few white people." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. Pretty much every A-List twenty-something white actress was going after this role. I'm sort of shocked Margot came out on top. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's the second biggest draw in that group of four tbh. her stock is getting higher as far as the box office is concerned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That actually sounds really neat. I'm down for it.



I keep getting the legend of robin hood confused with king arthur while reading this article tbh.



Hope they shake it up and put less white people in the supporting roles. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, okay. Sure.

Reply

Thread

Link

slayyyy my girl, beating out three academy award winning actresses for the role, lets give her an oscar now



i really hate this username now fucking hell Reply

Thread

Link



http://www.businessinsider.com/robin-ho od-movies-in-production-2015-4



this one is sony so............ RIP also according to this article theres 7 robin hood adaptation in the works, though idk how many have already been released/were scrapped since its from 2015this one is sony so............ RIP Reply

Thread

Link

wtf, that's a lot. What is with people and the robin hood story, I mean it's good, but if you're gonna do this you could at least give me a fucking Ivanhoe adaption! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want all of them to happen! One of them could be good. I remember the year where we had two Snow White movies and both felt rushed. But I still have hope. I love movies about medieval times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who's the better actress between emma stone and margot robbie? Reply

Thread

Link

honestly i think margot has WILD presence but still is a little rough around the edges in terms of finesse. emma's got more finesse but shittier presence as of late Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't take Emma seriously unless she's just spewing quips and sarcasm in a comedy. So Margot wins by default. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Margot Robbie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emma Stone. I don't understand how Robbie was getting so much praise for SS. Her scenes with Joker are cringe-worthy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they were horrendous and she was horrendous in that movie, puddin'. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to throw something every time I hear that line, "We're bad guys. It's what we do." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Margot. Idk, she really impressed me in Wolf of Wallstreet. I think she'd be able to slip into different roles easier than Emma. No matter what I watch her in, I just see it as Emma Stone acting first and foremost. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

margot robbie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Emma Stone but Margot blows her out of the water. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this a question???? margot can actually act Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

margot w/o a doubt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

margot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emma is a comedy actress. She can't do dramatic roles well.



Margot is a drama actress. Comedy isn't her strong suit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emma is a fantastic comedic actress. You'd think she spent some time in improv circuits (although she's probably gotten a little rusty by focusing on drama). I think Margot's way more versatile. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only time i was impressed by emma's acting was that scene in the amazing spiderman where gwen comes to talk to peter after her dad's funeral Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how many freaking Robin Hood adaptions do we need

a one with is Taron Egerton coming out soon Reply

Thread

Link

idk how soon that one's coming out if they're still filming, but yeah i know about that one because my problematic fave Jamie Dornan is in it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What has Jamie done? Besides star in 50 Shades...lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's kinda crazy how most of Margot's movies are complete duds yet she keeps getting so many roles vs Lupita wins an Oscar and doesn't even get nearly as many lol Like of course I understand why but it's still something I think about Reply

Thread

Link

i'm not defending that because it IS bullshit but isn't lupita also very choosy with what she appears in? or did i mandala effect myself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think that's part of it bc i remember her talking about why she kind of hid after 12 years a slave



idg this stanning for margot though she's unremarkable imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think so.



I get the original comment and do wish Lupita was in more stuff (...as a human being...disappointed that SciFi movie with Ava isn't happening...). Is she still in that play on Broadway? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm not like a Lupita stan or anything so I'm not sure but I just remember her being an absolute golden girl that award season but then it was like ok where are all the people lining up to offer her roles??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Umm, that's not really true. I mean yes Lupita has turned down bit roles in the past but it's not as if she has been ambushed by really great characters or movies where she plays the pivotal roles. Most of the stuff she has turned down are " the understanding wife" or "grieving girlfriend" type of roles. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link













Edited at 2017-03-06 07:37 pm (UTC) So Hollywood's easing into the white female action stream heh. What's it going to be get a WOC in this kind of part, another seventy years? I'm not going to wait til my 100th birthday for that to be my first time Reply

Thread

Link

this gif is very calming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR? Glad I found it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

An African Western has been on the spec market for a couple of years now, and the lead and co-lead are both African women. I'm praying some studio picks it up soon (even if the love interest is a white dude, ugh...) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This gif, A+ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This would be better if it was based on the novella named "Marian" I just read where Robin and Marian are lesbians in love. Reply

Thread

Link

Sounds interesting. That said, I've just never been able to take Robin Hood adaptations entirely seriously since my first exposure to them was Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Reply

Thread

Link

what's interesting about Margot to me is she's an obvious talent but since she's so traditionally hot and young, hollywood doesn't know what the fuck to do with her



Edited at 2017-03-06 07:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link