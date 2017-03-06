Margot Robbie cast in "Marian"
Margot Robbie to star in Sony's Robin Hood standalone drama 'Marian' https://t.co/k1b1m1QdJo pic.twitter.com/FKnXkV9x1i— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 6, 2017
After Robin Hood's death, Marian picks up his cause and heads into a pivotal war that that decides the fate of a kingdom. She becomes a legend herself in the process.
but anyway this is the role Jlaw, Vikander, Robbie and Larson were in contention for right? I was hoping Brie would get it tbh.
I was expecting the worst
I keep getting the legend of robin hood confused with king arthur while reading this article tbh.
Hope they shake it up and put less white people in the supporting roles.
this one is sony so............ RIP
Margot is a drama actress. Comedy isn't her strong suit.
a one with is Taron Egerton coming out soon
idg this stanning for margot though she's unremarkable imo
I get the original comment and do wish Lupita was in more stuff (...as a human being...disappointed that SciFi movie with Ava isn't happening...). Is she still in that play on Broadway?
