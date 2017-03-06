The View talks about 45's claims about Obama wiretapping him
The View is Live from Disney World this whole week!
Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
George W. Bush and Michelle Obama friendship
John Stamos talks about his love for Disney Land / Disney World
Whoopi surprises guests at Disney World
Where's your happy place?
Andy Grammer on writing "Fresh Eyes"
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
n it just keeps getting worse:
"The allegations were first reported by the War Horse and published Saturday through the website Reveal. The author, a Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient, as well as members of his family, have received numerous death threats since the article was first published. It is unclear how many people are involved in the scandal and how many photos were posted online." (https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/ch
they'd rather send this guy death threats than look in the mirror and admit that they've done terrible things.
I was like (headdesk/facepalm/middle finger) "great, well, THIS IS ABOUT WOMEN, serving our country, who were sexually victimized by thousands of their male colleagues without their knowledge... let's stay in the lane, ok?"
fucking men, god I hate them all, and then they wonder why I laugh in their face when they claim they care about women.
Kill all these men tbh
Just human garbage I swear.
men are scum and not to be trusted
https://map.peoplepower.org/
If anyone wants to make a non-shitty version of this GIF I would be much appreciative!
The story of the fbi looking to wiretap trump because of his russian connections was already reported on and the msm ignored it so most people didn't know about it.
All he did was remind people that he does have connections to russia, make himself look like a paranoid fool by accusing Obama and now his lap dog Comey is calling Trump a liar.
Trump saw a dumpster fire and was like "I know how to put this out" *pours gasoline*
Losing more hope by the day, tbh. :/
And in related news, I am praying this isn't true but nothing is impossible under a Trump presidency. CTV contacted him and wouldn't comment rn.
Edited at 2017-03-06 07:02 pm (UTC)
Given the statement from the organization on FB just now there looks to be some truth to it. People should still wait and see, though.
Edited at 2017-03-06 07:20 pm (UTC)
The Daily 202: Wiretapping allegations accomplished what Trump wanted – but may backfire bigly
Edited at 2017-03-06 07:02 pm (UTC)
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/w
“And me and Mariska [Hargitay, who plays Lt. Olivia Benson],we’re on his bumper, and he’s sweating it. But at the end of the day, it comes out that he was innocent. He didn’t do it. So we’ve got to apologize, and he’s still doing his thing, talking his shit. And it turns out that his campaign advisor, who was his best friend, was booby-trapping him because he knew he would be terrible for America!”
that's BULLSHIT tbh. they wrote an entire episode about, like, dozens of women lying about having been raped? for the sake of a twist? wtf is happening to this show?
btw i love how ice t was like "eh the episode was shit anyway. at least i got paid."
I hope they look into it and uncover legal wiretaps obtained because the trump campaign was suspected to be colluding with Russia. and I hope all the recordings are subsequently made public.