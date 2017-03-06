The View talks about 45's claims about Obama wiretapping him

Can we also talk about the male Marines who were passing around nudes (some illegally obtained) of their female colleagues in private FB groups and shit? Because I'm seeing red over it and I hate men. Reply

n it just keeps getting worse:



"The allegations were first reported by the War Horse and published Saturday through the website Reveal. The author, a Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient, as well as members of his family, have received numerous death threats since the article was first published. It is unclear how many people are involved in the scandal and how many photos were posted online." (



they'd rather send this guy death threats than look in the mirror and admit that they've done terrible things.

urgh fucking trash. Reply

Let me tell you, when I told my boyfriend (a retired Marine, 9 years service, including Iraq) about it and told him to ~speak out against it~ on FB because he's such a feminist, his response was (paraphrased) "It gets worse than that. Some private FB groups have videos of war and people killing each other."



I was like (headdesk/facepalm/middle finger) "great, well, THIS IS ABOUT WOMEN, serving our country, who were sexually victimized by thousands of their male colleagues without their knowledge... let's stay in the lane, ok?"



fucking men, god I hate them all, and then they wonder why I laugh in their face when they claim they care about women. Reply

30,000 people in that Facebook group? Holy SHIT



Kill all these men tbh Reply

Jesus fucking christ. WTF IS THIS SHIT?



Just human garbage I swear. Reply

Scum Reply

men are scum and not to be trusted Reply

Wtf Reply

i expect nothing from men and yet i am still disappointed Reply

There was a hacking of a voting center in Georgia ahead of the April 18th special election. Reply

https://map.peoplepower.org/ In other news the ACLU is encouraging people to attend resistance training events: Reply

Thanks for the heads up! Reply

I'm going on Saturday. Not much of a people person but gotta stay aware and learn more. Reply

If anyone wants to make a non-shitty version of this GIF I would be much appreciative!

I can't believe this unsubstantiated claim clearly used as a distraction from sessions perjury actually worked Reply

The media has no idea how to respond to Trump. Reply

Perjury is really hard to prove. Getting him to recuse himself is still a huge win. Reply

Rome wasn't built in a day and Trump's administration won't be taken down with one story. It's the sum of all parts with this twit. Reply

The bizarre thing is he wanted to distract everyone looking into Sessions lying under oath about dealings with russia by reminding everyone about his own dealings with russia.



The story of the fbi looking to wiretap trump because of his russian connections was already reported on and the msm ignored it so most people didn't know about it.



All he did was remind people that he does have connections to russia, make himself look like a paranoid fool by accusing Obama and now his lap dog Comey is calling Trump a liar.



Trump saw a dumpster fire and was like "I know how to put this out" *pours gasoline* Reply

I don't think Trump is smart enough to use the wiretapping claims as an intentional distraction. I think he just heard about it on some conservative conspiracy blog/radio show/whatever and impulsively tweeted his response. Reply

He read it F R O M B R E I T B A R T. Reply

He read it on Breitbart, and Breitbart got it from a conservative conspiracy theorist w/ a radio show Reply

PBS @NewsHour is streaming audio from Sean Spicer's off-camera White House briefing https://t.co/Xq61BM8W9g — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) March 6, 2017

Spicy's off camera press gaggle can be listened to here (ty PBS):

Spicy's off camera press gaggle can be listened to here (ty PBS): Reply

AND THEY WANT TO SHUT DOWN FUCKING PBS?! YO IT'S DONATION TIME ON PBS. DONATE PEOPLE! Reply

just got my tax return today so let me run on over to pbs.org... Reply

He's doing this shit again? Where they only allow certain press outlets into the gaggle? Reply

Profiles in courage? Tillerson Sessions and Kelly afraid of taking questions about an important new government policy. The cowardly lions. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) March 6, 2017

Losing more hope by the day, tbh. :/



Losing more hope by the day, tbh. :/ Losing more hope by the day, tbh. :/ Reply

And in related news, I am praying this isn't true but nothing is impossible under a Trump presidency. CTV contacted him and wouldn't comment rn.



JUST IN: Gold Star father Khizr Khan cancels scheduled speech in Toronto after being told his "travel privileges are being reviewed." pic.twitter.com/3dXFMnjced — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) March 6, 2017

It's just his sequel to birtherism. A conspiracy theorist who gets his news from Infowars and Breitbart is POTUS. Trump is lucky Obama doesn't sue him.

And in related news, I am praying this isn't true but nothing is impossible under a Trump presidency. CTV contacted him and wouldn't comment rn.

Every journalist I follow on Twitter is saying to proceed with extreme caution re: the Khan story. I would not be surprised if this was a planted story to make liberals/journalists look bad for believing "fake sources" when it turns out to be false.



Edited at 2017-03-06 07:02 pm (UTC)

I mean, hence why I stated "I pray it's not true."



Given the statement from the organization on FB just now there looks to be some truth to it. People should still wait and see, though. Reply

i wouldn't be surprised. WH admitted they used psyops, planting fake information about Trump's reversal on immigration, to pump up the media for his congressional speech and MSM bought it. Reply

Considering Canadians aren't being allowed into the US, it wouldn't surprise me if it's starting to go the other way as well. Reply

Its odd that Khan is just saying 'no comment' now. People want to know what agency. Reply

lmfao that gif! Reply

vaguely using "russian businesses"/"russian government" and tillerson--a former OIL ceo--as lynchpins for this conspiracy is dumb, sorry Reply

I miss your Zack Attack icon D-: Reply

People should call Trump's bluff here. Do a investigation. The only thing that will turn up is what Trump and his people were doing with Russia. Reply

this whole administration is such a mess. Reply

Why Law & Order: S.V.U.'s Donald Trump episode will probably never see the light of day https://t.co/dwjhCpoaim pic.twitter.com/7vQVYESfIr — Vanity Fair's HWD (@HWD) 6. März 2017





“And me and Mariska [Hargitay, who plays Lt. Olivia Benson],we’re on his bumper, and he’s sweating it. But at the end of the day, it comes out that he was innocent. He didn’t do it. So we’ve got to apologize, and he’s still doing his thing, talking his shit. And it turns out that his campaign advisor, who was his best friend, was booby-trapping him because he knew he would be terrible for America!” Reply

lmao i just saw that!



that's BULLSHIT tbh. they wrote an entire episode about, like, dozens of women lying about having been raped? for the sake of a twist? wtf is happening to this show?



btw i love how ice t was like "eh the episode was shit anyway. at least i got paid." Reply

Whatever happened to Trump ~vowing~ to sue his accusers? Reply

We were supposed to SEE HIM IN COURT over the travel ban EO and that's not happening either. He's so full of shit and it boggles my mind that his supporters don't care. Reply

I swear everyone in this admin is so dumb and terrible. That Kristen Bell laugh/cry gif has become my default setting. Reply

does anyone know why the press briefing today is audio only

The same reason why Spicer hasn't held a briefing in a week - he skurred. Reply

smh the trump team is really scrambling for evasion tactics arent they Reply

It's so gross to listen to tho, he's said twice to reporters: "Calm down, there are no cameras, you don't need to jump up to get my attention..." Reply

I hope they look into it and uncover legal wiretaps obtained because the trump campaign was suspected to be colluding with Russia. and I hope all the recordings are subsequently made public. Reply

Definitely why people need to look into Trump's allegations. But he's hoping the allegations will make people not want to look into it so his connections remain undetected. Reply

I think the FISA warrant confirms that they were looking for collusion but according to clapper- they didn't find anything. Reply

