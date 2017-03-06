[movie] legobatman: joker

The View talks about 45's claims about Obama wiretapping him



The View is Live from Disney World this whole week!

Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:
45 claims that he was wiretapped by Barack Obama
George W. Bush and Michelle Obama friendship
John Stamos talks about his love for Disney Land / Disney World
Whoopi surprises guests at Disney World
Where's your happy place?
Andy Grammer on writing "Fresh Eyes"
















