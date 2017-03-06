Outlast 2 announced for April release
After a several month delay 'Outlast 2' will be released for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on April 25th. A physical 'trilogy' release (featuring the original game and the 'Whistleblower' DLC as well) for consoles will also be available.
Also, slightly OT, but I think I made a good decision to hold off on my Switch purpose (especially since it only has ONE game worth playing out). I'm still playing through Horizon: Zero Dawn and Mass Effect comes out this month, then Persona 5 the next one.
I'd gag if Switch could get Persona 5...but they won't. They do have another SMT though, but that is not the same.
And Persona 5 is sooo worth it. I got the Japnese version when it came out last year and I don't think I've ever had so much fun with a Megaten game before.