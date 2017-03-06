NOOOOOO :( Reply

This game looks sooo good but I'm too weak to play it lol Reply

wasnt this shit supposed to be out in october? wtf happened? Reply

They felt it needed more work. Reply

can't wait to watch a let's play of this with the sound turned really low and after checking the comments for timestamps of all the jumpscares Reply

yesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss THANK YOU JEBUS Reply

I couldn't handle playing this on my own so I watched someone else play it on Youtube, lol. I might get the courage to play this tho. Reply

I played the demo of this, and while I enjoyed it, I realized that most first person games give me so much nausea.



Also, slightly OT, but I think I made a good decision to hold off on my Switch purpose (especially since it only has ONE game worth playing out). I'm still playing through Horizon: Zero Dawn and Mass Effect comes out this month, then Persona 5 the next one.



I'd gag if Switch could get Persona 5...but they won't. They do have another SMT though, but that is not the same. Reply

But that one game is worth it. It's that good. Unless you have a Wii U of course.



And Persona 5 is sooo worth it. I got the Japnese version when it came out last year and I don't think I've ever had so much fun with a Megaten game before. Reply

I'm just concerned about the issues going with it right now--how the frame rate drops to 20-25 fps when docked for console mode, can't backup save, and lack of VC as well. Reply

Yeah, the no cross saving is an issue but otherwise it's a great console. Idgaf about frame rates as long as it is playable so I am good but I could see people who are sensitive to fps issues will have their problems. Reply

Yesssssssss Reply

FUCKING FINALLY it feels like i've been waiting for this forever. hope it's as good as RE7 was because that game owns my life atm Reply

I stupidly started the first one at night, it's was so freakin' creepy. Loved it! Reply

I was just wondering when this would be out. Can't wait to watch a let's play cause I'm too chicken to play it myself Reply

Omg FINALLY I needed this game in like October Reply

