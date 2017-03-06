In an alternate and better dimension, Flint & Eleanor are ruling Nassau as a platonic power couple. She has realized that she has THE WORST TASTE IN MEN and gone back to women. He's found Thomas alive and they spend long nights reading Marcus Aurelius and makin' out. The end. Reply

Thread

Link

Sounds perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should've been showrunner tbh. Someone should write that fic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my new headcanon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't forget Max & Anne traveling and having lavish lesbian holidays wherever the fuck they want with all the Spanish treasure. They occasionally drop by @ Guthrie's B&B, always w some nice gifts in tow. (aka dresses Max picked for Eleanor, Anne might dump a cool sword or two on Flint.)



no one will convince me otherwise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like this addition, it's added to my perfect world headcanon. All the non-straights are alive and happy and interact with one another. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

looking forward to pretending this is what happened after the show crushes all my hopes and dreams lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And Silver finds Madi alive. They head back to Maroon Island where she becomes Queen and he helps her in a diplomatic capacity. They live happily ever after. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I would subscribe to this better dimension. I loved Flint-Eleanor as a platonic power couple and she really has the worst taste in men. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is what happened i'm not accepting anything else Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Make it so Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

not caught up on latest eps, but read spoilers. i guess eleanor's death didn't really come as a surprise bc everyone here was predicting it for ages. wasn't expecting madi tho. Reply

Thread

Link

That's the consensus I've seen in a lot of fandom, tho there is the argument that we didn't see her die? Just going based on what I've read since I'm behind a few eps. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No because this is TV-land and giant horrible head injuries mean nothing at all even in a world with 0 health care Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I need more than a hug. This was literally me yesterday: Reply

Thread

Link

i was ugly-crying so hard during the eleflint scene. just. i was so grateful she got to die in his arms but fuck me if she didn't deserve a better cause of death.



i was expecting her to die for so long i thought i was prepared. nope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wasn't even ugly-crying, just normal crying lmao But later in the shower I thought about it and actually sobbed lol I had spent all my ugly-crying tears the night before when I watched Underground tbh so I think I just didn't have it in me anymore.



And yeah I was so sure, like, we even had the episodes pinned down to a 1-2 ep range in which it was going to happen and even the scenario that she'd be killed by the Spanish was pretty clear to us all but it still got me so much... also because it was so prolonged and brutal and I didn't mind the fight itself but the part of her almost getting raped and stabbed in the belly and stuff where I felt like all her haters would really enjoy it. Ugh. It made me feel so queasy while watching it.



And then of course Flint... sweet gentle Flint... 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Eleanor's death moved me more than I expected. RIP girl you deserved better.

Fucking Rogers.



Madi is totally fine, no body no death. Especially on this show, people generally survive everything unless we actually see someone's corpse.



I liked how naturally Flint took charge of the various groups. He's a leader and people recognise it. Probably the reason nobody's killed him yet. Reply

Thread

Link





[ promo spec ] so... do y'all think jack and max are gonna be successful in taking down roger with grandpa guthrie's help? my life would be 100% made if they pulled it off and got roger thrown in debtor's jail. even if it doesn't do anything to depress england's efforts to retake nassau, it at least makes him pay. give max her sweet, sweet lesbian revenge please! i feel emotionally and spiritually bruised after that episode, which i'm not at all complaining about. this show fucks me up so good. Reply

Thread

Link

It'll work 100% but I think it'll also kinda backfire on Jack and Maxanne will run away and live happily ever after 🙌 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

backfire how? poor daddy jack



(i'm down 4 this if it means maxanne living happily ever after. my babies 😍😩) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'd love it if it worked out but I think Jack is gonna get got Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





also where tf is Thomas???? it's 4x07 already gdi where is he?!?!



i'm still not happy about Eleanor because it feels like she was fridged purely so Rogers can go full asshole? like no amount of meta can make me not feel like this was a shitty move :((((also where tf is Thomas???? it's 4x07 already gdi where is he?!?! Reply

Thread

Link

this season feels like it's taking so long and yet it's going by so quickly!!!!! BRING US THOMAS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao roger has been full asshole for a few episodes now. eleanor was pretty much guaranteed to die, not because of how it would impact others but because of her own trajectory as a character. it's natural that the people who survive her react, but i don't think her dying was for the sole purpose of drawing those reactions.



that said, mfte @ thomas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep going back and forth on whether or not Eleanor was fridged. One one hand, she was-- her death is what is going to propel Woody's mainpain to epic proportions and drive whatever happens in the finale. But on the other hand, Eleanor WAS Nassau Town in the way that the pirates never were. It makes sense for her, on some level, to die when Nassau fell. It has a sort of synchronicity within the narrative.



I would have preferred S1 Eleanor to rise from the ashes and rule, to be sure. But in a way, I can't deny that it made narrative sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't mind her dying at this point, we all saw it coming and i think it's fitting that when nassau burns, so does she. no one was more tied to that place than eleanor.



i just wish it hadn't been at the hand of some random spanish asshole, with all the pregnancy bullshit, and entirely through the fault of rogers' idiotic choices, instead of her going down swinging in a more significant way. her fatal mistake ultimately was her faith in rogers. i wish it had been a different mistake, aka her just miscalculating when making a decision for nassau's future or sth. (which she kind of did, in loving rogers, but eh.)



idk, i also keep oscillating a bit, but i always keep coming back to being mad. she just deserved a better way to die. (but i'm so so so grateful flint was with her. they truly were two chess pieces carved from the same piece of wood.) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i thought the same but i read this tumblr meta (link lost) about her death being a parallel to the fall of nassau and not asking about woodes because she loved him, but because she wanted affirmation that she chose the right side. it made me feel a little better.



what really sucks was that she had to be pregnant. there was no point for that plot than to double the manpain when woodes finds out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

eleanor and dad!flint ;________;



madi has to be alive since we didn't see a body, but i was thinking that if she is dead- what if max is silver's wife in treasure island? not a romantic marriage, but they escape together~



idk i haven't actually read treasure island since i was a wee bb Reply

Thread

Link

Max becoming Silver's wife was the prevalent theory before Madi got introduced but I don't think it could happen anymore. Either Madi will be his wife (she's alive for sure) or someone new. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahhh ok, i joined the fandom like two months ago so i didn't know that had been a theory! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I knew the death was coming but I'm still pissed.



I'm also rather pissed about Madi's fake death. I hate that trope. It literally serves no purpose other than to cause Silver a basic amount of angst followed by a happy reunion. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh it may be a dumb trope, but lbr it's a BS staple. this show loves letting ppl think s/o has died: billy, vane, flint, silver, eleanor, now madi. (in some cases the audience was in on it, in some cases not.)



now here's hoping in another classic move they'll spirit thomas back to life too *ugly sobbing* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm suing the writers for emotional damage.



that being said i actually loved this episode, one of my favourites from this season. and i loved eleanor's death. her dying in flint's arms and flint granting her that last bit of mercy... it hurt, but it was great. pretty sure madi is still alive after reading the speculation but damn if that didn't take me by surprise. the scene where flint tells silver about madi was brutal, so little dialogue yet such amazing acting.



i'm hoping max and anne manage to reconcile because that scene broke my heart. glad to see them back on the same side at least. Reply

Thread

Link

ontd, is max going to become mary read by the end of the series? y/n Reply

Thread

Link

if it means she gets to don her "tiniest pirate" outfit again, sign me the fuck up! let them run awaaaay~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





lmaoo, good point. bringing this here for reference! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My policy of not watching shows with queer women until the show has proven that they can pass my single requirement is paying off, I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

tbf there's still two queer women left, and i'm 80% confident they'll get out alive and together. plenty of shows have a nasty habit of killing off their lgbt cast, but BS has quite a few of them, so i'm more forgiving towards someone dying, since everyone else is dropping like flies too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was thinking of making this point too, but tbh it's so traumatizing for a lot of lgb+ people that i can't even fault them for not wanting to indulge the trope in any context, especially if they're likely only watching for the representation Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I felt that way about Spartacus too. I've been getting more and more hesitant about a lot of tv shows over the past few years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just watching that gif makes me tear up again tbh Reply

Thread

Link

just look through the tumblr post i got it from, it ripped my heart out looking at it </3 http://riisinaakka.tumblr.com/post/158071038984/captain-flint-keeping-an-eye-on-us-making-sure they were so good together ;___; idk when i've last been this invested in a m/f friendship tbh.



Edited at 2017-03-06 07:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god this gifset kills me. they were such a platonic powercouple, truly two sides of the same coin. i'm sad she's dead (although we all saw it coming) but i love that he was there for her at the end and managed to give her a small measure of comfort by lying to her. the one man to not let her down <3



this show is ten times better at writing friendships than at writing love stories, i will never understand it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

aaaand here come the waterworks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm afraid, don't tell me anything. Reply

Thread

Link

GET OUT



GET OUT NOW



seriously, this comment section is full of spoilers, RUN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can someone tell me what Flint said to Eleanor right before she died? I think it was something about Rogers, but I couldn't understand it properly Reply

Thread

Link

she asked whether rogers was w the spanish, and he lied to her and told her no. which breaks my fucking heart bc he just wanted her to die w some small semblance of comfort ;_____;



whelp there i go again crying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

;__; Flint is such a good egg! (apart from the whole being a murdering pirate thing)



Eleanor deserved so much better than shitty Woodes Rogers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she asked if rogers was the one to bring the spanish to nassau, and flint lied to her and said he didn't so she wouldn't feel betrayed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Flint lied to Eleanor to give her some comfort. He said it wasn't Rogers who brought the Spanish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Rogers wasn't aligned with the Spanish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty everyone! :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The more I think about Eleanor's death, the Alsager I get. The fact she lied to herself until her last breath behind a man that was completely unworthy of her affection does seem boutique right though. It's been her fatal flaw since season 1. The reviewer for the Huffington Post said she was literally killed by the patriarchy and my sadness got deeper.



If they hadn't felt the need to make her pregnant and then have her miscarry before death, then invested maybe a bit more time making me believe Eleanor could conceivably fall for Rogers I would have been completely on board with her death, however. Then again, her father was so awful that it baffles me that her mother loved him and we know nothing about her. Reply

Thread

Link

"Then again, her father was so awful that it baffles me that her mother loved him and we know nothing about her."



this is the best drag i've ever read Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope Vane is punching him in the nuts repeatedly in Hell. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link