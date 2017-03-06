March 6th, 2017, 07:09 pm kjesta Black Sails: 407 Promo & 406 Featurette Synopsis: Flint urges caution on an enraged Silver; Max leads Rackham and Bonny upriver; Billy finds a survivor; Rogers discovers the truth.Sources: 1 2Crew, who else needs a motherfucking hug?(x) Tagged: black sails (starz), television, television - starz, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 150150 comments Add comment
no one will convince me otherwise.
i was expecting her to die for so long i thought i was prepared. nope.
And yeah I was so sure, like, we even had the episodes pinned down to a 1-2 ep range in which it was going to happen and even the scenario that she'd be killed by the Spanish was pretty clear to us all but it still got me so much... also because it was so prolonged and brutal and I didn't mind the fight itself but the part of her almost getting raped and stabbed in the belly and stuff where I felt like all her haters would really enjoy it. Ugh. It made me feel so queasy while watching it.
And then of course Flint... sweet gentle Flint... 😭
Fucking Rogers.
Madi is totally fine, no body no death. Especially on this show, people generally survive everything unless we actually see someone's corpse.
I liked how naturally Flint took charge of the various groups. He's a leader and people recognise it. Probably the reason nobody's killed him yet.
[promo spec]so... do y'all think jack and max are gonna be successful in taking down roger with grandpa guthrie's help? my life would be 100% made if they pulled it off and got roger thrown in debtor's jail. even if it doesn't do anything to depress england's efforts to retake nassau, it at least makes him pay. give max her sweet, sweet lesbian revenge please!
(i'm down 4 this if it means maxanne living happily ever after. my babies 😍😩)
also where tf is Thomas???? it's 4x07 already gdi where is he?!?!
that said, mfte @ thomas
I would have preferred S1 Eleanor to rise from the ashes and rule, to be sure. But in a way, I can't deny that it made narrative sense.
i just wish it hadn't been at the hand of some random spanish asshole, with all the pregnancy bullshit, and entirely through the fault of rogers' idiotic choices, instead of her going down swinging in a more significant way. her fatal mistake ultimately was her faith in rogers. i wish it had been a different mistake, aka her just miscalculating when making a decision for nassau's future or sth. (which she kind of did, in loving rogers, but eh.)
idk, i also keep oscillating a bit, but i always keep coming back to being mad. she just deserved a better way to die. (but i'm so so so grateful flint was with her. they truly were two chess pieces carved from the same piece of wood.)
what really sucks was that she had to be pregnant. there was no point for that plot than to double the manpain when woodes finds out.
madi has to be alive since we didn't see a body, but i was thinking that if she is dead- what if max is silver's wife in treasure island? not a romantic marriage, but they escape together~
idk i haven't actually read treasure island since i was a wee bb
I'm also rather pissed about Madi's fake death. I hate that trope. It literally serves no purpose other than to cause Silver a basic amount of angst followed by a happy reunion.
now here's hoping in another classic move they'll spirit thomas back to life too *ugly sobbing*
that being said i actually loved this episode, one of my favourites from this season. and i loved eleanor's death. her dying in flint's arms and flint granting her that last bit of mercy... it hurt, but it was great. pretty sure madi is still alive after reading the speculation but damn if that didn't take me by surprise. the scene where flint tells silver about madi was brutal, so little dialogue yet such amazing acting.
i'm hoping max and anne manage to reconcile because that scene broke my heart. glad to see them back on the same side at least.
this show is ten times better at writing friendships than at writing love stories, i will never understand it
GET OUT NOW
seriously, this comment section is full of spoilers, RUN
whelp there i go again crying.
Eleanor deserved so much better than shitty Woodes Rogers
If they hadn't felt the need to make her pregnant and then have her miscarry before death, then invested maybe a bit more time making me believe Eleanor could conceivably fall for Rogers I would have been completely on board with her death, however. Then again, her father was so awful that it baffles me that her mother loved him and we know nothing about her.
this is the best drag i've ever read