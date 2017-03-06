Chrissy Teigen pens an essay for Glamour on post-partum depression
❤ Thank you, @glamourmag, for helping me discuss my postpartum depression with your readers. https://t.co/zIxKDWGuTt— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 6, 2017
Here are some choice excerpts but I recommend reading the whole piece:
- I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy. What basically everyone around me—but me—knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression. How can I feel this way when everything is so great?
- I blamed whatever stress or detachment or sadness I was feeling at that time on the fact that there were so many odd circumstances.
- I couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy. I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: “Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom.”
- Before this, I had never, ever—in my whole entire life—had one person say to me: “I have postpartum depression.”
good vibes to her, and all of you on ONTD who suffer from mental illness
Glamour had another article listing the unusual ways PPD can manifest, and I'm certain it will help so many women.
I definitely get the feeling that ppl think I'm making my depression seem a lot worse because I'm not having emotional breakdowns every day or something and sulking around. I go out on Friday nights to go barhopping with my friends and consider myself to be a pretty social person, but the depression is all still there. I wish ppl could understand that.
Good on her for speaking out about it, I can't imagine how difficult that was.
I hope your sister is doing much better ❤️
IDK I just think in the real world, there are shades of gray. There are celebrities and real humans we all know (including ourselves) who have said things wrong in the past and who still have a lot to learn, and it frustrates me that ontd can be so...quick to hate people for things rather than realizing people should be viewed in a more well rounded way. Sometimes, it's right to totally write someone off for something but that shouldn't always be the default reaction.
Long story short..I agree w/ you and have a lot of thoughts clearly lol
Depression sucks sweaty smell ass (I say this as I lay in bed skipping class once again)
i tried antidepressants a few months ago (also for major anxiety issues) and it was so rocky that i stopped but im thinking of going back on them, i felt some benefits on 10mg but when my doc upped it to 20mg i felt like i lost all control over my emotions
im paranoid about being dependent on medication and ive heard some experiences where theyve made issues worse in the long term but idk
i want to cut this cycle of depressive period/stable period/panic period
Finding the right antidepressant can be kind of rocky but don't give up!
I tried Lexapro once but felt like a zombie on it. Anyone else have that reaction? Now I take a low dosage of Klonopin, which helps wonders.
I also gained 10 pounds on it, which I have yet to be able to get off.
They're so beautiful
I've suffered from situational depression and anxiety before and a huge part of my recovery was being open about it with my family and friends. Once I was, I realized how so many of them had gone through similar things as me. I went out to dinner with my friends a few weeks ago and I was talking about being on an antidepressant and came to find out ALL of us had been on one previously/currently. Talking about it openly and sharing experiences helped me immensely. I was fortunate enough to have an awesome support system, medical coverage, and access to help.
This is an ignorant question but how long does PPD last? At some point does it stop or if it continues after a certain period of time is it just "regular" depression?
i'm glad she shared it and i hope more people keep sharing stories. it's scary to do so, really scary, especially since you could risk losing your job, angering family and friends, causing even more upheaval in your own life, but it's important that those who can share their stories, do, and those who can't share their own stories, share the stories of others who can say those things.