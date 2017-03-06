rami sxsw

Chrissy Teigen pens an essay for Glamour on post-partum depression


Here are some choice excerpts but I recommend reading the whole piece:

  • I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy. What basically everyone around me—but me—knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression. How can I feel this way when everything is so great?

  • I blamed whatever stress or detachment or sadness I was feeling at that time on the fact that there were so many odd circumstances.

  • I couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy. I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: “Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom.”

  • Before this, I had never, ever—in my whole entire life—had one person say to me: “I have postpartum depression.”




good vibes to her, and all of you on ONTD who suffer from mental illness

❤️

source: Glamour, Chrissy's tweet
