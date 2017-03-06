Chrissy Teigen pens an essay for Glamour on post-partum depression

she did such a good job hiding it on social media (like most people do). glad she's getting help for it! Reply

Thread

Link

I feel the more people realize depression isn't just being sad and laying in bed, the sooner a better understanding can happen.



Glamour had another article listing the unusual ways PPD can manifest, and I'm certain it will help so many women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA



I definitely get the feeling that ppl think I'm making my depression seem a lot worse because I'm not having emotional breakdowns every day or something and sulking around. I go out on Friday nights to go barhopping with my friends and consider myself to be a pretty social person, but the depression is all still there. I wish ppl could understand that.



Edited at 2017-03-06 06:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This. People tell me "oh, but you have a bubbly personality!" and it doesn't jive with their preconceptions of what depression looks like Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Glad she's getting help. It's good she's speaking out about it, it'll surely help someone. Reply

Thread

Link

Man, with my history of depression, I'm feel like I would absolutely get PPD if I had a kid.



Good on her for speaking out about it, I can't imagine how difficult that was. Reply

Thread

Link

Same.. I've gone through depression and cannot imagine what it's like with a baby. My mom went through PPD after the birth of my brothers (so she had PPD AND twins) without any help or resources, which I really admire. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll be honest with you, if you deal with depression it does raise your risk of PPD. I have depression and after both my son and daughter's births I had PPD. It was ROUGH. It took me a long time to get over. It helps to have a good doc, support system and correct meds if need be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not that anyone should be obligated to but I love when people suffering from post-partum share their stories. It is so terribly common but absolutely not discussed enough. And often when a new baby arrives people sort of forget to check on how the mom is doing, to really make sure she is well and getting what *she* needs. I cringe looking back at my sister's post-partum because I think we all chocked up her unhappiness to other factors while really she needed to have this specific problem addressed Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like people naively assume that this can and does happen, because imo there's a big BIG stigma and feeling amongst new mothers (and the people around them tbh) where, like Chrissy says, everything is supposed to be roses and happy and if you aren't that way then there's something wrong with you, you're a bad mother and/or you hate your baby.



I hope your sister is doing much better ❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Loads thanks :) It was a long time ago but it impacted a lot of other aspects of her life negatively and I try to be on the alert now for friends or family with new babies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh i remember when ppl were complaining about the first time her and john went out without the baby. SMH. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know if it was like two comments that got blown up or if she had actual backlash but I remember people giving her shit for wearing shorts and a crop top after having the baby because it made the other moms feel bad o m g Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People are so ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That is so stupid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yeah I remember a post here about that lol that was absurd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The shift ONTD has had with her is amazing lol. She was 'useless, extra, OTT, etc' but now after her tweets dragging T*ump and her bitchin' cookbook, everyone loves ha. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember that, it was awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was ridiculous. They were acting as if they had left Luna home alone. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like she's the PRIME example for how extra people on ontd can be about celebs. People here seem to take the smallest action/inaction/word/silence from a celebrity and extrapolate it to be the definition of that human being at their core. It's one thing for a celebrity to do legit offensive stuff, and another for them to talk about something in a slightly different way than you would and then call them out for it (see: any celebrity's discussion of feminism and the seeming inability to recognize people may describe what feminism means to them differently than they would themselves, but that their definition can still be good and helpful to the cause).



IDK I just think in the real world, there are shades of gray. There are celebrities and real humans we all know (including ourselves) who have said things wrong in the past and who still have a lot to learn, and it frustrates me that ontd can be so...quick to hate people for things rather than realizing people should be viewed in a more well rounded way. Sometimes, it's right to totally write someone off for something but that shouldn't always be the default reaction.



Long story short..I agree w/ you and have a lot of thoughts clearly lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her twitter response was hilarious though: "Where is your baby?" "I dunno I can't find her." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sometimes you can just tell when there's gonna be a topic/post that people project the most about. Thankfully I skipped out on that one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:( I'm glad to see her be so open about this, and open about her seeing a therapist and going on meds.



Depression sucks sweaty smell ass (I say this as I lay in bed skipping class once again) Reply

Thread

Link

i really admire her for sharing this, her and john's relationship is so lovely to me



i tried antidepressants a few months ago (also for major anxiety issues) and it was so rocky that i stopped but im thinking of going back on them, i felt some benefits on 10mg but when my doc upped it to 20mg i felt like i lost all control over my emotions



im paranoid about being dependent on medication and ive heard some experiences where theyve made issues worse in the long term but idk

i want to cut this cycle of depressive period/stable period/panic period



Edited at 2017-03-06 06:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Not an entirely similar situation but when I started taking lithium and noticed an improvement I started to dread knowing I would have to take it for the rest of my life and be dependent on it. Both my psychiatrist and therapist likened it to being like diabetes where you're taking medicine for maintenance purposes which makes it sound a little better. Mental maintenance is just as important as physical maintenance.



Finding the right antidepressant can be kind of rocky but don't give up! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should try another one. Some of them can be fantastic but you have to try it for a month or two first. Sometimes the side effects can suck, I was on celexa for a year and it was great, but the first week I straight up hallucinated at least once. Had a dry mouth and had an extremely hard time waking up. But those symptoms went away as the weeks progressed and it worked extremely well for me after that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kudos to her for sharing this.



I tried Lexapro once but felt like a zombie on it. Anyone else have that reaction? Now I take a low dosage of Klonopin, which helps wonders. Reply

Thread

Link

That happened to me on Effexor. Trial and error with meds suck but it really does have some great payoff once you find one that works for you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was on 10mg of lexapro! it was super helpful to me (friends noticed a near-instant change in my ability to regulate and process emotions and changes in my life). no zombie-ness, though. it made me super emotional (i remember like. a few days after i started it, i went and wrote a quiz on chemical process design, and burst into tears handing it in bc i knew i'd done poorly but i couldn't help it). it was an embarrassing time for me, trying to wrangle everything, but i did get better on it for a while, though it was not a successful choice longterm. i was also on bupropion (0/10; they had me on... 20mg lexapro and 300mg bupropion at the same time and that was a very zombie-esque time, i felt like a walking ghost) but now that i'm on zoloft i think i'm seeing positive changes again (though they had to double my dosage after i ~hit another low point~ recently and i'm not liking these new headaches). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stopped taking Zoloft three weeks in because he headaches were so intense I would cry and have to take 2 Advil a as soon as I woke up and before bed. I'm scared tot elk my doc that I couldn't handle it tho and stopped Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was like that on Zoloft, I couldn't last a week on it. Switched to Prozac and am now on 300mg Welbutrin. I feel very comfortable on it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a black box reaction to Lexapro, felt meh on Zoloft and Prozac, and have found the best results on Wellbutrin but even that doesn't help with my post-election depression. I wish there was a better way to find which antidepressant works best for someone beyond testing and then having to wade through side effects for a few months. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A doctor gave me Lexapro after talking to me for less than a minute. It made me feel so much worse. It made me extremely depressed. Turns out, the only real issue I was having before taking it was hypoglycemia and only needed some help with my blood sugar. He didn't even tell me how to properly quit taking it and I wanted to die for about two weeks after getting off of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's kind weird how everyone's brain chemistry is different because Lexapro has done wonders for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lexapro helped my anxiety... in that it literally made me care about nothing.





I also gained 10 pounds on it, which I have yet to be able to get off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So glad she's getting help and sharing her story. Just when I think I couldn't love her more tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh that picture 😩😩😩😩



They're so beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

Idk what happened to my comment but they are a beautiful family Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really proud of her for being so open.



I've suffered from situational depression and anxiety before and a huge part of my recovery was being open about it with my family and friends. Once I was, I realized how so many of them had gone through similar things as me. I went out to dinner with my friends a few weeks ago and I was talking about being on an antidepressant and came to find out ALL of us had been on one previously/currently. Talking about it openly and sharing experiences helped me immensely. I was fortunate enough to have an awesome support system, medical coverage, and access to help. Reply

Thread

Link

Ok, I give in. I like her. Very touching article.

This is an ignorant question but how long does PPD last? At some point does it stop or if it continues after a certain period of time is it just "regular" depression? Reply

Thread

Link

this picture is so precious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dealt with it 2 years after each birth. I have 2 kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was a good read. my mental health has been trying at best these past few months and it's really hard to communicate to people because. it all feels very vulnerable. and there's no easy way to say, this is what's happening and this is why i am behaving the way that i do, without coming off as manipulative or trying to excuse yourself, when. really you just want to give people the context they're lacking and explain that in no way did they cause an issue or do something wrong. and it's hard when no one around you is talking about mental illness, no one is telling you that it's not your fault or helping you through things, and it's hard when that's partly your fault, because you aren't reaching out, and how can people know to help you if you don't ask? but it's hard to find the words for things when no one around you is using them and it's hard to explain to people when their lives are so different from your own.



i'm glad she shared it and i hope more people keep sharing stories. it's scary to do so, really scary, especially since you could risk losing your job, angering family and friends, causing even more upheaval in your own life, but it's important that those who can share their stories, do, and those who can't share their own stories, share the stories of others who can say those things. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh, this this this. i find it hard to express it to people who don't really understand it or suffer it themselves. i know one of my friends i sometimes talk to means well, but telling me to "get over it" or something like it is impossible. you feel horrible if you tell someone about it bc sometimes it's awkward, and then you also feel horrible if you don't bc people then don't understand why you're doing what you're doing. i just feel bad that i have it altogether. :| Reply

Parent

Thread



Link