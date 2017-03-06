ONTD Roundup

I'm so tired but I need to study :/ Reply

no you don't Reply

I'm two weeks behind lmao I really do need to study Reply

Stop trying sway good people over to your side. ¬_¬



did u even finish ur paper? Reply

download one of those productivity apps if you haven't already, it really helps you push through Reply

I am basically exclusively on ontd when I'm supposed to be doing other things. The more active I am, the more important things I'm putting off. Reply

I don't get why guys are so in love with their dicks. They always have the wish to send pics of it to others. I'm kinda not interested in pictures. Reply

It's true. Why do they want to show it off to everyone? No one wants to see that. Reply

men believe in the axis of dick Reply

tbh Reply

Lmao! So true. Though I've surprisingly only ever received one unsolicited dick pic in my life Reply

for real



though I did date (well, sext) a guy last year and it took a while and some encouragement before he'd send one lol. He had nothing to be ashamed about. Reply

I only caught two of those! Reply

I loved this. Reply

I dieeee Reply

It's going to be a huge loss for SNL when Kate leaves Reply

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Reply

She needs to marry me. Reply

lmao was she just randomly sitting around the set like kellyane? love it Reply

lmfaoooo Reply

I'm currently installing Dragon Age: Inquisition and I hope it's decent. I need a game I can get lost in. Reply

Oh yeah, that game is so great and long. Reply

It's a good game. Not as good as the first, but way better then the 2nd. I'm about halfway through it I think. Reply

I've started that game but haven't really gotten into it. Maybe if I keep at it I'll find it more enjoyable Reply

witcher 2 and 3 tbh Reply

I'm on my second playthrough! Reply

Happy Monday.



Gotta get through this week and then Spring Break! Which means this will be the longest week ever... Reply

Happy Monday ONTD, I'm considering selling weed to make extra money tbh. Reply

Do it! But don't get into trouble! If you do call me, I got a lawyer on speed dial. Reply

It's legal here in Massachusetts. I should open a vegan edibles shop. Reply

Parent

Who hasn't tbh? Reply

mail me some of your product Reply

I know someone that does this and I'm not mad at her Reply

Gosh, this is early today.



So last Friday I had a panic attack during a driving lesson and had to stop the car, couldn't continue. And today I dropped my phone (Huawei P9) down the loo and I'm watching its slow decline. The camera has been the first thing to go. It'll be dead by the end of the day. And now I'm researching the cost of phones outright (which I've never had to do, nothing like this has ever happened to me) and the costs just make me wanna barf.



On the plus side, my brother (who's been unemployed for 9 months) just got offered a job. Huzzah! Some lovely news for a Monday.



Happy Monday, y'all! Reply

Aww, sorry about your panic attack & your phone. :/ Congrats to your bro, though! Reply

Oh great, travel ban 2.0 Reply

Finished FFXV this weekend and I'm an emotional wreck. Damnit. Reply

I plan on starting that after classes are over because I know that I will need to invest some serious quality time into it. I don't want to put it off while attending to schoolwork.



My brother and friend have been RAVING about it. I assume it's worth it? Reply

Can't express how much I enjoyed it! It has its flaws, of course but overall it's a really solid game. I'm just still bitter about how it ended lol. Have fun bb! Reply

I quit the game around Chapter 10 because I realized I was trying to finish it for the sake of finishing it. I really didn't like it.



Horizon: Zero Dawn on the other hand...I'm OBSESSED. Reply

Parent

I'm a little pressed about how they ended it. the scene after the credits should have happened before anything. Reply

Parent

The ending was great. Too bad the rest of the game couldn't live up to that quality. Reply

Parent

https://www.yahoo.com/style/emma-watson s-definition-of-feminism-should-count-fo r-beyonce-too-195136943.html I would myself but am putting my computer in the shop until Thursday afternoon.

I only got three hours of sleep last night and now I have to get thru a whole work day. 😩 Reply

hey ontd! what's ur fave pizza topping?



last night i had cashew ricotta, sundried tomatoes and baby spinach with chilli flakes ✨ Reply

Pepperoni and cashews Reply

I didn't know this was a thing. Reply

Pepperoni and Sausage Reply

Mashed potatoes and bacon from a very specific place in New Haven. New Haven pizza is sf good. Reply

Basil, mozzarella and spinach Reply

Just cheese. Mushroom or eggplant if my wallet can afford it Reply

All the veggies tbh. Although this place I go to sometimes does a cashew ricotta, kale, and vegan pepperoni pizza that is SO good. Reply

pepperoni, onions, green peppers, jalapenos Reply

if i make it myself, eggplant, spinach and mozzarella



i've also made white pizza with fresh figs, parmesan, caramel onions and arugula and it was heavenly



but i've also had pizza with goat cheese, basil and strawberries and LET ME TELL YOU Reply

Spinach and mushroom. Reply

bell pepper, onion, and pineapple (SUCK IT PINEAPPLE HATERS) Reply

Sausage, pepperoni and jalapeño Reply

really into goat cheese, artichokes, pepperoni, and jalapenos, over a white sauce made of olive oil and garlic. Also good with calabrian peppers instead of jalapenos. Reply

pepperoni and jalapenos Reply

Red onions and spinach



Arugula and prosciutto is super good too Reply

margherita with pesto Reply

Margarita or Hawaiian with ham substituted out for chicken.



Reply

ALL THE MOZZARELLA! Reply

generally speaking I'm a pepperoni traditionalist but I love going places that do "gourmet" pizzas and trying different and wonderful things. Recently I had a one with tortellini and prosciutto which was divine. Reply

Many cheeses, mushrooms, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, onions. Reply

Pineapple 💅🏽 No shame Reply

pepperoni, pineapple, and banana peppers Reply

Bacon + feta cheese Reply

feta cheese Reply

pepperoni and mushrooms. And spinach, but only when I make it at home. Reply

Pepperoni. Depending on my mood, I'll add onions, green peppers, banana peppers, jalapenos, or shredded parmesan (any combo of the above, usually don't do them all at once tho lol). Reply

pepperoni and mushrooms



everyone who likes pineapple on their pizza needs to seek god Reply

Parent

pineapple Reply

Literally just cheese Reply

3 meats



olive bacon



veggies Reply

apple butter, cheddar, chicken, onions Reply

jalapenos Reply

Green asparagus, parma ham and baked egg. Reply

I like pepperoni, beef, sausage, ham, and pineapple. Not all at once, though. Reply

Allll the veggies. Reply

pineapple and jalapeno Reply

jalapenos and mushrooms Reply

I just rewatched Beetle Juice. When I was a child I hated the character Delia because she wanted to change the old house and make it more modern. Now I'm like her. It would kill me to move into a small town and live an old house. Reply

I LOVE Beetlejuice and I still that they come moving in trying to change every single thing. lol Reply

New travel ban and Gavin Grimm's case just got kicked back to the lower courts because of Trump. Fuck everything. Reply

And Gorsuch ruled against transgender rights twice in his career so if Gavin's case gets kicked back to SCOTUS and Gorsuch is on the bench... Reply

