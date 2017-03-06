Katy Perry sexually assaults Shawn Mendes

WHAT is she doing on that gif omg lmao Reply

...yeeeeeah, no @ that title. Can we not be flippant about sexual assault? thx. Reply

Because he's a guy? Like you don't just go around grabbing people's asses, guy or girl.



Sexual assault is the correct term here. Reply

And isn't he 17? This is not ok tbh. Reply

lol @ everyone having to explain what sexual assault is...



And ugh... Katy Perry is always so damned messy. Like, you're in your thirties, girl, what were you thinking? Reply

ikr. that's not cool. Reply

Seriously. He's a kid. Reply

She grabbed his butt without his consent. how is this being flippant? Reply

So you go around grabbing people's parts without their consent? Reply

He's just 18. I mean, just reverse the genders, would you be ok with a man of Katy s age touching the butt of a teenage girl without her permission Reply

i agree. people are doing too much and it's coming off as very tacky and opportunistic because she's katy perry and they're looking for a reason to be like this. Reply

ummm lol Reply

If she touched him without his consent it is exactly that. Reply

regardless of the broad legal definitions which make it ~technically~ correct, i agree.



most of us who landed in a court room to testify against someone who committed sexual assault against us, it wasn't because they touched our butt. Reply

the title is accurate and the comments in here about "she just touched his butt , you dont go to court for that' are so fucking gross. I've had my ass grabbed by men without my consent and I felt violated and disgusting afterward but i never reported it or said anything about it because of attitudes like this that people hold. So y'all (not aiming this at you oc directly) can just go fuck right off. Reply

this thread: Reply

mte -_- Reply

Glad this thread just brought out either the sexual assaulters in here or the people who don't give a fuck about it. Noted. Reply

We're millennials. Everything is sexual assault. Reply

this thread is gross Reply

mhmm.



i would categorize this incident as sexual HARASSMENT not assault



i'm fairly certain shawn doesn't have trauma related to this that he's going to struggle with for the rest of his life.



i say this as a survivor who lost their case and deals with trauma-related anxiety and an extreme discomfort and disgust of and around guys who are the same background/culture as my assaulter. Reply

what does kate hudson have to do with this Reply

her name is katheryn hudson and op thinks they're hilarious Reply

what someone else said, her name was katy hudson, but she changed it to her mom's maiden name (perry) to avoid any confusion between the two Reply

i shouldn't laugh at this but what the hell is happening in that gif Reply

2013 miley wild'n Reply

is something happening in the gif? i don't see anything Reply

you can see katy in the background looking at shawn, and then as soon as shawn turns around katy quickly looks away as if to be like 'oh shit, i got caught' Reply

yeah i got that but she's way too far? how could she possibly touch him from that distance? but i believe it tbh, katy ain't shit Reply

no when she isnt in the shot she touches his butt and as the interviewers are asking him a question hes silent and then goes "I'm sorry someone's touching my butt i dont know *turns around* sees its her" and then completely forgets the question he was asked cause hes so confused Reply

I'd touch his butt Reply

Damn, I didn't realize Katy Perry's arms were 15 feet long because she somehow managed to touch his bum while not being next to him. Reply

if you watch the video she touches his butt after she does the creepy thing in the gif Reply

Oh I know, I think he just had a delayed reaction. Keep your hands to yourself, Katy! Reply

lol I can practically hear Alexis saying, "David, ew!" Reply

I just started watching schitt's Creek and it's so good ❤ Reply

I need season 3 Reply

Katy just loves her gays, that's all. Reply

Nnnnnn lmao Reply

NNNNNNNNNNN STAWP Reply

I saw this tweet thread on FB and died Reply

omfggggggggggg Reply

Lmaoo Reply

SEAN CODY EXCLUSIVE NNNNNNNN AHAHAHA Reply

s t o p Reply

HALJGALSGHALJG Reply

slayed to the rhythm > lady chola orientga's discography > regine george in sheep's clothing's discography Reply

i agree!!! Reply

Bye wig. Reply

I actually agree. I like the song. Not sure why its flopping and bridge troll, pancake head Sheeram is doing well. Reply

Katy does it all the time. I have seen her doing it at other events. Reply

doing it all the time is not an excuse. rapists don't get away with it just because they "do it all the time." Reply

Jesus fucking Christ. This is not okay. At all. What the fuck. Reply

MTE. #14 is too low for the Queen of Pop! Reply

lmao never change kitty cat. Reply

lmfao Reply

kitty purry Reply

mte Reply

screaming Reply

Here's the vid, and shawn says hes never met her before and then is asked what if he grabbed her butt and he goes 'nooooo i cannot do that, that is not good'. Like I'm disgusted at the reactions in this post.



I HATE people who just touch your butt for the lolz. I know so many girls who do that Reply

I have a big butt and always had guys touch my ass at bars until one day I decked one guy in the fucking face and then I got kicked out of the bar bc I was defending myself. Fucked up. Reply

I'm sorry that happened to you, that really fucking sucks. I shoved a guy who grabbed my ass in a bar and he got thrown out so fast, it was amazing. And the bartender apologized to me on his behalf. I generally expect that people will look out for one another when they witness shitty behavior like that so I'm always really happy when I'm proved right. Reply

That happened to me too! A bunch of us went to a gay bar with my friend for his 21st and some trashed straight guy started very openly feeling up a couple of the girls in our group. The first time we were like "Dude you're drunk and you need to step the fuck back. This is not okay." Then he stuck his hand right up my skirt. My friend's older sister decked him and WE got kicked out while HE got to stay -_- Reply

jealous of your big butt :( Reply

yes shit like that infuriates me! i have a bigger/perky butt but i'm also rather petite (5'1) so guys think it's okay to touch me however they like because i'm tiny and cute. i hate when people touch me so every single guy who thinks they can touch any part of me without consent can fuck off to hell Reply

Ikr!

i hate people touching me and when my friends grab\touch my butt just for the lolz and try to play it as a joke or a "relax, its just me" it drives me mad. It is not funny or cool. Reply

Same! My reaction when someone touches my ass is to deck them tbh Reply

A girl at my work grabbed my boob and like I didn't care but I was just annoyed that she did grab me, but a 20 year old girl joke grabbing my boob isn't a threat. besides, we're even now, the other day I totally reached out to grab the door and wasn't looking and just grabbed her boob. I was like, damn girl, you have nice boobs! Reply

can't wait to see how people shrug this off because it happened to a guy Reply

Guys should be so lucky to be sexually assaulted by women! Reply

Already happened in comment #2! Reply

Already happened. Reply

It's so gross :/ Reply

Too late! Reply

