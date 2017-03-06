Katy Perry sexually assaults Shawn Mendes
Yes, @KatyPerry touched @ShawnMendes’ butt. Here’s what happened https://t.co/5OptUl4IMm pic.twitter.com/luVGyxk4CZ— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 6, 2017
-before flopping horribly & embarassing herself on stage katy hudson had no #mercy available on itunes and grabbed shawn mendes ass while he was being interviewed.
-chained to the rhythm is sinking to the bottom currently @ #14
source=
Sexual assault is the correct term here.
And ugh... Katy Perry is always so damned messy. Like, you're in your thirties, girl, what were you thinking?
most of us who landed in a court room to testify against someone who committed sexual assault against us, it wasn't because they touched our butt.
i would categorize this incident as sexual HARASSMENT not assault
i'm fairly certain shawn doesn't have trauma related to this that he's going to struggle with for the rest of his life.
i say this as a survivor who lost their case and deals with trauma-related anxiety and an extreme discomfort and disgust of and around guys who are the same background/culture as my assaulter.
i hate people touching me and when my friends grab\touch my butt just for the lolz and try to play it as a joke or a "relax, its just me" it drives me mad. It is not funny or cool.
Same! My reaction when someone touches my ass is to deck them tbh