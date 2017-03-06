March 6th, 2017, 11:29 am ms_mmelissa Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Emma Watson and others at the Beauty and the Beast press conference Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty Imagessource Tagged: black celebrities, british celebrities, emma watson, gugu mbatha-raw Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6868 comments Add comment
Emma needs to ditch her stylist. Everything she wears looks nice except for one element that totally doesn't belong
Edit: Gugu looks lovely!
Edited at 2017-03-06 04:49 pm (UTC)
I'm so fucking confused watching Legion but I'm glued.
at least he's hot for a brit
Gugu <3<3<3 But her dress ain't cute either sry