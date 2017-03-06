The way Emma dresses is starting to remind me of how someone like Diane Kruger will wear something cute with a dumb and distracting detail added. Reply

perfect comparison Reply

ok WHO was in charge of ironing the background Reply

LMAO! It reminds me of that general background everyone had on school picture day, but if your parents had a little extra money you could get a different color. Reply

lmao. it reminds me of that too Reply

haha totally Reply

Yep lmao Reply

omg I didn't even realize until you said it, but good lord, you're right. Reply

Me @ Dan Stevens' stylist this entire press tour: Reply

If I were Belle and the beast transformed from that monstrosity to Matthew Crowley, I'd ask for a refund. Reply

Gugu is so beautiful. Honestly, I wish she was Belle after seeing Beyond the Lights. Reply

In a perfect world Reply

I wanted her after seeing Belle, lol. Actually I'm upset so I don't know why I put lol Reply

What the fuck is Dan wearing Reply

He's so quirky, he's at work but he's sticking out his tongue at convention! That banana, OHEMGEE! I've never found him more relate-able, you guyz! Reply

Lmao. I didn't even notice the banana at first, when I went back and saw it I was like... 😒😒 I don't get it, like everyone else looks so nice and he's wearing... that. He'd look a lot better if he wore a proper shirt!!!! Reply

Omg gugu 😍



Emma needs to ditch her stylist. Everything she wears looks nice except for one element that totally doesn't belong Reply

Emma has the worst style Reply

She looks like she's wearing a rug 😭 Reply

her stylist always goes for edgy which i don't think Emma can pull off Reply

How emma is a fashion icon but dressed like shit is beyond me Reply

I'd like Emma's dress if it were only the white part.



Edit: Gugu looks lovely!



Edited at 2017-03-06 04:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Dan has come a long way. He was on a mission not to be typecast and to get into hollywood.

I'm so fucking confused watching Legion but I'm glued.



Reply

i cant believe he succeeded after the backlash he got after downton abbey. white men will always be forgiven. like look where heigl's career is....(she sucks but still...)



at least he's hot for a brit Reply

i have never heard of him until this movie, and honestly, i don't wanna know any more. britain can keep him. Reply

That dress/look would've been cute if it wasn't for that dumb bow Reply

Emma's dress looks semi cute except for that dumbass black sheet she tied around herself. Reply

Ugh why ruin that cute white dress with the misshapen bow thing? Reply

