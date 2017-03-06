∘ kehlani

Toro y Moi thinks "we're all a lil racist" and "mixed race ppl have a better view on the world"

Toro y Moi, or Chaz Bundick, is an American artist and producer known for his association with the chillwave movement. His recent tweets have brought confusion to many.












SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5

wild
