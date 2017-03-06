Toro y Moi thinks "we're all a lil racist" and "mixed race ppl have a better view on the world"

Um ......... Reply

Thread

Link

UGH! I saw this bullshit this morning. My faves stay disappointing me. Reply

Thread

Link

these tweets read like he just smoked some weed and feels like he's saying something deep. Reply

Thread

Link

Why do I get the feeling that's exactly what happened? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first sentence of this post really confused me. The fuck is the chillwave movement? Reply

Thread

Link

hipster music Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hipster music [2]

but it's basically this subgenre of electronic pop that's been popular with the Teens™ lately. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's been awhile for a few years. It is basically the soundtrack of life to the assistant manager at an Urban Outfitters. However, it is really nice background music when I need to study. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I'm loving this comprehensive description. I googled a bit and I didn't know that type of music had a name, let alone that name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This accurate description.



Pretty sure there's a YouTube/Spotify/SoundCloud called that too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

An extremely lame and embarrassing genre of music that died in 2012 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The most important (and funny) thing to know about chillwave is that people debat if it even was a genre of music or just a just a term that a bunch of artists who came out around the same time (2009 specifically) with similar sounding music got thrown into.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

drugs are bad mmmkay Reply

Thread

Link

True dat. We all make judgments about a person - their race, gender, sexuality, clothing, etc. That's how human brains make sense of their world. I don't think it's a big deal.



P.S. Avenue Q beat this guy to it. Reply

Thread

Link

racism is socially constructed, it's not something that happens because our brains work that way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a troll Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't understand why people love to hate other people. Racism is socially constructed but nearly everyone does it. Even if it's only a mild form of racism. I don't think that we should accept that. The way humans hate is just unbelievable and we should fight against it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Your ideas are intriguing to me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But are we human or are we dancer Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"we're all a lil racist. racism isn't the issue. violence is. stop the violence."



um



they're not mutually exclusive. wtf am i reading right now? Reply

Thread

Link

lol wut Reply

Thread

Link

Omg lol I need to watch this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg the Lieutenant Dan and KellyAnn comparison had me rolling. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this attempt at teh_deep, lol Reply

Thread

Link

what a special little snowflake...



gtfoh Reply

Thread

Link

This is dumb.



Violence is not the only issue. Words can make you feel as worthless.



I don't like any of what he's saying.



Edited at 2017-03-06 04:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Right? Like when POC get racially profiled it isn't necessarily violent, but it still has a major impact on their lives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link