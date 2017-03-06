Toro y Moi thinks "we're all a lil racist" and "mixed race ppl have a better view on the world"
Toro y Moi, or Chaz Bundick, is an American artist and producer known for his association with the chillwave movement. His recent tweets have brought confusion to many.
wild
can't we all just be racist together?— Chaz B. (@ToroyMoi) March 6, 2017
we're all a lil racist. racism isn't the issue. violence is. stop the violence.— Chaz B. (@ToroyMoi) March 6, 2017
you can only control y o u r perception. i love this world. order requires chaos.— Chaz B. (@ToroyMoi) March 6, 2017
i feel like us mixed race ppl have a better view of the world.— Chaz B. (@ToroyMoi) March 6, 2017
we never fit in with anyone.— Chaz B. (@ToroyMoi) March 6, 2017
Chaz wyd
um
they're not mutually exclusive. wtf am i reading right now?
gtfoh
Violence is not the only issue. Words can make you feel as worthless.
I don't like any of what he's saying.
