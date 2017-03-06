15 (5) Stars and the iconic movies that made them cringe
Many great actresses and actors such as Meryl Streep, Harrison Ford, Cary Grant, Jane Fonda and others have made some incredible movies where played some iconic characters. The following list which consist of 15 (5 below with the other 10 @ the source) actors not so thrilled with their iconic characters.
Kate Winslet in Titanic
The Titanic star says of her performance (which she received a Academy Award nomination) after seeing a 3D version in 2013: "Every single scene, I'm like 'Really, really? You did it like that? Oh my God.' Even my American accent, I can't listen to it. It's awful. Hopefully, it's so much better now. It sounds terribly self-indulgent, but actors do tend to be very self-critical. I have a hard time watching any of my performances, but watching 'Titanic' I was just like 'Oh God, I want to do that again.'"
Meryl Streep in The French Lieutenant's Woman
While on The Graham Norton Show, Meryl talks about her performance in 'The French Lieutenant's Woman' (she also garnered a Academy Award nomination): "I didn't feel like I was living it." Quoting her character in the movie, she added with a laugh, "I didn't feel I imbued the angel of inspiration with the ... whatever it was."
Alec Guiness in Star Wars
Many times Alec Guiness has showed his disdain for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy such as telling friends in letters where he described the film as 'fairy tale rubbish' and writing in his diary "Apart from the money, which should get me comfortably through the year, I regret having embarked on the film ... the dialogue, which is lamentable, keeps being changed and only slightly improved."
Guiness also said in a 1999 interview that it was his idea for his character to be killed as it would make him a stronger character (as he told George Lucas) and goes on to say in the same interview, "What I didn't tell Lucas was that I just couldn't go on speaking those bloody awful, banal lines. I'd had enough of the mumbo jumbo" and that he 'shriveled up' every time 'Star Wars' mentioned him.
Harrison Ford in Blade Runner
Harrison has said that Blade Runner was the most frustrating movie he has ever made 'partly because the shoot was so grueling, and the changes in post-production that were meant to help the film's chances at the box-office didn't'. Harrison Ford also clashed with director Ridley Scott and for many years didn't want to speak about the film but by 2007 Ford contributed to the DVD documentary 'Dangerous Days: Making Blade Runner'.
In the documentary, he talks about the voiceover that were used in the theatrical version saying it was written by "clowns". He also said in a Playboy interview about the voiceover, "I delivered it to the best of my ability, given that I had no input. I never thought they'd use it. But I didn't try and sandbag it. It was simply bad narration." Now Harrison has since reconciled with Scott and has made peace with the movie (he's also starring in the sequel released this year)
Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction
In a 2003 with CBS News, Close said she would reevaluate the way she portrayed the iconic Alex Forrest, where she thought in some ways was an contributing factor towards mental health stigma with the popularity of the film: "I would read that script totally differently," Close said. "The astounding thing was that in my research for Fatal Attraction, I talked to two psychiatrists. Never did a mental disorder come up. Never did the possibility of that come up. That, of course, would be the first thing I would think of now." She continues saying, "Most people with mental illness are not violent," she told CBS News. "That is wrong, and it's proven wrong and it is immoral to keep that perpetrated."
What next? Rose wasn't a real person?!
Never did a mental disorder come up. Never did the possibility of that come up.
??????? How is that possible?! Imo it's not just the mental health thing, it's the absurd misogyny of the story, not to mention the part where no one seems uncomfortable with a pregnant woman getting murdered (if that was really true). I'm not against women ever dying in any story ever -- obvious that has to happens sometimes -- but I never liked how it was handled in that one.
I'm a lifelong SW fan but I love them for it, bc the cast of the later trilogies/spinoffs would never dare. But I love that they just take their Star Wars elder statesman status and run with it.
and aw @ Kate, that's kinda endearing.
Edited at 2017-03-06 03:28 pm (UTC)
ANAKINALEC
idc I love everything about Titanic. I didn't think her accent was bad.
but yeah, she's terrible in it.
I'm not a big fan of Natalie in general though. One of my favorite movies is V for Vendetta, but she makes me cringe a few times w/ her shitty acting. I overlook it as much as possible tho.
Like the reason the iceberg made such an impact and took the titanic down is because there was a coal fire for THREE FUCKING WEEKS that NO ONE NOTICED until it had created so much internal damage. The titanic never should have set sail.
And then there's the whole theory of why the Californian couldn't get the message to the titanic in time and why the spotters saw the iceberg too late. It's all super fascinating
I already know I'm about to do a Titanic rewatch, but I had no idea Rose was supposed to be American. I guess I'll be listening for that now.
it's a story. I'm sorry the prop department messed up and got a piece of wood that was too big?
iirc, they would have only survived (and just barely) if they had managed to tie her life jacket under the board. Which like, if I'm freezing in the middle of the ocean on a board, no way am I going to come up with that idea in time for it to help.
Plus I firmly blame it for kickstarting my love for the early 1900's.
I mean, it's stupid levels of cheesy but they had the chemistry to make it work, and to this day that old couple and the mother and her children dying in their beds/the orchestra playing as the ship sank, are things that stay with me even tho I haven't rewatched the movie in sth like a decade.