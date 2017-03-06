Cleopatra Jones 1

15 (5) Stars and the iconic movies that made them cringe

Many great actresses and actors such as Meryl Streep, Harrison Ford, Cary Grant, Jane Fonda and others have made some incredible movies where played some iconic characters. The following list which consist of 15 (5 below with the other 10 @ the source) actors not so thrilled with their iconic characters.


Kate Winslet in Titanic
The Titanic star says of her performance (which she received a Academy Award nomination) after seeing a 3D version in 2013: "Every single scene, I'm like 'Really, really? You did it like that? Oh my God.' Even my American accent, I can't listen to it. It's awful. Hopefully, it's so much better now. It sounds terribly self-indulgent, but actors do tend to be very self-critical. I have a hard time watching any of my performances, but watching 'Titanic' I was just like 'Oh God, I want to do that again.'"



Meryl Streep in The French Lieutenant's Woman
While on The Graham Norton Show, Meryl talks about her performance in 'The French Lieutenant's Woman' (she also garnered a Academy Award nomination): "I didn't feel like I was living it." Quoting her character in the movie, she added with a laugh, "I didn't feel I imbued the angel of inspiration with the ... whatever it was."



Alec Guiness in Star Wars
Many times Alec Guiness has showed his disdain for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy such as telling friends in letters where he described the film as 'fairy tale rubbish' and writing in his diary "Apart from the money, which should get me comfortably through the year, I regret having embarked on the film ... the dialogue, which is lamentable, keeps being changed and only slightly improved."

Guiness also said in a 1999 interview that it was his idea for his character to be killed as it would make him a stronger character (as he told George Lucas) and goes on to say in the same interview, "What I didn't tell Lucas was that I just couldn't go on speaking those bloody awful, banal lines. I'd had enough of the mumbo jumbo" and that he 'shriveled up' every time 'Star Wars' mentioned him.




Harrison Ford in Blade Runner
Harrison has said that Blade Runner was the most frustrating movie he has ever made 'partly because the shoot was so grueling, and the changes in post-production that were meant to help the film's chances at the box-office didn't'. Harrison Ford also clashed with director Ridley Scott and for many years didn't want to speak about the film but by 2007 Ford contributed to the DVD documentary 'Dangerous Days: Making Blade Runner'.

In the documentary, he talks about the voiceover that were used in the theatrical version saying it was written by "clowns". He also said in a Playboy interview about the voiceover, "I delivered it to the best of my ability, given that I had no input. I never thought they'd use it. But I didn't try and sandbag it. It was simply bad narration." Now Harrison has since reconciled with Scott and has made peace with the movie (he's also starring in the sequel released this year)



Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction
In a 2003 with CBS News, Close said she would reevaluate the way she portrayed the iconic Alex Forrest, where she thought in some ways was an contributing factor towards mental health stigma with the popularity of the film: "I would read that script totally differently," Close said. "The astounding thing was that in my research for Fatal Attraction, I talked to two psychiatrists. Never did a mental disorder come up. Never did the possibility of that come up. That, of course, would be the first thing I would think of now." She continues saying, "Most people with mental illness are not violent," she told CBS News. "That is wrong, and it's proven wrong and it is immoral to keep that perpetrated."

