15 (5) Stars and the iconic movies that made them cringe

Kate's accent in Titanic was American?! I always thought Rose was British what the fuck

I always thought so too, but she does mention that Titanic was taking her "BACK to America in chains". And I think she mentions "Philadelphia society" coming to her wedding? LMAO all my decade old Titanic knowledge coming back. Reply

omg I can't believe this I am truly shook



What next? Rose wasn't a real person?! Reply

Yeah, she's definitely American, though old-timey rich-people American accents def sounded a bit British/mid-Atlantic, like the classic Katharine Hepburn Bryn Mawr accent. Kate's performance wasn't rly the problem, it was lines like "this doesn't make any sense!" "I know. That's why I trust it." LAWD Reply

Omg the same!?! Wasn't it the point she was british and was marrying an american, thus going on the titanic to move? Reply

I thought she was going for a Mid-Atlantic thing Reply

really you didn't know? but how could you forget her iconic line "to me, it was a slave ship. taking me back to America in chains" Reply

lmao it does sound incredibly british. Reply

Same but I always watched the dubbed version so I have that excuse Reply

tbh it works perfectly well for an upper-crust lady of means in 1912. Atlantic English and all that. Reply

She spoke with a super affected American accent so I can see why you would think that. Reply

Lmao same. My life is a lie! Reply

Titanic as a whole isn't really anyone's best work. Reply

Yeah and tbh I don't see the fuss over it. Reply

I was a total obsessive back in the day, but I can see it objectively now. The writing is terrible, the acting is terrible to mediocre, it's melodramatic, it's overblown, etc etc. It's a tooooootal James Cameron ego piece. But it's still fun to watch for the nostalgia. Reply

it was a big grand capital M "Movie," I guess, with an intriguing basic story that even history novices had heard of, two beautiful leads, a huge budget with huge effects, with a song that was one of the biggest hits of a generation. It's not well-written by any stretch of the imagination but it's the sort of big extravagant film that people wanted to specifically see on the big screen. Reply

It was so good when it came out, like the cgi and how they filmed everything was mindblowing. Plus the music Reply

haha but leo was a dream. I was 12 and so obsessed with the movie because leo was so cute. It is really funny and embarrassing looking back at it. Reply

It's didn't age well tbqh. Then again I only saw it once so eh. :/ Reply

What about the old lady who dropped the necklace into the ocean in the end? Reply

lol @ Alec's eternal hate-boner for Star Wars. And Meryl...that's not the only performance you should be displeased by, lbr. Did you SEE August: Osage County???



Never did a mental disorder come up. Never did the possibility of that come up.



??????? How is that possible?! Imo it's not just the mental health thing, it's the absurd misogyny of the story, not to mention the part where no one seems uncomfortable with a pregnant woman getting murdered (if that was really true). I'm not against women ever dying in any story ever -- obvious that has to happens sometimes -- but I never liked how it was handled in that one. Reply

I love how the OT cast talk shit about it, not only Sir Alec but Mark, Carrie and Harrison all dragging the godawful dialogue and George Lucas' stupid ideas (no underwear in space).



I'm a lifelong SW fan but I love them for it, bc the cast of the later trilogies/spinoffs would never dare. But I love that they just take their Star Wars elder statesman status and run with it.

Oh God, August: Osage County was painful to watch. Reply

Lol that's actually why I enjoy watching it--bc it is such a blatant hot mess. Reply

A:OC was a GD mess. I don't even...just so, so, so bad. Which is unfortunate because it is a great play. Reply

aw I liked A:OC Reply

lmao @ Alec Guiness. as someone who never 'got' Star Wars & finds the entire franchise massively overrated, this made me lol irl.



and aw @ Kate, that's kinda endearing. Reply

i still fux with titanic Reply

yas Reply

that's bc you have great taste Reply

it's just hella entertaining, man. and i dont even like white people, romance, and hets. Reply

Blade Runner is iconic for a reason, but Harrison isn't wrong. I hate him in that movie, it's like he didn't even try. everyone else outshines him.



Edited at 2017-03-06 03:28 pm (UTC)

Mte Reply

man alec just really really hates star wars Reply

ANAKIN ALEC







idc I love everything about Titanic. I didn't think her accent was bad. idc I love everything about Titanic. I didn't think her accent was bad. Reply

Speaking of bad, Natalie is SO BAD in the Star Wars franchise. Hayden Christensen too, but Christ she's awful. Reply

I mean, TO BE FAIR, I don't know how you're supposed to do a good job acting when you're given just awful dialogue to work with. the cards were really stacked against them.





but yeah, she's terrible in it. Reply

ikr? Like it's a combo of the script and their acting, but their acting really makes the script stand out as utter shit, if that makes sense.



I'm not a big fan of Natalie in general though. One of my favorite movies is V for Vendetta, but she makes me cringe a few times w/ her shitty acting. I overlook it as much as possible tho. Reply

it wasn't bad. it was a 1912 accent that would have had that weird mid-atlantic thing anyway (coming from high society) so i think in context even if it was a slip up it still makes sense that she sounded that way Reply

unpopular opinion, but i still think natalie portman is a terrible actress & when i remember she's an oscar winner i feel like laughing. especially for the hot mess that was black swan, lmao. she's only not terrible when she has a good director coaxing a somewhat decent performance out of her & the film has stronger qualities besides ~natalie portman is in it~. Reply

lmao Alec Guiness did that ish for the coins! Hell I would too Reply

Lmao y'all my sis and i been reading titanic facts to each other all weekend and I've learned so much omg. Like you guys really have to look into recent research about the titanic!!! Reply

Oh for real? I got super obsessed with the actual ship/disaster back when the movie was first out. I have so much damn knowledge about the fucking Titanic. I would be good at very specific trivia. Reply

I have so much to say but it's too much lol. There's a titanic documentary that came out in late January that explains everything but I haven't seen it yet.



Like the reason the iceberg made such an impact and took the titanic down is because there was a coal fire for THREE FUCKING WEEKS that NO ONE NOTICED until it had created so much internal damage. The titanic never should have set sail.



And then there's the whole theory of why the Californian couldn't get the message to the titanic in time and why the spotters saw the iceberg too late. It's all super fascinating Reply

I never knew that the reason the boats were only half full is cause the commander loading the boats was so fuckin serious about only women and children that he'd let the boats go when the men would try to get in the boat. I mean it's even in the movie but it never registered w me Reply

i've always been obsessed with it because i'm from newfoundland (titanic sank nearest our shores) and i also lived in halifax (where most of the passengers who were found are buried) so there's a lot of info about it floating around here. Reply

I went to one of the Titanic exhibits last summer and afterwards. It was so good. Reply

the narration to blade runner doesn't really bother me, but maybe that's because that's usually the version that is available on streaming services so I've seen it more often. The riding through the country happy ending is still the worst though. Reply

I already know I'm about to do a Titanic rewatch, but I had no idea Rose was supposed to be American. I guess I'll be listening for that now. Reply

also I hate all the people who have spend so much time analyzing whether or not that piece of wood could have held both jack and rose. It's like the people that spent time analyzing if that top from inception would fall over (I mean, obviously, they had to film a real top, ya turds).





it's a story. I'm sorry the prop department messed up and got a piece of wood that was too big? Reply

I hate when people argue that because the point was never that it wasn't big enough. The point was that it couldn't support the weight of the two of them and stay afloat.

Didn't mythbusters prove it wouldn't have floated them both? Reply

yeah. iirc, they would have only survived, and just barely, if they'd managed to tie her life jacket under the board. which, if I'm freezing to death on a board in the middle of the ocean, no way I'm coming up with great ideas like that. Reply

my reply disappeared so if i reply twice, my bad.



iirc, they would have only survived (and just barely) if they had managed to tie her life jacket under the board. Which like, if I'm freezing in the middle of the ocean on a board, no way am I going to come up with that idea in time for it to help. Reply

jfc they even SHOWED Jack trying to get on the thing with her and it wouldn't take both their weight so he got back in the water, I can't believe this is even a debate. Reply

I always felt that they should have switched. Kate was built like a sea lion in Titanic and could have withstood the below zero temperature better than twinky Leo. Reply

Christopher Plummer's hatred of The Sound of Music will never not be funny to me. Reply

titanic is still one of my all time favorite movies. my 11 year old self was floored seeing rose spit in cal's face. i remember my mother straight cheering her on in the theater and saying 'good fuck him!' under her breath and me being shocked at my mom lmao there are so many scenes in the movie that just make me tear up and get all emotional. Reply

Saaaaaame. That movie scandalized me but at the same time I was obsessed with it since the first time I saw it. It still gives me all the feels Reply

SAME @ my 8 year old self. I'll never let go... Reply

Same. I watched the VHS so many times and I had memorized when you had to switch out the first tape for the second and had a poster in my room lol. I would get so invested every time that my little 8 year old brain would think maybe...just maybe it would turn out different this time and jack would live lmao. Reply

I remember everyone in the theater cheering when Rose spit at Cal too lol. Reply

Titanic still holds up. They did a good fucking job on that film tbh. They really focussed on the ~humanity of the story. When I was 12/13 I watched it over and over on VHS and had the Heart of the Ocean necklaces, posters, etc. I loved the soundtracks and had all the books. I saw it a couple years ago on IMAX 3D in London and its still so good idec Reply

When My Heart Will Go On plays at the beginning, I start sobbing. Reply

The movie is amazing. And it's a "great" movie too -- they did such a good job on it. I think the acting, the suspense, the set-design, the effects, all of it. The whole thing that brings it down is some the cheesy writing, but I don't really care because Leo/Kate pulled it off. Reply

The scale, the craftsmanship, the fact that the same director made Aliens only a decade prior...A+



Plus I firmly blame it for kickstarting my love for the early 1900's. Reply

lol i remembered a family friend got hold of a bootleg version of the movie and gave it to me as a present because she knew i was dying to watch it (i lived in a small city with only one viewing room and it opened like a year after it premiered worlwide) and i invited my group of close friends, like 4 or 5, and we watched the movie with my mum and i'm sure she must've laughed internally at all of us crying because Leo died lmao Reply

