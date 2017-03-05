Finn Jones makes an ass out of himself on Twitter after being called out on the Iron Fist's casting

Mediorce white actor retweeted Riz Ahmed's speech highlighting the need for representation. The irony of the Iron Fist actor calling for diversity was not lost on the many Asian twitter accounts who were quick to call the actor out.



Literal jar of mayonnaise went through the usually steps that most white actors do when being confronted on race and representation - deflecting, whitesplaining, blocking, and finally deleting their twitter account.



Highlights from this exchange:
-thinks it's one of the most diverse Marvel shows on Netflix
-believes changing Danny's race would completely change his character while the white savior trope is just a character flaw
-Hey, there's Colleen!

[If you want to see the other half of the exchange]









From a Nerdist interview: "I understand where this frustration comes from. I understand the need for more diversity in television and films, especially for Asian actors. I understand that frustration. I agree with it, and I stand in solidarity with that voice. Now what frustrated me about this particular case is that people haven’t seen the show. They don’t know what we’re doing it with it. And actually, what we’re doing with it is very interesting and we’re tackling issues of what people are upset about. Danny is not a white savior. Danny can’t even save himself, let alone an entire race of people.”

Reminder that we could have had Lewis Tan instead
