Finn Jones makes an ass out of himself on Twitter after being called out on the Iron Fist's casting
Mediorce white actor retweeted Riz Ahmed's speech highlighting the need for representation. The irony of the Iron Fist actor calling for diversity was not lost on the many Asian twitter accounts who were quick to call the actor out.
Literal jar of mayonnaise went through the usually steps that most white actors do when being confronted on race and representation - deflecting, whitesplaining, blocking, and finally deleting their twitter account.
Highlights from this exchange:
-thinks it's one of the most diverse Marvel shows on Netflix
-believes changing Danny's race would completely change his character while the white savior trope is just a character flaw
-Hey, there's Colleen!
[If you want to see the other half of the exchange]
From a Nerdist interview: "I understand where this frustration comes from. I understand the need for more diversity in television and films, especially for Asian actors. I understand that frustration. I agree with it, and I stand in solidarity with that voice. Now what frustrated me about this particular case is that people haven’t seen the show. They don’t know what we’re doing it with it. And actually, what we’re doing with it is very interesting and we’re tackling issues of what people are upset about. Danny is not a white savior. Danny can’t even save himself, let alone an entire race of people.”
Reminder that we could have had Lewis Tan instead
March 5, 2017
@BlckBolex @SageTerrence COUGHCOUGH pic.twitter.com/b5gZYEcVg4— AsyiKinney 🍍 (@AsyiqinHaron) March 6, 2017
That's great and all but you do see why Danny Rand being white is problematic right? https://t.co/K2zdJYHIO5— AsyiKinney 🍍 (@AsyiqinHaron) March 5, 2017
Making Danny Asian doesn't change his character though............https://t.co/388nnjLYb0— AsyiKinney 🍍 (@AsyiqinHaron) March 6, 2017
The frustration isn't only with me. There's been many articles and petitions for Danny to be Asian. Maybe read some.https://t.co/pxNYD02A6j— AsyiKinney 🍍 (@AsyiqinHaron) March 6, 2017
The white saviour trope was never progressive to begin with and it will never be. It needs to be retired. https://t.co/trRQbxcgfj— AsyiKinney 🍍 (@AsyiqinHaron) March 6, 2017
BUT ARE YOU UNDERSTANDING THO pic.twitter.com/QEGwFupFMq— AsyiKinney 🍍 (@AsyiqinHaron) March 6, 2017
- but you haven't even seen it
- this chinese person said it's okay
- my friends made me watch it
- i'm just watching it for this actor
- but the original character is white!?
Diversity doesn't mean more of yall with a little bit more of us...I JUST MEANS MORE OF US!
Very unsurprised he turns out to be a racist moron
"the purpose of the women on this show is to be a caretaker for the flop-ass shitty men in their lives because they can't manage on their own!" I can't believe iron fist invented feminism, so revolutionary
FYI, I don't give a fuck about this dude and I would've liked to see an Asian actor in this role. I'm not even going to watch the show. That was just my first my first thought when I read this comment. Honestly, they were both probably cheap. Isn't that why Marvel keeps hiring British actors and mostly unknowns?
and I want to be like "oh, they did so much right with Luke Cage that I'm sure this will be fine" but I'm not holding my breath.
what a dumb move to walk right into this. how much of a lack of self awareness do you have to have???
Are we getting season 2 of Luke Cage and Jessica Jones?
Idk I thought it was pretty clear.