Finn Jones makes an ass out of himself on Twitter after being called out on the Iron Fist's casting

no one cares about this show and crap actor, when is the punisher series out????

Jessica Jones 2 or the Night Nurse*

Ia , give me Punisher and Jessica Jones season 2.

mte. Give me Bernthal, who can actually act and has charisma, instead of fucking Loras.

The Punisher? I think you meant Jessica Jones season 2. I stopped watching Daredevil because of his boring man pain, so I know The Punisher is gonna be just as boring.

JJ was boring as hell and racist garbage

k

who even asked for a punisher series?

White people think they can touch the sky, must be a day that ends with y

lmaooo what a flop! he really deleted his account!! priceless

pulling out my racist bingo card for the typical responses:

- but you haven't even seen it

- this chinese person said it's okay

- my friends made me watch it

- i'm just watching it for this actor

you forgot the:

- but the original character is white!?

Fuck white people man. They really think diversity and representation should "include" them as the simultaneously do everything they can to exclude every other racial group.



Diversity doesn't mean more of yall with a little bit more of us...I JUST MEANS MORE OF US!



Edited at 2017-03-06 03:25 pm (UTC)

It's like when white str8 couples get in on the #poclove or #queerlove hashtags. Like...wut. And why

Link

ew, forreal? that's so absurd!

Link

Yikes @ my awful spelling....I will say I am morning drinking after an awful sunday night tho.

Link

I met him when Rave of Thrones performed at a freshers thing at my student union. He was wasted but he was very pretty.



Very unsurprised he turns out to be a racist moron

I had to talk to my nieces about racism today in a way no ones ever confronted them and I still feel shaken up. White people really don't get it Reply

I can't believe there has to be shows about this guy and The Punisher but there's no show about Claire dating/fixing up the attractive Defenders or about Misty Knight being amazing. Marvel with the doubling down on annoying white manpain constantly. Reply

https://twitter.com/NoTotally/status/83 8459103085109248 ugh IDK why I can't find the twitter embed codes anymore but anyway this bit of interview with Finn Jones that's going around on twitter is classic... on top of everything, mr. Mayonnaise is a white feminist Reply

yikes

Link

Y I K E S

Link

lord

Link

lmaooo

Link

ScarJo taught ha

Link

keep your shower thoughts to yourself

Link

Because all women are good for is to make some man better or to "hold him up" 🙄🙄

Link

I'm so sick of people trying to use "feminism" as a way to deflect criticism about race. Dr. Strange, Ghost in the Shell, and now Iron Fist, it's all the same strategy. It keeps trying to make this fake divide between race and gender, like Asian women don't exist. Reply

Link

oh my lord



"the purpose of the women on this show is to be a caretaker for the flop-ass shitty men in their lives because they can't manage on their own!" I can't believe iron fist invented feminism, so revolutionary Reply

Link

I still don't understand how he got this role. I mean, not just the white-nonsense part; it's not even like he's super-talented or was a fan favorite on GoT or something. It seems the most random choice. Reply

mte

Link

Was just about to make the same comment. He's neither particularly good-looking nor talented. Really baffling. No one could even try the "he was the best for the part" colorblind~ excuse. Reply

Link

yeah... I don't see him having the charisma to hold up a show as lead. He wasn't even interesting enough to be the coolest Tyrell, since Olenna and Margaery were consistently so much more compelling. Reply

Link

I've been saying this since day one. This is such bizarre casting and I'm dreading the Defenders because I can't see him holding his own with Mike, Krysten, and Charlie. He was terrible in GOT and he barely had anything to even do! Reply

Link

I can't even believe I'm about to say this, but couldn't the same thing have been said about Charlie when he got cast? How many people knew who he was before Daredevil and his entire filmography looks like garbage outside of Stardust.



FYI, I don't give a fuck about this dude and I would've liked to see an Asian actor in this role. I'm not even going to watch the show. That was just my first my first thought when I read this comment. Honestly, they were both probably cheap. Isn't that why Marvel keeps hiring British actors and mostly unknowns? Reply

Link

Eh, you ain't wrong. I'd argue he was sliiiightly more well-known because of Boardwalk Empire and Stardust, and he's def more charismatic and interesting, but he certainly wasn't a household name either. And I like the idea of casting kinda-unknowns (and British actors, cuz they're often so good) and not just using the same 10 American A-listers over & over again, but with Finn IDGI at all because he's just...very blah. He's not super-popular or talented or hot or...anything. I'm sure he was indeed cheap, but this one baffles me even more than the others. Reply

Parent

Link

He most likely was hired for the nerd cred since he was on GOT lbr. Reply

Same. What kind of flop casting when you have Lewis Tan RIGHT THERE?!? Reply

Link

I think he really genuinely believes that by making his white savior-dom a character flaw, they're approaching this in a new, fresh, and sensitive way but gorl...



and I want to be like "oh, they did so much right with Luke Cage that I'm sure this will be fine" but I'm not holding my breath.



what a dumb move to walk right into this. how much of a lack of self awareness do you have to have??? Reply

Looking at his old GoT interviews and this mess, imo he thinks white savior arcs are bad except when they apply to characters he plays. Reply

Link

i yearn for simpler times when finn was just posting cute things on twitter like "when the sun sets no candle can replace it" after renly died on got. Reply

Link

has he said something about it before? giving me dormer vibes Reply

Link

"I stand in solidarity with people who want representation but i'm the exception" I wonder if Tilda and Scarlet just fwd: some canned responses to this dude for the inevitable backlash Reply

Lmao

Link

I wonder if any of the nerdiest guys just side eye the fuck out of actors that talk like this tbh Reply

if a poc (or any marginalised person) calls you out for something and your immediate reaction is to get defensive, that should tell you something very important about yourself. if only that worked in practice :/ Reply

Watching this clown fall from grace is just glorious. He's given me weird vibes since he was on GoT and now he's finally exposed himself for the mess that he is. So is this show gonna flop? I haven't kept up with reviews and numbers.



Are we getting season 2 of Luke Cage and Jessica Jones? Reply

lol weird vibes like gay vibes? How do you get weird vibes from a character in a show? Reply

Link

No. The actor gave me weird vibes (as in he seemed lowkey messy) during the time he had a job on GoT.



Idk I thought it was pretty clear. Reply

Link

I wouldn't call it a fall from grace, because nobody gaf about him then and now anyway. When he was cast everyone was, "who?" and "fucking Loras?", so it's not like he had far to fall, lol. Reply

