The best character of the entire Marvel Universe to appear in 'Inhumans'!!!





- Filming pics have revealed that Lockjaw, Blackbolt's giant teleporting dog will be featured in the show.
- Also, there's a first look at Blackbolt's costume.

Source 1, 2

YAY PUPPYYYY!!! YOU BITCHES BETTER NOT HURT THE DOGGY. I HAVEN'T SEEN 'MARLEY & ME' CAUSE I FUCKING CAN'T TAKE DOGGIES GETTING HURT.
