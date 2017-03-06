The best character of the entire Marvel Universe to appear in 'Inhumans'!!!
Marvel's giant teleporting dog Lockjaw will star in Inhumans, and now we're *really* excited https://t.co/JlVHv04QM4 pic.twitter.com/buFZoVYExz— io9 (@io9) March 3, 2017
"Inhumans" filming in downtown Honolulu today. Roel Reine, Lockjaw & mystery man in black on set. Seems to take place on Oahu. Thx B 4 pics. pic.twitter.com/RZyf0bMGVw— Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) March 6, 2017
- Filming pics have revealed that Lockjaw, Blackbolt's giant teleporting dog will be featured in the show.
- Also, there's a first look at Blackbolt's costume.
YAY PUPPYYYY!!! YOU BITCHES BETTER NOT HURT THE DOGGY. I HAVEN'T SEEN 'MARLEY & ME' CAUSE I FUCKING CAN'T TAKE DOGGIES GETTING HURT.
Or maybe it's bark bark bark?
I can't want for kids and adults alike to fall in love with Lockjaw 😍×🐶 I'm sure he is gonna be a smash like Groot is/was