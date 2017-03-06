The best character of the entire Marvel Universe to appear in 'Inhumans'!!!

That was misleading af:( I thought you were talking about bb Kamala Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Same, I'm so disappointed now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah uh SAME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same but I'm glad it isn't because I don't wanna have to watch this show. She should get her own Netflix show. ❤ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read the title and thought it was going to be about HBIC Squirrel Girl Reply

Thread

Link

giant blue playdoh capture thing is the dog? Reply

Thread

Link





Nothing makes me happier than seeing the X-Men succeed with two R-rated films while Inhumans is stuck with some ABC show. Reply

Thread

Link

Not to nitpick, but bith R rated films have gone to hell and back to distance themselves from Xmen, even though they technically cant, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Deadpool maybe but even then if they didn't want to be associated with the X-Men they didn't have to include Colossus and Negasonic and constantly reference the franchise. Logan... well Wolverine is the public face of the X-Men for better or for worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted to make a sweet troll post about "Best Marvel Character" and be all surely that means Scott Summers, but this is actually way more fun! Reply

Thread

Link

oh god I'm already cringing thinking about how bad the cgi will be. Reply

Thread

Link

OP can u add the 'ruff ruff ruff' tag?





Or maybe it's bark bark bark? Reply

Thread

Link

Lockjaw is too good for this mess to be Reply

Thread

Link

this justs settles the fact that i wont watch it because i dont wanna see doggies get hurt Reply

Thread

Link

I like that uniform on Black Bolt.



I can't want for kids and adults alike to fall in love with Lockjaw 😍×🐶 I'm sure he is gonna be a smash like Groot is/was Reply

Thread

Link

WHOOOOOOO Reply

Thread

Link

I bet the dog will be white. They'll find a way. Reply

Thread

Link

YESSSS Reply

Thread

Link