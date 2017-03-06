just watched it, i kinda like it but i kinda worry itll go down the hill as the episodes progress. Reply

Thread

Link

Every Ryan Murphy show in a nutshell





Still love them tho - campy messes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im here to contribute that bette & joan had the best feud of all time. OF ALL TIME. Reply

Thread

Link

Fingers crossed this is on Hulu tonight Reply

Thread

Link

Hulu doesn't do next day for FX shows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That part when they were discussing makeup reminded me of a chapter I read for class about glamour lighting in older films. Women always had to be beautiful no matter what the scene was so they were almost always lit glamorously, even if it didn't make sense. You notice it when you see scenes where there are prominent shadows or the women are facing away from the light, because they'll still have a light trained on them so the men will be in shadow, but the women won't and things like that.

Reply

Thread

Link

God, I wish Ryan Murphy wasn't soooooo hit or miss, because I always have to wait until halfway through a season of his shows to see if people like it enough for me to start. But, to be fair, his first seasons are usually pretty killer. Reply

Thread

Link

He has great ideas but he is a terrible writer. He should just produce and let talented people write for him.

Which reminds me that during the whole "Oscar so white" controversy, he promised to hire more diverse crew members. I wonder how it is going. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks good so far. Reply

Thread

Link

i've been listening to the You Must Remember This podcast in the car and it is AMAZING (so amazing that I got engrossed and got on the wrong highway drove to my old office last week lol) and I'm excited to start the Six Degrees of Joan Crawford series. I'm on Part 6 of the Charles Manson series now.



Anyways, hope this is on hulu or something 'cause i wanna watch. Reply

Thread

Link

Was it good? I'm kind of over Susan Sarandon and not sure I want to watch. Reply

Thread

Link

the pilot was a complete dud, not hopeful abt the rest of the season Reply

Thread

Link





http://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/201 7/03/feud-joan-crawford Here is the fact checking article for it if anyone is interested: Reply

Thread

Link

oh i love these! thanks for sharing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to rewatch because I kept getting distracted. I was so happy to see Judy Davis though. She's everything even though I automatically see Garland when I look at her now.



And Joan pulling out her Oscar just reminded me that Gene Tierney was robbed that year for "Leave Her to Heaven"! Reply

Thread

Link

Just finished watching. Loved the art direction, but Jessica just isn't selling it to me (I only see her, not Joan), and Susan Sarandon isn't fit to play Bette. Reply

Thread

Link

I have to admit I cracked up when they were both race-walking to the chairs to try and be first to sit on the left (therefore to be first in the caption) and Bette just slid right in there when Joan was pulling out the chair. But then Joan countered by standing on Bette's left when they were actually signing their contracts.



That's the kind of petty feuding stuff I want to see, and less of Stanley Tucci getting a massage. LOL! Reply

Thread

Link

My very favorite dig of all from Bette Davis (back in the heyday of their infamous rivalry):



“Joan Crawford – I wouldn’t sit on her toilet!” Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't seen the first episode yet. On one hand I'm excited because I love Old Hollywood, but on the other hand it's Ryan Murphy. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish this didn't have Susan Sarandon in it, but it does, so not watching.



ETA: there is supposed to be another EO Muslim Ban today, so yeah. Can't watch her privileged ass.



Edited at 2017-03-06 04:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Idk I am not into Sarandon's Bette. Bette is the most iconic film actress of all time and her Bette seems half-baked at best. Also... he voice Reply

Thread

Link

I wish this was a movie instead, that Ryan Murphy had nothing to do with it, and that Susan Sarandon wasn't in it



hope aren't high for it which is a shame because it could've been so amazing Reply

Thread

Link

Both phoned it the fuck in, but I kind of loved it? Reply

Thread

Link

Susan Sarandon is cancelled ergo I'm not touching this



Edited at 2017-03-06 05:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I still don't get quite the choice of neither even vaguely attempting to sound like Joan or Bette. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved it! Sure, their voices don't match perfectly, but whatever. I didn't go in expecting it to be perfect but both of them were / are great.



I'm ignoring Susan's recent messiness because I've always been a fan. Reply

Thread

Link

i was disappointed, after the reviews i expected something fab like oj, but i couldn't even finish the pilot, it was just boring to me. Reply

Thread

Link