This season >>>>>

I fucking loathe Dar Adal but this season has been really good

How do you even begin to script these shows - Scandal and Homeland - when reality is trolling us all so hard



Shonda take the wheel tbh

Fuck Dar omgggg

also wtf was with Quinn calling him a perv? did we know this?! i was shook

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/05/a rts/television/homeland-recap-season-6-e pisode-7.html



Apparently Dar is also a total creep/perv. Poor Quinn





"We found him when he was 16. Foster home in Baltimore. The group was looking for a street kid. Someone real, but also pretty enough to turn the head of a Hong Kong paymaster. He was a natural from the start," Dar told Carrie, by Quinn's bedside, at the end of Season 5."Apparently Dar is also a total creep/perv. Poor Quinn

I'm relieved, tbh. I thought D would kill off F after his threat a few eps ago.

This ep was good. I felt so bad for Carrie

I thought they conveniently forgot what saul and carrie did to quinn but they actually conveniently left it for later. Nice leaving out saul out of that story, dar. Never particularly liked him but fully hate dar now. I don't think we/carrie will see franny till the end of the season

So this season's good? Better than S5??

