pitbull’s ‘fast and furious’ camila cabello collaboration originally featured britney spears
- pitbull’s "hey ma" originally featured romeo santos and britney spears
- “at first, it was me and romeo santos, britney spears was on the record. the fast and furious team ends up loving the record. and they brought on board j balvin and camila cabello. so, it’s been an interesting journey.” pitbull says to radio.com
- pitbull didn’t explain the logic behind the switch
- “you never know, there might be a remix with romeo and britney in the future. although for now, britney was fine with the last-minute change. she was a great sport, she’s been in the business for years. she said, ‘don’t even worry about that. we’ll use it for the remix, or we’ll do another record together.’”
1. It's a Pitbull song.
2. Clearly reggaeton or some shit akin to it.
3. For a F&F soundtrack.
4. With either Romeo Santos or J Balvin.
It's already enough to have Shakira doing shitty music genres. I don't want my Queen to force me to support more crap.
Also, Brit probably recorded the song a long time ago and Pitbull is just re-using it now. I would be surprised. Keep it.
MR WORLDWIDE
This sounds like she has no intention of doing anything with him ever again but is just being polite about it.
Remember when she forgot about her Miley duet or meeting Taylor Swift? Bless ha.
I feel like we have Pitbull feat. Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears & the Backstreet Boys in our future.
*glares suspiciously*
#CitingNoEvidence.
