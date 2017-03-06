pitbull’s ‘fast and furious’ camila cabello collaboration originally featured britney spears

Love Brit but her and romeo together seem like too many nasally vocals tbh Reply

I need moar Britney.

But not on a regaettrash song, sis. Don't wish ill on her.



I haven't heard the song tbh, so if it's bad then I don't want that for Godney! Tho I do love the pseudo vibe off "Love Me Down" and "The hookup".



Parent

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm ready for this bop to drop and good riddance i won't have to hear any struggle vocals.



that's sad

upgrade imo!

I for one am happy that the song was given to Camila Caballo, for the following reasons:

1. It's a Pitbull song.

2. Clearly reggaeton or some shit akin to it.

3. For a F&F soundtrack.

4. With either Romeo Santos or J Balvin.



It's already enough to have Shakira doing shitty music genres. I don't want my Queen to force me to support more crap.



Also, Brit probably recorded the song a long time ago and Pitbull is just re-using it now. I would be surprised. Keep it.

Shakira is breaking my heart with Maluma and Nicky Jam, but also Carlos Vives' newest single, Ricky, Thalia, Fonsi, etc... I'm so done with all Latin veterans doing reggeaton. They're old and successful enough to start with that now.

her song with maluma is pretty good

Good, now I don't have to listen to it.

bless him, replacing a mediocre white with a gorgeous woc

This feels like a personal attack. I didn't know i wanted Britney and Fast combined until right now.

i love pitbull idgaf

Thread

don't even worry about that. we'll use it for the remix, or we'll do another record together.'"



This sounds like she has no intention of doing anything with him ever again but is just being polite about it.

Maybe she didn't even know she did a song with him lol

Parent

Tbf if she never met him she might think he's a actual pitbull. She probably thought it was cute that a dog had a song on the F&F soundtrack

IDK. The Planet Hollywood Acts are getting too chummy for my liking.



I feel like we have Pitbull feat. Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears & the Backstreet Boys in our future.



*glares suspiciously*







Parent

Kind of upgraded with J Balvin (because I hate Romeo's voice and personality) and downgraded with Camila.

Going off his most recent trash releases, not much of an upgrade.

sis.... (ia with romeos personality tho lmao)

I confess all my sins... I've been enjoying his songs since the Aventura days, but I've also always hated his voice with a passion. I only stand it because the songs are catchy af.

still can't believe karlita is going to become a thing now. groce



Thread

