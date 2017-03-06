dog

pitbull’s ‘fast and furious’ camila cabello collaboration originally featured britney spears

56232_600

- pitbull’s "hey ma" originally featured romeo santos and britney spears
- “at first, it was me and romeo santos, britney spears was on the record. the fast and furious team ends up loving the record. and they brought on board j balvin and camila cabello. so, it’s been an interesting journey.” pitbull says to radio.com
- pitbull didn’t explain the logic behind the switch
- “you never know, there might be a remix with romeo and britney in the future. although for now, britney was fine with the last-minute change. she was a great sport, she’s been in the business for years. she said, ‘don’t even worry about that. we’ll use it for the remix, or we’ll do another record together.’”



source / source2
Tagged: , , ,